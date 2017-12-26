Cloud 9 Carousel

A 3D perspective carousel for jQuery/Zepto focused on performance, based on the original Cloud Carousel by Professor Cloud.

Features

Demos

View the examples in the gh-pages branch.

Dependencies

jQuery 1.3.0 or later or Zepto 1.1.1 or later

Zepto 1.1.1 or later Optional mirror effect using the reflection.js plugin by Christophe Beyls (jQuery only)

Optional mouse wheel support via the mousewheel plugin (jQuery only)

Documentation

Basic usage

HTML:

< div id = "carousel" > < img class = "cloud9-item" src = "images/1.png" alt = "Item #1" > < img class = "cloud9-item" src = "images/2.png" alt = "Item #2" > < img class = "cloud9-item" src = "images/3.png" alt = "Item #3" > < img class = "cloud9-item" src = "images/4.png" alt = "Item #4" > < img class = "cloud9-item" src = "images/5.png" alt = "Item #5" > < img class = "cloud9-item" src = "images/6.png" alt = "Item #6" > </ div > < div id = "buttons" > < button class = "left" > ← </ button > < button class = "right" > → </ button > </ div >

CSS:

#carousel .cloud9-item , #buttons button { cursor : pointer; }

JavaScript:

$( "#carousel" ).Cloud9Carousel( { buttonLeft : $( "#buttons > .left" ), buttonRight : $( "#buttons > .right" ), autoPlay : 1 , bringToFront : true } );

Carousel options

You may pass these options to the carousel constructor. Some of these properties may be changed during runtime via the data handle.

Option Description Default xOrigin Center of the carousel (x coordinate) (container width / 2) yOrigin Center of the carousel (y coordinate) (container height / 10) xRadius Half the width of the carousel (container width / 2.3) yRadius Half the height of the carousel (container height / 6) farScale Scale of an item at its farthest point (range: 0 to 1) 0.5 mirror See: Reflection options none transforms Use native CSS transforms if support for them is detected true smooth Use maximum effective frame rate via the requestAnimationFrame API if support is detected true fps Frames per second (if smooth animation is turned off) 30 speed Relative speed factor of the carousel. Any positive number: 1 is slow, 4 is medium, 10 is fast. Adjust to your liking 4 autoPlay Automatically rotate the carousel by this many items periodically (positive number is clockwise). Auto-play is not performed while the mouse hovers over the carousel container. A value of 0 means auto-play is turned off. See: autoPlayDelay 0 autoPlayDelay Delay, in milliseconds, between auto-play spins 4000 mouseWheel Spin the carousel using the mouse wheel. Requires a "mousewheel" event, provided by this mousewheel plugin. However, see: known issues false bringToFront Clicking an item will rotate it to the front false buttonLeft jQuery collection of element(s) intended to spin the carousel so as to bring the item to the left of the frontmost item to the front, i.e., spin it counterclockwise, when clicked. E.g., $("#button-left") none buttonRight jQuery collection of element(s) intended to spin the carousel so as to bring the item to the right of the frontmost item to the front, i.e., spin it clockwise, when clicked. E.g., $("#button-right") none itemClass Class attribute of the item elements inside the carousel container "cloud9-item" frontItemClass Class attribute automatically added to the front-most item element none handle The string handle you can use to interact with the carousel. E.g., $("#carousel").data("carousel").go(1) "carousel"

Reflection options

After including reflection.js in your page, you may pass in options to configure the item reflections. For example:

mirror: { gap : 12 , height : 0.2 , opacity : 0.4 }

Note: The reflection.js plugin does not work with Zepto, but this unofficial fork does!

Option Description Default gap Vertical gap in pixels between the bottom of the item (at full size) and the top of its reflection 2 height The height of the reflection relative to the height of the item (range: 0 to 1) 1/3 opacity Opacity of the reflection at its top (most visible part) (range: 0 to 1) 0.5

Carousel methods

The following methods can be called on the carousel object after initialisation. For example:

$( "#carousel" ).data( "carousel" ).go( 3 );

Basic methods:

Method Description Arguments go( count ) Spin the carousel count: Number of carousel items to rotate (+ is clockwise, - is counterclockwise) goTo( index ) Spin the carousel to a specific item index: Index of the carousel item to rotate to nearestIndex() Returns the 0-based index of the item nearest to the front (integer) none nearestItem() Returns a reference to the item object of the item that is nearest to the front (Item object) none deactivate() Disable the carousel (currently irreversible). You can use that in order to halt the carousel mechanism and free the carousel's elements from it. Then the elements can be manipulated without interference from the carousel plugin. See for example, when you click to expand the gallery. none

Advanced methods:

Method Description Arguments itemsRotated() Returns the interpolated number of items rotated from the initial zero position. In a carousel with 5 items that made three clockwise revolutions, the value will be -15 . If the carousel then further spins half-way to the next item, then the value would be -15.5 (float) none floatIndex() Returns an interpolated value of the item "index" at the front of the carousel. If, for example, the carousel was 20% past item 2 toward the next item, then floatIndex() would return 2.2 (float) none

Event callbacks

Callback functions may be passed to the carousel constructor along with the options. For example:

$( "#carousel" ).css( 'visibility' , 'hidden' ).Cloud9Carousel( { bringToFront : true , onLoaded : function ( carousel ) { $(carousel).css( 'visibility' , 'visible' ); alert( 'Carousel is ready!' ); }, onRendered : function ( carousel ) { var item = $(carousel).data( "carousel" ).nearestItem(); console .log( "Item closest to the front: " + $(item).attr( "alt" ) ); } } );

Callback Description onLoaded Fires once when the carousel has completely initialised onRendered Fires each time after a frame has finished calculating onAnimationFinished Fires when the carousel has finished spinning

Further questions?

Please check what's been asked. If not, take your time and ask a good one.

Authors

Upgrades by Ildar Sagdejev

Forked from CloudCarousel v1.0.5 by Professor Cloud (R. Cecco)

Known issues

Due to lack of standartisation, "mousewheel" scrolling is extremely sensitive and unmanageable when using some track pads (such as on the MacBook Pro). Unfortunately, since there appears to be no way to know directly what type of device is triggering the mousewheel events, it is not trivial to somehow normalise or "tame" the input from the track pad without also affecting the "1 tick per click" behaviour of the standard mouse wheel. darsain has described the same phenomenon in this discussion at the sly.js project. Ideas are appreciated.

License

MIT