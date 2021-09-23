openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cfr

cloud-functions-runtime-config

by Fredrik S
0.4.0 (see all)

Deprecated - Wrapper around Google API Client to read Runtime Config variables in Cloud Functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

194

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cloud Functions Runtime Config

DEPRECATED

There are better ways of doing this now, such as GCP Secret Manager or Firebase env config.

This is a wrapper around Google API Client to read Runtime Config variables in Cloud Functions.

Note: Runtime Config is currently in beta so things might break!

Installation

npm install --save cloud-functions-runtime-config

Usage

const runtimeConfig = require('cloud-functions-runtime-config');
const lunchPlans = runtimeConfig.getVariable('dev-config', 'lunch-plans');

exports.lunchPlanner = (req, res) => {
    return lunchPlans
        .then((val) => {
            console.log(val);
            res.status(200).send(val);
        })
        .catch((err) => {
            console.error(err);
            res.status(500).send(err);
        });
};

Basic example

Enable the RuntimeConfig API

Either using the API Manager in Cloud Console or using gcloud:

gcloud services enable runtimeconfig.googleapis.com

Config setup

Create a config resource and store a variable in it.

gcloud beta runtime-config configs create dev-config
gcloud beta runtime-config configs variables \
    set lunch-plans "lets go for a hamburger!" \
    --config-name dev-config

Cloud Function

A basic HTTP Function that returns the variable value.

const runtimeConfig = require('cloud-functions-runtime-config');
const lunchPlans = runtimeConfig.getVariable('dev-config', 'lunch-plans');

exports.lunchPlanner = (req, res) => {
    return lunchPlans
        .then((val) => res.status(200).send(val))
        .catch((err) => res.status(500).send(err));
};

Deploying the Function with an HTTP trigger:

gcloud beta functions deploy lunchPlanner \
    --trigger-http \
    --stage-bucket=<YOUR-BUCKET>

Test the Function:

curl https://us-central1-$(gcloud config get-value core/project).cloudfunctions.net/lunchPlanner

Cleanup

gcloud beta runtime-config configs delete dev-config
gcloud beta functions delete lunchPlanner

API

runtimeConfig.getVariable(config, variable)

Returns a Promise that is either resolved to the value read from Runtime Config or rejected if the variable could not be read.

config

Type: string

variable

Type: string

runtimeConfig.getVariables(config, variables)

Returns a Promise that is either resolved to an Array of values or rejected if any of the variables could not be read. The values are returned in the same order as the variableNames.

config

Type: string

variables

Type: Array<string>

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial