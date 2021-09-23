Cloud Functions Runtime Config

DEPRECATED

There are better ways of doing this now, such as GCP Secret Manager or Firebase env config.

This is a wrapper around Google API Client to read Runtime Config variables in Cloud Functions.

Note: Runtime Config is currently in beta so things might break!

Installation

npm install --save cloud-functions-runtime-config

Usage

const runtimeConfig = require ( 'cloud-functions-runtime-config' ); const lunchPlans = runtimeConfig.getVariable( 'dev-config' , 'lunch-plans' ); exports.lunchPlanner = ( req, res ) => { return lunchPlans .then( ( val ) => { console .log(val); res.status( 200 ).send(val); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); res.status( 500 ).send(err); }); };

Basic example

Enable the RuntimeConfig API

Either using the API Manager in Cloud Console or using gcloud:

gcloud services enable runtimeconfig.googleapis.com

Config setup

Create a config resource and store a variable in it.

gcloud beta runtime-config configs create dev-config gcloud beta runtime-config configs variables \ set lunch-plans "lets go for a hamburger!" \ --config-name dev-config

Cloud Function

A basic HTTP Function that returns the variable value.

const runtimeConfig = require ( 'cloud-functions-runtime-config' ); const lunchPlans = runtimeConfig.getVariable( 'dev-config' , 'lunch-plans' ); exports.lunchPlanner = ( req, res ) => { return lunchPlans .then( ( val ) => res.status( 200 ).send(val)) .catch( ( err ) => res.status( 500 ).send(err)); };

Deploying the Function with an HTTP trigger:

gcloud beta functions deploy lunchPlanner \ --trigger-http \ --stage-bucket=<YOUR-BUCKET>

Test the Function:

curl https://us-central1-$(gcloud config get-value core/project).cloudfunctions.net/lunchPlanner

Cleanup

gcloud beta runtime-config configs delete dev-config gcloud beta functions delete lunchPlanner

API

Returns a Promise that is either resolved to the value read from Runtime Config or rejected if the variable could not be read.

config

Type: string

variable

Type: string

Returns a Promise that is either resolved to an Array of values or rejected if any of the variables could not be read. The values are returned in the same order as the variableNames.

config

Type: string

variables

Type: Array<string>

License

The MIT License (MIT)