DEPRECATED
There are better ways of doing this now, such as GCP Secret Manager or Firebase env config.
This is a wrapper around Google API Client to read Runtime Config variables in Cloud Functions.
Note: Runtime Config is currently in beta so things might break!
npm install --save cloud-functions-runtime-config
const runtimeConfig = require('cloud-functions-runtime-config');
const lunchPlans = runtimeConfig.getVariable('dev-config', 'lunch-plans');
exports.lunchPlanner = (req, res) => {
return lunchPlans
.then((val) => {
console.log(val);
res.status(200).send(val);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(err);
res.status(500).send(err);
});
};
Either using the API Manager in Cloud Console or using gcloud:
gcloud services enable runtimeconfig.googleapis.com
Create a config resource and store a variable in it.
gcloud beta runtime-config configs create dev-config
gcloud beta runtime-config configs variables \
set lunch-plans "lets go for a hamburger!" \
--config-name dev-config
A basic HTTP Function that returns the variable value.
const runtimeConfig = require('cloud-functions-runtime-config');
const lunchPlans = runtimeConfig.getVariable('dev-config', 'lunch-plans');
exports.lunchPlanner = (req, res) => {
return lunchPlans
.then((val) => res.status(200).send(val))
.catch((err) => res.status(500).send(err));
};
Deploying the Function with an HTTP trigger:
gcloud beta functions deploy lunchPlanner \
--trigger-http \
--stage-bucket=<YOUR-BUCKET>
Test the Function:
curl https://us-central1-$(gcloud config get-value core/project).cloudfunctions.net/lunchPlanner
gcloud beta runtime-config configs delete dev-config
gcloud beta functions delete lunchPlanner
Returns a
Promise that is either resolved to the value read from Runtime Config or rejected if the variable could not be read.
Type:
string
Type:
string
Returns a
Promise that is either resolved to an
Array of values or rejected if any of the variables could not be read.
The values are returned in the same order as the variableNames.
Type:
string
Type:
Array<string>