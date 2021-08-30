Spring Cloud Config Client for NodeJS

Requires: NodeJS 8+

Feature requests are welcome.

Install

npm i cloud-config-client

Usage

const client = require ( "cloud-config-client" ); client.load({ application : "invoices" }).then( ( config ) => { const value1 = config.get( "this.is.a.key" ); const value2 = config.get( "this.is" , "another.key" ); });

load function

Load implementation

Parameters

options - Object , mandatory: endpoint string , optional, default= http://localhost:8888 : Config server URL. rejectUnauthorized - boolean , optional, default = true : if false accepts self-signed certificates application - string , deprecated, use name : Load configuration for this application. name - string , mandatory: Load the configuration with this name. profiles string|string[] , optional, default= "default" : Load profiles. label - string , optional: Load environment. auth - Object , optional: Basic Authentication for access config server (e.g.: { user: "username", pass: "password"} ). endpoint accepts also basic auth (e.g. http://user:pass@localhost:8888 ). user - string , mandatory pass - string , mandatory agent - http.Agent|https.Agent , optional: Agent for the request. (e.g. use a proxy) (Since version 1.2.0) context - object , optional: Context for substitution (see context section below) (Since version 1.4.0) headers - object , optional: Additional request headers (Since version 1.5.0)

, mandatory: callback - function(error: Error, config: Config) , optional: node style callback. If missing, the method will return a promise.

client.load(options) .then( ( config ) => { ... }) .catch( ( error ) => { ... }) client.load(options, (error, config) => { ... }) async function foo ( ) { const config = await client.load(options) }

Context references (Since version 1.4.0)

Strings could contain context references, if a contexts is provided those references will be replaced by the actual values in the Config object reference.

YAML example:

key01: Hello ${NAME:World}!!!

This is not related to spEl and those references are not an expression language.

Reference structure: ${CONTEXT_KEY:DEFAULT_VALUE?} :

CONTEXT_KEY : Context key, if the value for the key is missing it will be use the default value or return the original string

: Context key, if the value for the key is missing it will be use the default value or return the original string DEFAULT_VALUE : Optional default value

Environment variables as context:

Client.load({ endpoint : 'http://server:8888' , name : 'application' , context : process.env }) .then( config => { }).catch( console .error)

Config object

Config class implementation

Properties

raw : Spring raw response data.

: Spring raw response data. properties : computed properties as per Spring specification: Property keys in more specifically named files override those in application.properties or application.yml.

Methods

get(...parts) : Retrieve a value at a given path or undefined. Multiple parameters can be used to calculate the key. parts - string , variable, mandatory:

: Retrieve a value at a given path or undefined. Multiple parameters can be used to calculate the key. forEach(callback, includeOverridden) : Iterates over every key/value in the config. callback - function(key: string, value: string) , mandatory: iteration callback. includeOverridden - boolean , optional, default= false : if true, include overridden keys or replace .

: Iterates over every key/value in the config.

config.get( "this.is.a.key" ); config.get( "this.is" , "a.key" ); config.get( "this" , "is" , "a" , "key" ); config.forEach( ( key, value ) => console .log(key + ":" + value));

toString(spaces): string : Returns a string representation of raw property. spaces - number , optional: spaces to use in format.

: Returns a string representation of property. toObject([options]): object : Returns the whole configuration as an object. (Since version 1.3.0). options.overlappingArrays — specify strategy to process overlapping arrays: merge — default behaviour, merge overlapping lists replace — use only the array from the most specific property source:

: Returns the whole configuration as an object. (Since version 1.3.0).

config.toObject({ overlappingArrays : 'merge' }) config.toObject({ overlappingArrays : 'replace' })

Behind a proxy

Example (adapted from https-proxy-agent site):

const HttpsProxyAgent = require ( 'https-proxy-agent' ) const client = require ( 'cloud-config-client' ) const proxy = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.76.32:3128' console .log( 'using proxy server %j' , proxy) const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent(proxy) const options = { application : 'demo' , profiles : [ 'test' , 'timeout' ], agent } client.load(options).then( ( cfg ) => { console .log(cfg.get( 'test.users' , 'multi.uid' )) console .log(cfg.toString( 2 )) }).catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

