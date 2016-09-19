Node.js caching library with pluggable backing store via abstract-blob-store. Streaming support makes it particularly useful for caching larger values like resized/cropped images or transcoded videos.
Table of Contents
npm install --save cloud-cache
Requires Node v6+
See ./test directory for usage examples.
import cloudCache from 'cloud-cache'
const cache = cloudCache(blobStore [, opts])
blobStore: blobStore abstract-blob-store instance
opts.keyPrefix: String
cloudcache/ global key prefix that will be automatically prepended to all keys
All methods return promises.
cache.get(key) Get a key.
key: String the key to get
Throws a
KeyNotExistsError error if the key doesn't exist or value has
expired.
cache.get('key')
cache.set(key, value [, opts]) Stores a new value in the cache.
key: String the key to set
value: Mixed Buffer or any JSON compatible value.
opts.ttl: Number,
Infinity Time to live: how long the data needs to be stored measured in
seconds
cache.set('foo', 'bar', { ttl: 60 * 60 })
cache.del(key) Delete a key.
key: String the key to delete
cache.del('key')
cache.getOrSet(key, getValueFn [, opts]) Returns cached value, storing and returning value on cache misses.
key: String the key to get
getValueFn: Function function to evaluate on cache misses
opts: Object same as
cache.set
opts.refresh: Boolean
false forces a cache miss
The arguments are the same as cache.set, except that
value must be
a function or a promise returning function that evaluates / resolves
to a valid cache.set value. The function will only be evaluated on cache misses.
cache.getOrSet('google.com', () => (
fetch('http://google.com/').then(body => body.text())
))
cache.getStream(key)
key: String the key to read
Returns a Readable Stream.
Emits a
KeyNotExistsError error if the key doesn't exist or value has
expired.
Alias:
cache.gets(key)
cache.getStream('olalonde/avatar.png').pipe(req)
cache.setStream(key [, opts])
key: String the key to set
opts: Object same as
cache.set
Returns a Writable Stream.
Alias:
cache.sets(key)
resizeImage('/tmp/avatar.png').pipe(cache.setStream('olalonde/avatar.png'))
cache.getOrSetStream(key, getStreamFn [, opts])
key: String the key to get
getStreamFn: Function Read Stream returning function that will
be called on cache misses.
opts: Object same as
cache.getOrSet
Returns a Readable Stream.
Important:
getStreamFn might not be cached if the
stream returned by
cache.getOrSetStream not fully consumed (e.g. by piping it).
finish event is fired to indicate that the stream was completely
saved to the cache.
cache.getOrSetStream('olalonde/avatar.png', () => resizeImage('/tmp/avatar.png')).pipe(req)
The streams returned by cache may emit
error events. We recommend
using pipe() from the mississippi module
to avoid unhandled errors and make sure the cache stream closes properly
if the destination has an error.
e.g.:
import { pipe } from 'mississippi'
// ...
pipe(cache.getOrSetStream('key', getReadStream), req, (err) => {
if (err) return next(err)
})
CloudCacheError this base class is inherited by the errors below
KeyNotExistsError thrown/emitted when trying to get a non existent / expired key. Exposes a
key property
The error classes can be accessed through import or as a property on the cache object, e.g.:
import { CloudCacheError, KeyNotExistsError } from 'cloud-cache'
// ...
cache.CloudCacheError === CloudCacheError // true
cache.KeyNotExistsError === KeyNotExistsError // true
KeyNotExistsError instanceof CloudCacheError // true
Cloud-cache encodes each cached value as a file stored on a storage
provider (S3, file system, etc.). The files start with a small JSON
header which contains metadata (e.g.
creation time, ttl, data type, etc.), followed by a newline character (
\n) and finally, the actual
cached value. Values are encoded as JSON, except for buffers or streams
which are stored as raw bytes.
This means that cached values aren't very useful to applications which are unaware of the header.
If you are caching transformed images to S3 for example, you couldn't reference the S3 URL directly from an HTML image tag for example (because the browser wouldn't know it needs to ignore everything before the first newline character).
You could however serve the images from a Node.js HTTP server and use
the stream API to stream the image from S3 (e.g.
cache.gets('olalonde/avatar.png').pipe(res)).
Cloud-cache evicts expired values on read which means that expired values will remain stored as long as they are not read.
Cloud-cache does not guarantee that set operations will be atomic
and instead delegates that responsibility to the underlying store
implementation. If the underlying store doesn't guarantee atomic writes,
partial writes can happen (e.g. if the process crashes in the middle of
a write). For example,
fs-blob-store will
happily write half
of a stream to the file system.
s3-blob-store, on the other hand, will
only write a stream which has been fully consumed.