A collection of node.js externs for use with Closure Compiler / ClosureCompiler.js.
See: Advanced Compilation and Externs for details
If an extern file refers to a module that's usually loaded through
var modulename = require("modulename"), a comment
is added on top of the file. For example for the fs module:
/**
BEGIN_NODE_INCLUDE
var fs = require('fs');
END_NODE_INCLUDE
*/
NOTE: This comment on its own does nothing. But if you stick to the template, that is including the fs module exactly the same way naming it also "fs", the compiler will know how to handle the module and its subcomponents. For example:
// This is bad:
var EventEmitter = require("events").EventEmitter;
// This is good:
var events = require("events");
var EventEmitter = events.EventEmitter;
If a file requires a dependency, it is named in the
@fileoverview declaration. You should then include the dependency
in your compile step, too.
Externs are automatically syntax-validated through a ClosureCompiler.js test run. This does not imply that the extern is complete or does actually represent the underlying API (but it should).
ClosureCompiler.js depends on an npm distribution of this repository.
As a result, specifiying
--externs=node automatically includes all node.js specific externs in your compile step. If
you are using non-core modules, you may still need additional externs
for these.
Apache License, Version 2.0 - http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html
This repository is not officially supported by Google, Joyent or individual module authors. If the closure compiler license header is used in a file, it is just there so signal that it is ok to include it in official closure channels. All rights belong to their respective owners.