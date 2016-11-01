Deprecation notice: This project is outdated. Alternatives:
- google-closure-compiler-js No Java needed!
- google-closure-compiler Offical wrapper
- closure-compiler
- closure-builder
The all-round carefree package. Automatically downloads and sets up Closure Compiler and a JRE built from OpenJDK if required. No environment variables to set, works out of the box.
Install:
npm -g install closurecompiler
Installing globally is recommended if no global JRE is available and the bundled JRE needs to be downloaded, which is about 45mb large.
The API is quite simple and fully explained in a few lines of code:
var ClosureCompiler = require("closurecompiler");
ClosureCompiler.compile(
['file1.js', 'file2.js'],
{
// Options in the API exclude the "--" prefix
compilation_level: "ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS",
// Capitalization does not matter
Formatting: "PRETTY_PRINT",
// If you specify a directory here, all files inside are used
externs: ["externs/file3.js", "externs/contrib/"],
// ^ As you've seen, multiple options with the same name are
// specified using an array.
...
},
function(error, result) {
if (result) {
// Write result to file
// Display error (warnings from stderr)
} else {
// Display error...
}
}
);
Usage: ccjs sourceFiles...|- [--option=value --flagOption ...] [> outFile]
The API and
ccjs support all the command line options of Closure Compiler except
--js and
--js_output_file.
Additional options:
-xms and
-xmx are supported (lower case) just in case that you run out of heap space compiling a rather large code base. When omitted,
-xmx defaults to 1024m.
-compiler_jar specifies the absolute path to the Closure Compiler jar file. If not specified the latest installed version will be used.
ADVANCED_OPTIMIZATIONS
ClosureCompiler.js depends on the closurecompiler-externs package,
an npm distribution of node.js Closure Compiler Externs,
which includes externs for all of node's core modules. As a result, specifiying
--externs=node automatically includes
all node.js specific externs in your compile step. If you are using non-core modules, you may still need
additional externs for these.
To update ClosureCompiler.js and/or the underlying Closure Compiler package, just run
npm update. This will
automatically download and set up the latest version of Closure Compiler to be used by ClosureCompiler.js.
If you want to use a custom Closure Compiler build for whatever reason, just replace the files in the
compiler/
directory.
Feross Aboukhadijeh
Apache License, Version 2.0 - http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html
MPL 2.0 License - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Rhino/License
Binary License for OpenJDK - http://openjdk.java.net/legal/binary-license-2007-05-08.html
This package is not officially supported by Google, Mozilla or Oracle. All rights belong to their respective owners.