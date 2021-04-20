This plugin supports the use of Google's Closure Tools with webpack.
Note: This is the webpack 4 branch.
Closure-Compiler is a full optimizing compiler and transpiler. It offers unmatched optimizations, provides type checking and can easily target transpilation to different versions of ECMASCRIPT.
Closure-Library is a utility library designed for full compatibility with Closure-Compiler.
For webpack 3 support, see https://github.com/webpack-contrib/closure-webpack-plugin/tree/webpack-3
You must install both the google-closure-compiler package as well as the closure-webpack-plugin.
npm install --save-dev closure-webpack-plugin google-closure-compiler
const ClosurePlugin = require('closure-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimizer: [
new ClosurePlugin({mode: 'STANDARD'}, {
// compiler flags here
//
// for debugging help, try these:
//
// formatting: 'PRETTY_PRINT'
// debug: true,
// renaming: false
})
]
}
};
native,
java or
javascript. Controls which version to use of closure-compiler.
By default the plugin will attempt to automatically choose the fastest option available.
JAVASCRIPT does not require the JVM to be installed. Not all flags are supported.
JAVA utilizes the jvm. Utilizes multiple threads for parsing and results in faster compilation for large builds.
NATIVE only available on linux or MacOS. Faster compilation times without requiring a JVM.
STANDARD (default) or
AGGRESSIVE_BUNDLE. Controls how the plugin utilizes the compiler.
STANDARD mode, closure-compiler is used as a direct replacement for other minifiers as well as most Babel transformations.
AGGRESSIVE_BUNDLE mode, the compiler performs additional optimizations of modules to produce a much smaller file
false.
In order to decrease build times, this plugin by default only operates on the main compilation.
Plugins such as extract-text-plugin and html-webpack-plugin run as child compilations and
usually do not need transpilation or minification. You can enable this for all child compilations
by setting this option to
true. For specific control, the option can be set to a function which
will be passed a compilation object.
function(compilation) { return /html-webpack/.test(compilation.name); }.
filename or
chunkfilename properties. Used to override the
output file naming for a particular compilation. See https://webpack.js.org/configuration/output/
for details.
The plugin controls several compiler flags. The following flags should not be used in any mode:
In this mode, the compiler rewrites CommonJS modules and hoists require calls. Some modules are not compatible with this type of rewriting. In particular, hoisting will cause the following code to execute out of order:
const foo = require('foo');
addPolyfillToFoo(foo);
const bar = require('bar');
Aggressive Bundle Mode utilizes a custom runtime in which modules within a chunk file are all included in the same scope. This avoids the cost of small modules.
In Aggressive Bundle Mode, a file can only appear in a single output chunk. Use the Split Chunks Plugin to split duplicated files into a single output chunk. If a module is utilized by more than one chunk, the plugin will move it up to the first common parent to prevent code duplication.
The concatenatedModules optimization is not compatible with this mode since Closure-Compiler performs an equivalent optimization). The plugin will emit a warning if this optimization is not disabled.
You can add the plugin multiple times. This easily allows you to target multiple output languages.
Use
ECMASCRIPT_2015 for modern browsers and
ECMASCRIPT5 for older browsers.
Use the
output option to change the filenames of specific plugin instances.
Use
<script type="module" src="es6_out_path.js"> to target modern browsers and
<script nomodule src="es5_out_path.js"> for older browsers.
See the es5 and es6 output demo for an example.
In order for webpack to recognize
goog.require,
goog.provide,
goog.module and related primitives,
a separate plugin is shipped.
const ClosurePlugin = require('closure-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ClosurePlugin.LibraryPlugin({
closureLibraryBase: require.resolve(
'google-closure-library/closure/goog/base'
),
deps: [
require.resolve('google-closure-library/closure/goog/deps'),
'./public/deps.js',
],
})
]
};
The plugin adds extra functionality to support using Closure Library without Closure Compiler.
This is typically used during development mode. When the webpack mode is
production,
only dependency information is provided to webpack as Closure Compiler will natively recognize
the Closure Library primitives.
The Closure Library Plugin is only compatible with the
AGGRESSIVE_BUNDLE mode of the Closure-Compiler
webpack plugin.
