Utilities for working with Closure Library projects.
new Manager(config)
A script manager parses scripts for dependencies and watches those scripts for changes, updating dependencies as scripts are added, modified, or deleted. A manager is used in conjunction with a server for providing a debug loader during development.
Main options:
string|Array.<string> A list of path patterns for your library scripts (e.g.
'lib/**/*.js'). Note that path delimiters in these patterns should always be forward slashes (even on Windows).
string|Array.<string> Patterns for your main script(s).
More advanced options:
string|undefined A regular expression string. The manager will ignore matching
goog.require's that cannot be satisfied instead of throwing an exception. Optional.
boolean|undefined Whether to include Closure library. Default
true.
The manager is an event emitter that emits the following events:
Error instance representing what went wrong.
new Server(config)
Create a development server providing a script loader and static assets.
Manager A script manager.
string Path to root directory for scripts and static assets (default is
process.cwd()).
string URL path for script loader.
var closure = require('closure-util');
var manager = new closure.Manager({
lib: ['path/to/app/src/**/*.js'],
main: 'path/to/app/examples/*.js'
});
manager.on('error', function(e) { throw e; });
manager.on('ready', function() {
var server = new closure.Server({
manager: manager,
root: 'path/to/app', // static resources will be served from here
loader: '/examples/lib.js' // the script loader will be provided here
// this assumes the main script can be derived from the query string like:
// <script src='lib.js?main=example-1.js'></script>
// this can be customized by providing a getMain method that accepts a
// request object and returns the path to the main script
});
server.listen(3000);
});
getDependencies(config, callback)
The
getDependencies function generates a list of script paths in dependency order.
Object A configuration object of the same form as the manager config.
function(Error, Array.<string>) Called with a list of script paths in dependency order (or a parsing error).
compile(options, callback)
The
compile function drives the Closure Compiler.
Object Options for the compiler (without the
-- prefix). E.g. the
--output_wrapper option could be specified with
{output_wrapper: '(function(){%output%})();'}. For options that can be specified multiple times, provide an array of values (e.g.
{js: ['one.js', 'two.js']}). For options that are flags (no value), provide a boolean (e.g.
{use_types_for_optimization: true}).
string Optional path to set as the current working directory. Default is
process.cwd(). All relative paths in the compiler options must be relative to
cwd.
Array.<string> Optional arguments for the JVM. If this argument is absent (if the function is called with two arguments),
['-server', '-XX:+TieredCompilation'] will be used as JVM arguments. To use different arguments, provide an array.
function(Error, string) Called with the compiler output (or any compilation error).
The
closure-util package downloads the Closure Compiler and Closure Library when installed. To use a different version of these resources, you can provide some basic configuration options before running
npm install. Your configuration options can come from a number of different sources. The most straightforward way is to include a
closure-util.json file in your project. You can also provide configuration options via environment variables. Environment variables have the
closure_ prefix in front of the options described below (e.g.
closure_log_level to specify the
log_level option).
Available configuration options (see
default-config.json for default values):
compiler_url - URL for the compiler zip archive (e.g.
http://dl.google.com/closure-compiler/compiler-latest.zip).
library_url - URL for the Closure Library zip archive (e.g.
https://github.com/google/closure-library/archive/master.zip).
The
closure-util command line utility provides
update commands for updating (or installing) specific versions of the Closure Compiler and Closure Library for use with your project, a
build command for building your project using the Closure Compiler, and a
serve command for starting a development server for your project.
closure-util update - Update both the Compiler and Library.
closure-util update-compiler - Update the Compiler.
closure-util update-library - Update the Library.
closure-util build - Build a JavaScript application.
closure-util serve - Start a development server.
closure-util --help - Display command usage and options.
See the configuration section above for information on how to configure URLs for specific versions of the Compiler or Library. The
closure-util utility will look for this configuration when executing one of the
update,
update-compiler or
update-library commands.
This is how the
build command is used:
closure-util build config.json app.min.js
where
config.json is a build config file and
app.min.js in the output file including the compiled code. As an example for a build config file see the
config.json file used in the
closure-util tests. The config file should include a
"lib" and a
"compile" sections.
This is how the
serve command is used:
closure-util serve config.json
where
config.json is a config file. You can look at the
config.json again. For the
serve command the config file should include a
"lib" and a
"serve" sections.
Setup:
npm install
Run tests:
npm test
Run tests continuously during development:
npm start
To publish a new version of the
closure-util package, first create a tag, and then publish. Creating a tag can be done with the
npm version command. This is a handy way to update
package.json and create a git tag named like the new version. The
npm publish command is used to publish the package to the registry.
Example of publishing a new minor version (to increment the major version or create a patch release, replace
minor with
major or
patch). This assumes you have the latest from
master and your remote is named
openlayers.
npm version minor
git push --tags openlayers master && npm publish
To publish a new version, you need to have signed up for an account with the registry. After signing up for an account, contact one of the current
closure-util maintainers and ask to be added (with
npm owner).