Node Wrapper to allow access to Google Closure Linter from NodeJS

As Google Linter is coded in python, you MUST have python installed, and accessible in your PATH or specified in options.pythonPath.

This wrapper has bundled the Google Closure Linter v2.3.19.

Getting Started

Install the module with:

npm install closure-linter-wrapper

Execute the linter

var gjslint = require ( 'closure-linter-wrapper' ).gjslint; gjslint({ flags : [ '--nojsdoc' ], src : [ 'test/files/error.js' ], reporter : { name : 'console' } }, function ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Everything went fine' ); } } );

Execute the automatic style fixer

Documentation

Source Files

If you want to specify single source files to be linted, just pass a src:[Array] to the gjslint function

gjslint({ src : [ 'test/files/baz.js' , 'test/files/foo.js' ] }, function ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Everything went fine' ); } }

If you want to lint complete directories (and exclude single files), read about -r and -x flags below

Flags

The configuration flags allow you to customize all the behaviour of the linter. The flags are exactly the same flags you pass to the python linter, plus the flag for ommiting some errors

var gjslint = require ( 'closure-linter-wrapper' ).gjslint; var flagsArray = [ '--nostrict' , '--nojsdoc' , '--disable 14' ]; gjslint({ flags : flagsArray}, function ( err, result ) {});

TIP: If you are using JetBrains WebStorm v6, you can enable gjslint. For doing this, you must provide a config.file with the flags passed to your linter. You can rehuse this config.file and pass it to this linter, by specifying in the --flagfile flag

Flags reference

closure_linter.checker: --closurized_namespaces: Namespace prefixes, used for testing ofgoog.provide/require ( default : '' ) (a comma separated list) --ignored_extra_namespaces: Fully qualified namespaces that should be not be reported as extra by the linter. ( default : '' ) (a comma separated list) closure_linter.common.simplefileflags: -e,--exclude_directories: Exclude the specified directories (only applicable along with -r or --presubmit) ( default : '_demos' ) (a comma separated list) -x,--exclude_files: Exclude the specified files ( default : 'deps.js' ) (a comma separated list) -r,--recurse: Recurse in to the subdirectories of the given path ; repeat this option to specify a list of values closure_linter.ecmalintrules: --custom_jsdoc_tags: Extra jsdoc tags to allow ( default : '' ) (a comma separated list) --[no]dot_on_next_line: Require dots to beplaced on the next line for wrapped expressions ( default : 'false' ) closure_linter.error_check: --jslint_error: List of specific lint errors to check. Here is a list of accepted values: - all: enables all following errors. - blank_lines_at_top_level: validatesnumber of blank lines between blocks at top level. - indentation: checks correct indentation of code. - well_formed_author: validates the @author JsDoc tags. - no_braces_around_inherit_doc: forbids braces around @inheritdoc JsDoc tags. - braces_around_type: enforces braces around types in JsDoc tags. - optional_type_marker: checks correct use of optional marker = in param types. - unused_private_members: checks for unused private variables. - unused_local_variables: checks for unused local variables. ; repeat this option to specify a list of values ( default : '[]' ) --[no]strict: Whether to validate against the stricter Closure style. This includes optional_type_marker, well_formed_author, no_braces_around_inherit_doc, variable_arg_marker, indentation, braces_around_type, blank_lines_at_top_level. ( default : 'false' ) closure_linter.errorrules: --disable: Disable specific error. Usage Ex.: gjslint --disable 1,0011 foo.js. (a comma separated list) --[no]jsdoc: Whether to report errors for missing JsDoc. ( default : 'true' ) --max_line_length: Maximum line length allowed without warning. ( default : '80' ) (a positive integer) closure_linter.gjslint: --additional_extensions: List of additional file extensions (not js) that should be treated as JavaScript files. (a comma separated list) --[no]beep: Whether to beep when errors are found. ( default : 'true' ) --[no]check_html: Whether to check javascript in html files. ( default : 'false' ) -?,--[no]help: show this help --[no]helpshort: show usage only for this module --[no]helpxml: like --help, but generates XML output --[no]multiprocess: Whether to attempt parallelized linting using the multiprocessing module . Enabled by default on Linux if the multiprocessing module is present (Python 2.6 +) . Otherwise disabled by default . Disabling may make debugging easier. ( default : 'false' ) --[no]quiet: Whether to minimize logged messages. Most useful for per-file linting, such as that performed by the presubmit linter service. ( default : 'false' ) --[no]summary: Whether to show an error count summary. ( default : 'false' ) --[no]time: Whether to emit timing statistics. ( default : 'false' ) --[no]unix_mode: Whether to emit warnings in standard unix format. ( default : 'false' ) closure_linter.indentation: --[no]debug_indentation: Whether to print debugging information for indentation. ( default : 'false' ) closure_linter.runner: --[no]error_trace: Whether to show error exceptions. ( default : 'false' ) --limited_doc_files: List of files with relaxed documentation checks. Will not report errors for missing documentation, some missing descriptions, or methods whose @return tags don't have a matching return statement. ( default : 'dummy.js,externs.js' ) (a comma separated list) gflags: --flagfile: Insert flag definitions from the given file into the command line. ( default : '' ) --undefok: comma-separated list of flag names that it is okay to specify on the command line even if the program does not define a flag with that name. IMPORTANT: flags in this list that have arguments MUST use the --flag =value format. ( default : '' )

Reporters

Some reporters to output lint information are bundled within this module. Add the reporter: reporterObject field to your configuration object passed on execution.

Console

Console reporter ouputs info to your console

var gjslint = require ( 'closure-linter-wrapper' ).gjslint; gjslint({ flags : flagsArray reporter : { name : 'console' } }, function ( err, result ) { } );

The gjslint_xml reporter outputs xml format which is compatible with jslint reporter that can be used in Jenkins along with the Violations plugin. Add a dest option to set the destination if you want to save the file.

var gjslint = require ( 'closure-linter-wrapper' ).gjslint; gjslint({ flags : flagsArray reporter : { name : 'gjslint_xml' , dest : 'reports/gjslint.xml' } }, function ( err, result ) { } );

Python Path

Since Google Linter requires python, you must have it installed on your system. By default, it searches your PATH environment variable. Alternatively, you may specify the path to your python binary using the pythonPath option.

var gjslint = require ( 'closure-linter-wrapper' ).gjslint; gjslint({ src : [...], pythonPath : '/path/to/my/python' } )

Development

git clone --recursive git@github.com:jmendiara/node-closure-linter-wrapper.git cd node-closure-linter-wrapper npm install

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

1.1.0 Feat: Update to Closure linter v2.3.19 (@jeremybanks) Fix: Support for negative error numbers (@jeremybanks) Fix: Support for Spaces in file patch (@dcantelar)

1.0.0 Breaking change Drop support for --ignore_errors flag introduced in Google Lint v2.3.9 patch by Elad Karako Update closure-linter to v2.3.17 Add pythonPath config option (by @gwu)

0.2.10 Support for files with namespaces by @dcantelar

0.2.9 Update to closure-linter v2.3.12 by @xyzfer

0.2.7 Update to closure-linter v2.3.11 by @ama-ch

0.2.6 Fix gjslint_xml reporter to save to an absolute path by @serginator

0.2.5 Fix windows parsing by @moelders

0.2.4 new gjslint_xml reporter now saves output to a file by @serginator

0.2.3 new gjslint_xml reporter by @dciccale

0.2.2 Introduced support for closure-linter 2.3.10

0.2.1 gjslint compliance ;)

0.2.0 Stable API and Errors Changed the parameters siganture Now, all errors are on err parameter from callback More test!

0.1.0 First Implementation gjslint only Console Reporter



License

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2015 Javier Mendiara Cañardo Licensed under the MIT license.