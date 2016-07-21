Node Wrapper to allow access to Google Closure Linter from NodeJS
As Google Linter is coded in python, you MUST have python installed, and accessible in your PATH or specified in options.pythonPath.
This wrapper has bundled the Google Closure Linter v2.3.19.
Install the module with:
npm install closure-linter-wrapper
Execute the linter
var gjslint = require('closure-linter-wrapper').gjslint;
gjslint({
flags: ['--nojsdoc'],
src: ['test/files/error.js'],
reporter: {
name: 'console'
}
}, function(err, result) {
if (!err) {
console.log('Everything went fine');
}
}
);
Execute the automatic style fixer
// COMING SOON
If you want to specify single source files to be linted, just pass a
src:[Array] to the gjslint function
gjslint({
src: ['test/files/baz.js',
'test/files/foo.js'
]
}, function(err, result) {
if (!err) {
console.log('Everything went fine');
}
}
If you want to lint complete directories (and exclude single files), read about
-r and
-x flags below
The configuration flags allow you to customize all the behaviour of the linter. The flags are exactly the same flags you pass to the python linter, plus the flag for ommiting some errors
var gjslint = require('closure-linter-wrapper').gjslint;
var flagsArray = [
'--nostrict',
'--nojsdoc',
'--disable 14'
];
gjslint({flags: flagsArray}, function (err, result){});
TIP: If you are using JetBrains WebStorm v6, you can enable gjslint. For doing this, you must provide a
config.file with
the flags passed to your linter. You can rehuse this
config.file and pass it to this linter, by specifying in the
--flagfile flag
closure_linter.checker:
--closurized_namespaces: Namespace prefixes, used for testing ofgoog.provide/require
(default: '')
(a comma separated list)
--ignored_extra_namespaces: Fully qualified namespaces that should be not be reported as extra by the linter.
(default: '')
(a comma separated list)
closure_linter.common.simplefileflags:
-e,--exclude_directories: Exclude the specified directories (only applicable along with -r or --presubmit)
(default: '_demos')
(a comma separated list)
-x,--exclude_files: Exclude the specified files
(default: 'deps.js')
(a comma separated list)
-r,--recurse: Recurse in to the subdirectories of the given path;
repeat this option to specify a list of values
closure_linter.ecmalintrules:
--custom_jsdoc_tags: Extra jsdoc tags to allow
(default: '')
(a comma separated list)
--[no]dot_on_next_line: Require dots to beplaced on the next line for wrapped expressions
(default: 'false')
closure_linter.error_check:
--jslint_error: List of specific lint errors to check. Here is a list of accepted values:
- all: enables all following errors.
- blank_lines_at_top_level: validatesnumber of blank lines between blocks at top level.
- indentation: checks correct indentation of code.
- well_formed_author: validates the @author JsDoc tags.
- no_braces_around_inherit_doc: forbids braces around @inheritdoc JsDoc tags.
- braces_around_type: enforces braces around types in JsDoc tags.
- optional_type_marker: checks correct use of optional marker = in param types.
- unused_private_members: checks for unused private variables.
- unused_local_variables: checks for unused local variables.
;
repeat this option to specify a list of values
(default: '[]')
--[no]strict: Whether to validate against the stricter Closure style. This includes optional_type_marker, well_formed_author, no_braces_around_inherit_doc, variable_arg_marker, indentation, braces_around_type, blank_lines_at_top_level.
(default: 'false')
closure_linter.errorrules:
--disable: Disable specific error. Usage Ex.: gjslint --disable 1,0011 foo.js.
(a comma separated list)
--[no]jsdoc: Whether to report errors for missing JsDoc.
(default: 'true')
--max_line_length: Maximum line length allowed without warning.
(default: '80')
(a positive integer)
closure_linter.gjslint:
--additional_extensions: List of additional file extensions (not js) that should be treated as JavaScript files.
(a comma separated list)
--[no]beep: Whether to beep when errors are found.
(default: 'true')
--[no]check_html: Whether to check javascript in html files.
(default: 'false')
-?,--[no]help: show this help
--[no]helpshort: show usage only for this module
--[no]helpxml: like --help, but generates XML output
--[no]multiprocess: Whether to attempt parallelized linting using the multiprocessing module. Enabled by default on Linux if the multiprocessing module is present (Python 2.6+). Otherwise disabled by default. Disabling may make debugging easier.
(default: 'false')
--[no]quiet: Whether to minimize logged messages. Most useful for per-file linting, such as that performed by the presubmit linter service.
(default: 'false')
--[no]summary: Whether to show an error count summary.
(default: 'false')
--[no]time: Whether to emit timing statistics.
(default: 'false')
--[no]unix_mode: Whether to emit warnings in standard unix format.
(default: 'false')
closure_linter.indentation:
--[no]debug_indentation: Whether to print debugging information for indentation.
(default: 'false')
closure_linter.runner:
--[no]error_trace: Whether to show error exceptions.
(default: 'false')
--limited_doc_files: List of files with relaxed documentation checks. Will not report errors for missing documentation, some missing descriptions, or methods whose @return tags don't have a matching return statement.
(default: 'dummy.js,externs.js')
(a comma separated list)
gflags:
--flagfile: Insert flag definitions from the given file into the command line.
(default: '')
--undefok: comma-separated list of flag names that it is okay to specify on the command line even if the program does not define a flag with that name. IMPORTANT: flags in this list that have arguments MUST use the --flag=value format.
(default: '')
Some reporters to output lint information are bundled within this module. Add the
reporter: reporterObject
field to your configuration object passed on execution.
Console reporter ouputs info to your console
var gjslint = require('closure-linter-wrapper').gjslint;
gjslint({
flags: flagsArray
reporter: {
name: 'console'
}
},
function (err, result) {
}
);
The gjslint_xml reporter outputs xml format which is compatible with jslint reporter that can be used in Jenkins along with the Violations plugin.
Add a
dest option to set the destination if you want to save the file.
var gjslint = require('closure-linter-wrapper').gjslint;
gjslint({
flags: flagsArray
reporter: {
name: 'gjslint_xml',
dest: 'reports/gjslint.xml'
}
},
function (err, result) {
}
);
Since Google Linter requires python, you must have it installed on your system. By default, it searches your PATH environment variable. Alternatively, you may specify the path to your python binary using the
pythonPath option.
var gjslint = require('closure-linter-wrapper').gjslint;
gjslint({
src: [...],
pythonPath: '/path/to/my/python'
}
)
git clone --recursive git@github.com:jmendiara/node-closure-linter-wrapper.git
cd node-closure-linter-wrapper
npm install
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
1.1.0
1.0.0
--ignore_errors flag introduced in Google Lint v2.3.9 patch by Elad Karako
0.2.10
0.2.9
0.2.7
0.2.6
0.2.5
0.2.4
0.2.3
0.2.2
0.2.1
0.2.0 Stable API and Errors
0.1.0 First Implementation
Copyright (c) 2013 - 2015 Javier Mendiara Cañardo Licensed under the MIT license.
closure-linter MIT license by Google
python-gflags NEW BSD License By Google