cc

closure-compiler

by Tim
0.2.12 (see all)

Binding to Google Closure Compiler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-closure

A wrapper to the Google Closure compiler tool. It runs the jar file in a child process and returns the results in a callback.

Usage

var cc = require('closure-compiler')
var fs = require('fs')

var options =
  { some    : 'flag'
  , values  : ['1', '2']
  , 'checks-only' : true // Pass true for parameters that take no value.
  }

function aftercompile (err, stdout, stderr) {
  if (err) throw err
  var mycompiledcode = stdout
}

cc.compile(fs.readFileSync('lib/index.js'), options, aftercompile)

// The same as:
// $ java -jar path/to/closure.jar --some "flag" --values "1" --values "2"

