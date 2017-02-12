A wrapper to the Google Closure compiler tool. It runs the jar file in a child process and returns the results in a callback.
var cc = require('closure-compiler')
var fs = require('fs')
var options =
{ some : 'flag'
, values : ['1', '2']
, 'checks-only' : true // Pass true for parameters that take no value.
}
function aftercompile (err, stdout, stderr) {
if (err) throw err
var mycompiledcode = stdout
}
cc.compile(fs.readFileSync('lib/index.js'), options, aftercompile)
// The same as:
// $ java -jar path/to/closure.jar --some "flag" --values "1" --values "2"