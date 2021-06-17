⛔️ Package no longer updated and supported. Use at your own risk. ⛔️
A Closure build system to easily compile Closure JavaScript files, Closure Template files and Closure Stylesheet files without the need to configure anything. The Google Closure library will be included automatically if needed.
This build system could be also used for normal css, js, nodejs and static files as well.
Use NPM using
npm install closure-builder or fork, clone download the source
on GitHub to get the latest version.
To be able to use all available features and options, please make sure to install the Java Runtime Environment (JRE).
var closureBuilder = require('closure-builder');
var glob = closureBuilder.globSupport();
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'goog.namespace',
srcs: glob([
'src/**/*.js',
'soy/**/*.soy'
]),
deps: [...],
out: 'genfiles/whatever.js'
});
All of the options will be defined inside the BUILD rule. But there is not limit of BUILD rules which could be setup for your needs.
These basic required options for compiling are:
name Closure namespace to compiler or unique name of your build rule
srcs List of (Soy, CSS, Closure or JavaScript files) which should be compiled
out Output path / output file for the compiled Soy, Closure or JavaScript files
For copying files the required options are:
name Unique name of your build rule
resources Resource files which will be copied to the output folder
out Output path / output file for the compiled Soy, Closure or JavaScript files
These options could be used for adding additional information.
type Overwrites the automatic type detection
out_source_map Stores possible source map to the given output file
append Append the given text to the final output
prepend Prepend the given text to the final output
replace Replace the given text on the final output
deps Dependencies like additional closure files or additional file for the compiler
entry_point Closure namespace if not already defined under
name
externs Additional JavaScript externs for the compiler
license Additional license header file which will be include as header to the compiled files
remote_service If true use online remote services instead of local tools
warn If false disable all warning messages
debug If true display additional debug informations
trace If true display additional trace informations
The following options are available for the closure and soy compiler:
options.exclude_test If true _test. files will be excluded
options.soy Additional settings for the Soy compiler
options.closure Additional settings for the Closure compiler
options.closure.use_closure_library If true bundled closure library will be
included. If a path, the defined path will be included instead.
closureBuilder.build({
srcs: glob([
'src/**/*.js',
'soy/**/*.soy',
]),
options: {
closure: {
define: ['goog.DEBUG=true', 'goog.dom.ASSUME_STANDARDS_MODE=true']
}
}
}
To adjust the Closure compiler warnings, you could use
options.closure.jscomp_... or the shortcut
jscomp_....
jscomp_error List of compiler checks which produce an error message.
jscomp_warning List of compiler checks which produce an warning message.
jscomp_off List of compiler checks which should be disabled.
See full list of compiler checks
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'Closure compiler warnings',
options: {
closure : {
jscomp_error: ['deprecated', 'extraRequire',
'missingProvide', 'missingRequire', 'newCheckTypes']
}
},
...
}
The following options are partially implemented and should not be used:
data
compress
type
For performance reasons the tasks will be executed asynchronous whenever it is possible.
If you need to know exactly if a tasks has finished you could add a callback function as well.
var closureBuilder = require('closure-builder');
var callbackExample = function(errors, warnings, files, results) {
...
};
closureBuilder.build({
...
}, callbackExample.bind(this));
The callback will be called with the following parameters:
errors Errors if any
warnings Warnings if any
files Single output file or list of output files if any
results Result if any
These example shows the basic usage for the different file types. You could define as many build rules you want. Please keep in mind to add the needed require before like:
var closureBuilder = require('closure-builder');
var glob = closureBuilder.globSupport();
closureBuilder.build({
...
});
Compiling Closure JavaScript files for the given namespace to an single JavaScript file.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'goog.namespace',
srcs: glob([
'src/js/*.js'
]),
out: 'genfiles/merged-and-minified.js'
});
Compiling Closure JavaScript files and associated Soy files to a single javascript file.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'goog.namespace',
srcs: glob([
'src/**/*.js',
'soy/**/*.soy'
]),
deps: [...],
out: 'genfiles/compiled.js'
});
Compiling Closure JavaScript files with JavaScript externs. javascript file.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'goog.namespace',
srcs: glob([
'src/**/*.js',
]),
externs: [
'src/externs/global.js'
],
out: 'genfiles/compiled.js'
});
Compiling Closure JavaScript files with the remote service to a single javascript file. Please keep in mind that the remote service is not supporting all features and options of the closure compiler.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'goog.namespace',
srcs: glob([
'src/**/*.js',
]),
remote_service: true,
deps: [...],
out: 'genfiles/compiled.js'
});
Compiling Soy files into Soy JavaScript files to an targeted directory.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'soy_files',
srcs: glob([
'soy/**/*.soy'
]),
out: 'genfiles/compiled_soy_files/'
});
Compiling closure stylesheet files into css files to an targeted directory.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'gss_files',
srcs: glob([
'css/**/*.gss'
]),
out: 'genfiles/compiled.css'
});
Combine several JavaScript files to a single JavaScript file.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'javascript_files',
srcs: glob([
'src/js/*.js'
]),
out: 'genfiles/merged-and-minified.js'
});
Combine node.js JavaScript files with browserify to a single JavaScript bundle.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'node_bundle_files',
srcs: glob([
'src/js/node_file.js'
]),
out: 'genfiles/node_bundle.js'
});
Combine JavaScript files with rollup to a single JavaScript bundle.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'module_name',
format: 'umd',
srcs: 'src/js/entry_file.js',
out: 'genfiles/rollup_bundle.js'
});
Combine and minified several CSS files to a single CSS file.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'css_files',
srcs: glob([
'src/css/*.css'
]),
out: 'genfiles/merged-and-minified.css'
});
Copy static resources from the different location to the target directory.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'static_resources',
resources: glob([
'static/css/*.css',
'static/htm/*.htm',
'static/html/*.html',
'static/jpg/*.jpg',
'static/gif/*.gif',
'static/png/*.png',
'static/xml/*.xml'
]),
out: 'genfiles/static-folder/'
});
Copy resources from an remote location to the target directory.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'static_resources',
resources: [
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.js',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.html',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.jpg',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.gif',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.png',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.xml',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.css'
],
out: 'genfiles/static-folder/'
});
Convert markdown (.md) to .html file.
closureBuilder.build({
name: 'md_file',
markdown: [
'README.md'
],
out: 'genfiles/'
});
For a better overview, you could split your build rules to several files. They could be placed in an "build" folder or something like this. Example: https://github.com/google/coding-with-chrome/tree/master/build
This allows you to rebuild only some of the files if needed.
Example package.json:
"scripts": {
"build": "npm run build-static-files && npm run build-remote-files && npm run build-extra-files && npm run build-cwc-files",
"rebuild": "npm run build-static-files && npm run build-cwc-files",
"build-static-files": "node build/static_files.js",
"build-remote-files": "node build/remote_files.js",
"build-extra-files": "node build/extra_files.js",
"build-cwc-files": "node build/cwc_files.js",
},
There are some automated scripts which will help you for development on the closure-builder project.
Download the source files manual from GitHub or with git by running:
git clone --recursive git://github.com/google/closure-builder.git
In some cases you need to init and update the submodules manually by:
git submodule init
git submodule update
Enter the "closure-builder" directory and get the required packages by:
npm install
Before you start working, run
npm run update to update the dependencies to
the latest package versions.
Run
npm run lint to make sure that your code is according the general style.
Tests could be performed with
npm run test. Before the test runs it will
automatically run the linter to make sure that the code has no syntax errors.
Add all your files and create your commit, but instead of using "git push"
directly please use
npm run deploy instead.
It will automatically run some tests and increase the versions number by 0.0.1.
This is not an official Google product.
Apache License, Version 2.0 - http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0