Closure Builder - Simplified Closure Build System (Deprecated⛔️)

⛔️ Package no longer updated and supported. Use at your own risk. ⛔️

A Closure build system to easily compile Closure JavaScript files, Closure Template files and Closure Stylesheet files without the need to configure anything. The Google Closure library will be included automatically if needed.

This build system could be also used for normal css, js, nodejs and static files as well.

Installation

Use NPM using npm install closure-builder or fork, clone download the source on GitHub to get the latest version.

Requirements

To be able to use all available features and options, please make sure to install the Java Runtime Environment (JRE).

Basic Usage

var closureBuilder = require ( 'closure-builder' ); var glob = closureBuilder.globSupport(); closureBuilder.build({ name : 'goog.namespace' , srcs : glob([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'soy/**/*.soy' ]), deps : [...], out : 'genfiles/whatever.js' });

Options

All of the options will be defined inside the BUILD rule. But there is not limit of BUILD rules which could be setup for your needs.

Required

These basic required options for compiling are:

name Closure namespace to compiler or unique name of your build rule

Closure namespace to compiler or unique name of your build rule srcs List of (Soy, CSS, Closure or JavaScript files) which should be compiled

List of (Soy, CSS, Closure or JavaScript files) which should be compiled out Output path / output file for the compiled Soy, Closure or JavaScript files

For copying files the required options are:

name Unique name of your build rule

Unique name of your build rule resources Resource files which will be copied to the output folder

Resource files which will be copied to the output folder out Output path / output file for the compiled Soy, Closure or JavaScript files

Additional

These options could be used for adding additional information.

type Overwrites the automatic type detection

Overwrites the automatic type detection out_source_map Stores possible source map to the given output file

Stores possible source map to the given output file append Append the given text to the final output

Append the given text to the final output prepend Prepend the given text to the final output

Prepend the given text to the final output replace Replace the given text on the final output

Closure compiler options

deps Dependencies like additional closure files or additional file for the compiler

Dependencies like additional closure files or additional file for the compiler entry_point Closure namespace if not already defined under name

Closure namespace if not already defined under externs Additional JavaScript externs for the compiler

Additional JavaScript externs for the compiler license Additional license header file which will be include as header to the compiled files

Additional license header file which will be include as header to the compiled files remote_service If true use online remote services instead of local tools

Verbose

warn If false disable all warning messages

If false disable all warning messages debug If true display additional debug informations

If true display additional debug informations trace If true display additional trace informations

The following options are available for the closure and soy compiler:

options.exclude_test If true _test. files will be excluded

If true _test. files will be excluded options.soy Additional settings for the Soy compiler

Additional settings for the Soy compiler options.closure Additional settings for the Closure compiler

Additional settings for the Closure compiler options.closure.use_closure_library If true bundled closure library will be included. If a path, the defined path will be included instead.

closureBuilder.build({ srcs : glob([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'soy/**/*.soy' , ]), options : { closure : { define : [ 'goog.DEBUG=true' , 'goog.dom.ASSUME_STANDARDS_MODE=true' ] } } }

Closure compiler warnings

To adjust the Closure compiler warnings, you could use options.closure.jscomp_... or the shortcut jscomp_... .

jscomp_error List of compiler checks which produce an error message.

List of compiler checks which produce an error message. jscomp_warning List of compiler checks which produce an warning message.

List of compiler checks which produce an warning message. jscomp_off List of compiler checks which should be disabled.

See full list of compiler checks

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'Closure compiler warnings' , options : { closure : { jscomp_error : [ 'deprecated' , 'extraRequire' , 'missingProvide' , 'missingRequire' , 'newCheckTypes' ] } }, ... }

Not implemented yet

The following options are partially implemented and should not be used:

data

compress

type

Function Callback

For performance reasons the tasks will be executed asynchronous whenever it is possible.

If you need to know exactly if a tasks has finished you could add a callback function as well.

var closureBuilder = require ( 'closure-builder' ); var callbackExample = function ( errors, warnings, files, results ) { ... }; closureBuilder.build({ ... }, callbackExample.bind( this ));

The callback will be called with the following parameters:

errors Errors if any

Errors if any warnings Warnings if any

Warnings if any files Single output file or list of output files if any

Single output file or list of output files if any results Result if any

Example build configurations

These example shows the basic usage for the different file types. You could define as many build rules you want. Please keep in mind to add the needed require before like:

var closureBuilder = require ( 'closure-builder' ); var glob = closureBuilder.globSupport(); closureBuilder.build({ ... });

Compile Closure JavaScript files

Compiling Closure JavaScript files for the given namespace to an single JavaScript file.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'goog.namespace' , srcs : glob([ 'src/js/*.js' ]), out : 'genfiles/merged-and-minified.js' });

Compile Closure JavaScript files with Soy files

Compiling Closure JavaScript files and associated Soy files to a single javascript file.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'goog.namespace' , srcs : glob([ 'src/**/*.js' , 'soy/**/*.soy' ]), deps : [...], out : 'genfiles/compiled.js' });

Compile Closure JavaScript files with externs

Compiling Closure JavaScript files with JavaScript externs. javascript file.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'goog.namespace' , srcs : glob([ 'src/**/*.js' , ]), externs : [ 'src/externs/global.js' ], out : 'genfiles/compiled.js' });

Compile Closure JavaScript files over remote service

Compiling Closure JavaScript files with the remote service to a single javascript file. Please keep in mind that the remote service is not supporting all features and options of the closure compiler.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'goog.namespace' , srcs : glob([ 'src/**/*.js' , ]), remote_service : true , deps : [...], out : 'genfiles/compiled.js' });

Compile Closure Template files

Compiling Soy files into Soy JavaScript files to an targeted directory.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'soy_files' , srcs : glob([ 'soy/**/*.soy' ]), out : 'genfiles/compiled_soy_files/' });

Compile Closure Stylesheet files

Compiling closure stylesheet files into css files to an targeted directory.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'gss_files' , srcs : glob([ 'css/**/*.gss' ]), out : 'genfiles/compiled.css' });

Compile JavaScript files

Combine several JavaScript files to a single JavaScript file.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'javascript_files' , srcs : glob([ 'src/js/*.js' ]), out : 'genfiles/merged-and-minified.js' });

Compile Node.js files

Combine node.js JavaScript files with browserify to a single JavaScript bundle.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'node_bundle_files' , srcs : glob([ 'src/js/node_file.js' ]), out : 'genfiles/node_bundle.js' });

Compile Rollup files

Combine JavaScript files with rollup to a single JavaScript bundle.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'module_name' , format : 'umd' , srcs : 'src/js/entry_file.js' , out : 'genfiles/rollup_bundle.js' });

Compile CSS files

Combine and minified several CSS files to a single CSS file.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'css_files' , srcs : glob([ 'src/css/*.css' ]), out : 'genfiles/merged-and-minified.css' });

Copy resources

Copy static resources from the different location to the target directory.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'static_resources' , resources : glob([ 'static/css/*.css' , 'static/htm/*.htm' , 'static/html/*.html' , 'static/jpg/*.jpg' , 'static/gif/*.gif' , 'static/png/*.png' , 'static/xml/*.xml' ]), out : 'genfiles/static-folder/' });

Copy remote resources

Copy resources from an remote location to the target directory.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'static_resources' , resources : [ 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.js' , 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.html' , 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.jpg' , 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.gif' , 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.png' , 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.xml' , 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/google/closure-builder/master/test_files/resources/file.css' ], out : 'genfiles/static-folder/' });

Convert Markdown (.md) to .html file

Convert markdown (.md) to .html file.

closureBuilder.build({ name : 'md_file' , markdown : [ 'README.md' ], out : 'genfiles/' });

Best practise

For a better overview, you could split your build rules to several files. They could be placed in an "build" folder or something like this. Example: https://github.com/google/coding-with-chrome/tree/master/build

This allows you to rebuild only some of the files if needed.

Example package.json:

"scripts" : { "build" : "npm run build-static-files && npm run build-remote-files && npm run build-extra-files && npm run build-cwc-files" , "rebuild" : "npm run build-static-files && npm run build-cwc-files" , "build-static-files" : "node build/static_files.js" , "build-remote-files" : "node build/remote_files.js" , "build-extra-files" : "node build/extra_files.js" , "build-cwc-files" : "node build/cwc_files.js" , },

Development

There are some automated scripts which will help you for development on the closure-builder project.

Get the sources

Download the source files manual from GitHub or with git by running:

git clone --recursive git://github.com/google/closure-builder.git

In some cases you need to init and update the submodules manually by:

git submodule init git submodule update

Get required packages

Enter the "closure-builder" directory and get the required packages by:

npm install

Updating dependencies

Before you start working, run npm run update to update the dependencies to the latest package versions.

Code Style

Run npm run lint to make sure that your code is according the general style.

Testing

Tests could be performed with npm run test . Before the test runs it will automatically run the linter to make sure that the code has no syntax errors.

Deploying

Add all your files and create your commit, but instead of using "git push" directly please use npm run deploy instead. It will automatically run some tests and increase the versions number by 0.0.1.

