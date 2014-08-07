openbase logo
cp

closest-package

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.0 (see all)

Find the closest package.json file meeting specific criteria

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

closest-package experimental

Find the closest package.json file meeting specific criteria by searching upwards from a given directory until hitting root.

Usage

NPM

closest(dir, [filter], found(err, file))

Given a starting directory dir, look up through every directory to see if it contains a package.json file matching the filter function, for example:

closest(__dirname, function(json, filename) {
  return json.name === 'async'
}, function(err, file) {
  console.log(file)
})

Note that filter is optional and takes the following arguments:

  • json: the parsed package.json file.
  • filename: the package.json's absolute filename.

file = closest.sync(dir, [filter])

Same as the closest function, however executed synchronously:

var result = closest.sync(__dirname, function(json, filename) {
  return json.name === 'async'
})

console.log(result)

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

