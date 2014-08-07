Find the closest package.json file meeting specific criteria by searching upwards from a given directory until hitting root.
closest(dir, [filter], found(err, file))
Given a starting directory
dir, look up through every directory to see if
it contains a
package.json file matching the
filter function, for example:
closest(__dirname, function(json, filename) {
return json.name === 'async'
}, function(err, file) {
console.log(file)
})
Note that
filter is optional and takes the following arguments:
json: the parsed
package.json file.
filename: the
package.json's absolute filename.
file = closest.sync(dir, [filter])
Same as the
closest function, however executed synchronously:
var result = closest.sync(__dirname, function(json, filename) {
return json.name === 'async'
})
console.log(result)
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.