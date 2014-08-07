Find the closest package.json file meeting specific criteria by searching upwards from a given directory until hitting root.

Usage

Given a starting directory dir , look up through every directory to see if it contains a package.json file matching the filter function, for example:

closest(__dirname, function ( json, filename ) { return json.name === 'async' }, function ( err, file ) { console .log(file) })

Note that filter is optional and takes the following arguments:

json : the parsed package.json file.

: the parsed file. filename : the package.json 's absolute filename.

file = closest.sync(dir, [filter])

Same as the closest function, however executed synchronously:

var result = closest.sync(__dirname, function ( json, filename ) { return json.name === 'async' }) console .log(result)

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.