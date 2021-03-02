Exit your process, gracefully (if possible) - for Node.js

Install

npm i close - with -grace

Usage

const closeWithGrace = require ( 'close-with-grace' ) closeWithGrace({ delay : 500 }, async function ( { signal, err, manual } ) { if (err) { console .error(err) } await closeYourServer() })

API

closeWithGrace([opts], fn({ err, signal, manual }))

closeWithGrace adds a global listeners to the events:

process.once('SIGTERM')

process.once('SIGINT')

process.once('uncaughtException')

process.once('unhandledRejection')

In case one of them is emitted, it will call the given function. If it is emitted again, it will terminate the process abruptly.

opts

delay : the numbers of milliseconds before abruptly close the process. Default: 10000 .

fn({ err, signal, manual } [, cb])

Execute the given function to perform a graceful close. The function can either return a Promise or call the callback. If this function does not error, the process will be closed with exit code 0 . If the function rejects with an Error , or call the callback with an Error as first argument, the process will be closed with exit code 1 .

return values

Calling closeWithGrace() will return an object as formed:

close() : close the process, the manual argument will be set to true.

: close the process, the argument will be set to true. uninstall() : remove all global listeners.

License

MIT