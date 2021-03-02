Exit your process, gracefully (if possible) - for Node.js
npm i close-with-grace
const closeWithGrace = require('close-with-grace')
// delay is the number of milliseconds for the graceful close to
// finish.
closeWithGrace({ delay: 500 }, async function ({ signal, err, manual }) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
}
await closeYourServer()
})
closeWithGrace([opts], fn({ err, signal, manual }))
closeWithGrace adds a global listeners to the events:
process.once('SIGTERM')
process.once('SIGINT')
process.once('uncaughtException')
process.once('unhandledRejection')
In case one of them is emitted, it will call the given function. If it is emitted again, it will terminate the process abruptly.
delay: the numbers of milliseconds before abruptly close the
process. Default:
10000.
Execute the given function to perform a graceful close.
The function can either return a
Promise or call the callback.
If this function does not error, the process will be closed with
exit code
0.
If the function rejects with an
Error, or call the callback with an
Error as first argument, the process will be closed with exit code
1.
Calling
closeWithGrace() will return an object as formed:
close(): close the process, the
manual argument will be set to
true.
uninstall(): remove all global listeners.
MIT