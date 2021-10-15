Easily set your terminal text color & styles.

No dependecies

Automatic color support detection

Up to 2x faster than alternatives

TypeScript support

NO_COLOR friendly

friendly Node >= 10

Quickstart

import { blue, bold, underline } from "colorette" console .log( blue( "I'm blue" ), bold(blue( "da ba dee" )), underline(bold(blue( "da ba daa" ))) )

Here's an example using template literals.

console .log( ` There's a ${underline(blue( "house" ))} , With a ${bold(blue( "window" ))} , And a ${blue( "corvette" )} And everything is blue ` )

You can also nest styles without breaking existing color sequences.

console .log(bold( `I'm ${blue( `da ba ${underline( "dee" )} da ba` )} daa` ))

Need to override terminal color detection? You can do that too.

import { createColors } from "colorette" const { blue } = createColors({ useColor : false }) console .log(blue( "Blue? Nope, nah" ))

Installation

npm install colorette

API

See all supported colors.

import { blue } from "colorette" blue( "I'm blue" )

Override terminal color detection via createColors({ useColor }) .

import { createColors } from "colorette" const { blue } = createColors({ useColor : false })

isColorSupported

true if your terminal supports color, false otherwise. Used internally, but exposed for convenience.

Environment

You can override color detection from the CLI by setting the --no-color or --color flags.

./example.js --no-color | ./consumer.js

Or if you can't use CLI flags, by setting the NO_COLOR= or FORCE_COLOR= environment variables.

NO_COLOR= ./example.js | ./consumer.js

Supported colors

Colors Background Colors Bright Colors Bright Background Colors Modifiers black bgBlack blackBright bgBlackBright dim red bgRed redBright bgRedBright bold green bgGreen greenBright bgGreenBright hidden yellow bgYellow yellowBright bgYellowBright italic blue bgBlue blueBright bgBlueBright underline magenta bgMagenta magentaBright bgMagentaBright strikethrough cyan bgCyan cyanBright bgCyanBright reset white bgWhite whiteBright bgWhiteBright gray

npm --prefix bench start

chalk 1,786,703 ops/sec kleur 1,618,960 ops/sec colors 646,823 ops/sec ansi-colors 786,149 ops/sec picocolors 2,871,758 ops/sec + colorette 3,002,751 ops/sec

Acknowledgments

Colorette started out in 2015 by @jorgebucaran as a lightweight alternative to Chalk and was introduced originally as Clor. Our terminal color detection logic borrows heavily from @sindresorhus and @Qix- work on Chalk. The idea of slicing strings to clear bleeding sequences was adapted from a similar technique used by @alexeyraspopov in picocolors. Thank you to all our contributors! <3

License

MIT