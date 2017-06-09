Installation

npm:

npm install cloneextend

manual:

cd node_modules git clone git: mv nodejs- clone -extend cloneextend

http://github.com/shimondoodkin/nodejs-clone-extend

Node.js Clone Extend

It is what you were searching for ...

It allows you to merge and clone javascript objects easily.

It supports circular references

and Dates.

The story behind this module is that I was trying to use underscore.js library for cloning and extending objects but it did not work as expected, nor any other workaround or solution, so I wrote clone and extend functions from ground up for everyone's benefit.

basic functionality:

var ce = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var o1={ a : 'a' , d : new Date (), n : 1 , ar :[ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}; var o2=ce.clone(o1); console .log(o2);

cool tricks: DRY (don't repeat yourself):

It allows you to do simple object inheritance.

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var basic_col={ type : 'string' , size : 10 , default_value : '' }; var basic_model={ name : 'somename' , cols :{}, init : function ( ) { this .do_something();}, do_something : function ( ) { console .log( "something" ); } }; var cars=_.cloneextend(basic_model, { name : 'cars' , cols : { color :_.clone(basic_col), speed :_.cloneextend(basic_col,{ type : 'number' }) } } ); var red_cars=_.cloneextend(cars,{ do_something : function ( ) { console .log( "my color is " + this .cols.color.default_value);}, cols :{ color :{ default_value : 'red' }} }); var blue_cars=_.cloneextend(red_cars,{ cols :{ color :{ default_value : 'blue' }} }); cars.init(); red_cars.init(); blue_cars.init();

output: something my color is red my color is blue

include it!

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var obj1={ apples : 10 }; var obj2={ bananas : 20 }; _.extend(obj1,obj2);

replace

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var obj1={ apples : 10 }; var obj2={ apples : 20 , bananas : 20 }; _.replace(obj1,obj2);

add - adds if not exists

this function does not replace elements if they are exists

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var obj1={ apples : 10 }; var obj2={ apples : 20 , bananas : 20 }; _.add(obj1,obj2);

extend

this function merges second object in to the first and returns the first object by reference (objects are always reference) it replaces elements if they are exists

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var basket1={ apples :[{ taste : 'sour' },{ taste : 'sweet' }], fruit : 'appricot' }; var basket2={ fruit : 'orange' , vegetable : 'cucumber' }; _.extend(basket2,basket1);

extend of custom objects

for now the support is partial only for extend and extenduptolevel functions. extendding plain objects containing custom objects

function MyObject ( ) { this .someproperty={}; } ce.howtoclone.MyObject= function ( obj ) { var cloned= new obj. constructor ( ); ce.extend(cloned,obj); return cloned; } var a={obj: new MyObject()}; a.obj.someproperty={a: 1 ,b: 2 ,c:{d: 3 }}; var b={}; ce.extend(b,a)

extenduptolevel - extend up to level

this function clones elements and creates new parent objects when they are missing. after the level is reached it starts to repace objects insted of creating new parents and refilling them.

it allows you to clone only the 1st level and let the second level to be references.

Rememberence trick: If you want to modify values after 2nd dot write 2 in the level

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var a_shared_car={color: 'silver' ,windows: 'manual' }; var obj1={ has:{ car:a_shared_car } }; var obj2={ has:{ laptop : 'hp_laptop' } } _.extenduptolevel(obj2,obj1, 2 ); a_shared_car.windows= 'electric' ;

clone

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var obj1={fruit: 'apple' }; var newobj1=_. clone (obj1);

cloneextend - clone and then extend

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var salad_basic={ fruit : 'apple' }; var new_salad_v1=_.cloneextend(salad_basic,{ syrop : 'maple syrop' }); var new_salad_v2=_.cloneextend(salad_basic,{ syrop : 'chocolate syrop' });

cloneuptolevel - clone up to level

var _ = require ( 'cloneextend' ); var a_shared_car={ color : 'silver' , windows : 'manual' }; var obj1={ has :{ car :a_shared_car } }; var obj2=_.cloneuptolevel(obj2, 2 ); a_shared_car.windows= 'electric' ;

tests

for tests need to instal mocha:

npm install -g mocha

then to run a test

mocha test .js

Licence

Generaly, 2 close MIT/BSD - Copyright: Shimon Doodkin helpmepro1@gmail.com (http://doodkin.com)

But you can use it as you like, I don't care , Enjoy.