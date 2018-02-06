Clone a Node.js HTTP response stream

Returns a new stream and copies over all properties and methods from the original response giving you a complete duplicate.

This is useful in situations where you need to consume the response stream but also want to pass an unconsumed stream somewhere else to be consumed later.

Install

npm install --save clone-response

Usage

const http = require ( 'http' ); const cloneResponse = require ( 'clone-response' ); http.get( 'http://example.com' , response => { const clonedResponse = cloneResponse(response); response.pipe(process.stdout); setImmediate( () => { doSomethingWithResponse(clonedResponse); }); });

Please bear in mind that the process of cloning a stream consumes it. However, you can consume a stream multiple times in the same tick, therefore allowing you to create multiple clones. e.g:

const clone1 = cloneResponse(response); const clone2 = cloneResponse(response);

API

Returns a clone of the passed in response.

response

Type: stream

A Node.js HTTP response stream to clone.

License

MIT © Luke Childs