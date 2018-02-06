openbase logo
clone-response

by Luke Childs
1.0.2 (see all)

Clone a Node.js HTTP response stream

Readme

clone-response

Clone a Node.js HTTP response stream

Build Status Coverage Status npm npm

Returns a new stream and copies over all properties and methods from the original response giving you a complete duplicate.

This is useful in situations where you need to consume the response stream but also want to pass an unconsumed stream somewhere else to be consumed later.

Install

npm install --save clone-response

Usage

const http = require('http');
const cloneResponse = require('clone-response');

http.get('http://example.com', response => {
  const clonedResponse = cloneResponse(response);
  response.pipe(process.stdout);

  setImmediate(() => {
    // The response stream has already been consumed by the time this executes,
    // however the cloned response stream is still available.
    doSomethingWithResponse(clonedResponse);
  });
});

Please bear in mind that the process of cloning a stream consumes it. However, you can consume a stream multiple times in the same tick, therefore allowing you to create multiple clones. e.g:

const clone1 = cloneResponse(response);
const clone2 = cloneResponse(response);
// response can still be consumed in this tick but cannot be consumed if passed
// into any async callbacks. clone1 and clone2 can be passed around and be
// consumed in the future.

API

cloneResponse(response)

Returns a clone of the passed in response.

response

Type: stream

A Node.js HTTP response stream to clone.

License

MIT © Luke Childs

