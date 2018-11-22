Recursively (deep) clone JavaScript native types, like Object, Array, RegExp, Date as well as primitives.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save clone-deep
const cloneDeep = require('clone-deep');
let obj = { a: 'b' };
let arr = [obj];
let copy = cloneDeep(arr);
obj.c = 'd';
console.log(copy);
//=> [{ a: 'b' }]
console.log(arr);
//=> [{ a: 'b', c: 'd' }]
The last argument specifies whether or not to clone instances (objects that are from a custom class or are not created by the
Object constructor. This value may be
true or the function use for cloning instances.
When an
instanceClone function is provided, it will be invoked to clone objects that are not "plain" objects (as defined by isPlainObject
isPlainObject). If
instanceClone is not specified, this library will not attempt to clone non-plain objects, and will simply copy the object reference.
Initially based on mout's implementation of deepClone.
