Recursively (deep) clone JavaScript native types, like Object, Array, RegExp, Date as well as primitives.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save clone -deep

Usage

const cloneDeep = require ( 'clone-deep' ); let obj = { a : 'b' }; let arr = [obj]; let copy = cloneDeep(arr); obj.c = 'd' ; console .log(copy); console .log(arr);

Heads up!

The last argument specifies whether or not to clone instances (objects that are from a custom class or are not created by the Object constructor. This value may be true or the function use for cloning instances.

When an instanceClone function is provided, it will be invoked to clone objects that are not "plain" objects (as defined by isPlainObject isPlainObject ). If instanceClone is not specified, this library will not attempt to clone non-plain objects, and will simply copy the object reference.

Attribution

Initially based on mout's implementation of deepClone.

About

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

