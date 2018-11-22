openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cd

clone-deep

by Jon Schlinkert
4.0.1 (see all)

Recursively (deep) clone JavaScript native types, like Object, Array, RegExp, Date as well as primitives. Used by superstruct, merge-deep, and many others!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.1M

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

clone-deep NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Recursively (deep) clone JavaScript native types, like Object, Array, RegExp, Date as well as primitives.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save clone-deep

Usage

const cloneDeep = require('clone-deep');

let obj = { a: 'b' };
let arr = [obj];
let copy = cloneDeep(arr);
obj.c = 'd';

console.log(copy);
//=> [{ a: 'b' }]

console.log(arr);
//=> [{ a: 'b', c: 'd' }]

Heads up!

The last argument specifies whether or not to clone instances (objects that are from a custom class or are not created by the Object constructor. This value may be true or the function use for cloning instances.

When an instanceClone function is provided, it will be invoked to clone objects that are not "plain" objects (as defined by isPlainObjectisPlainObject). If instanceClone is not specified, this library will not attempt to clone non-plain objects, and will simply copy the object reference.

Attribution

Initially based on mout's implementation of deepClone.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
46jonschlinkert
2yujunlong2000

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 21, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial