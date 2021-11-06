offers foolproof deep cloning of objects, arrays, numbers, strings, maps, sets, promises, etc. in JavaScript.
npm install clone
(It also works with browserify, ender or standalone. You may want to use the
option
noParse in browserify to reduce the resulting file size, since usually
Buffers are not needed in browsers.)
var clone = require('clone');
var a, b;
a = { foo: { bar: 'baz' } }; // initial value of a
b = clone(a); // clone a -> b
a.foo.bar = 'foo'; // change a
console.log(a); // show a
console.log(b); // show b
This will print:
{ foo: { bar: 'foo' } }
{ foo: { bar: 'baz' } }
clone masters cloning simple objects (even with custom prototype), arrays, Date objects, and RegExp objects. Everything is cloned recursively, so that you can clone dates in arrays in objects, for example.
clone(value[, circular[, depth[, prototype[, includeNonEnumerable]]]])
value: The value that you want to clone, any type allowed.
circular: Boolean, defaults to
true.
Call
clone with
circular set to
false if you are certain that
obj
contains no circular references. This will give better performance if
needed. There is no error if
undefined or
null is passed as
obj.
depth: Depth to which the object is to be cloned (optional,
defaults to
Infinity)
prototype: Sets the prototype to be used when cloning an
Object.
(optional, defaults to
__proto__ of the to be cloned value, ie. the cloned
object will have the same prototype as the original).
includeNonEnumerable: Set to
true if the non-enumerable properties
should be cloned as well. Non-enumerable properties on the prototype chain
will be ignored. (optional, defaults to
false)
clone(value, opts)
you can specify
circular,
depth,
prototype and
includeNonEnumerable with
a single
opts
Object.
clone.clonePrototype(obj)
obj -- the object that you want to clone
Does a prototype clone as described by Oran Looney.
var a, b;
a = { hello: 'world' };
a.myself = a;
b = clone(a);
console.log(b);
This will print:
{ hello: "world", myself: [Circular] }
So,
b.myself points to
b, not
a. Neat!
npm test
Buffer.allocUnsafe() on Node >= 4.5.0 (contributed by @ChALkeR)
Buffer.allocUnsafe() on Node >= 4.5.0 (contributed by @ChALkeR;
backported from v2.1.2)
test-apart-ctx.html. This vulnerability was disclosed by Juho Nurminen of
2NS - Second Nature Security.
Some special objects like a socket or
process.stdout/
stderr are known to not
be cloneable. If you find other objects that cannot be cloned, please open an
issue.
If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github. I also always like to hear from you, if you're using my code.
