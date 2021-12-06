cloc

This is just an npm distribution of the amazing cloc by Al Danial. I created this package because I think cloc is awesome, but didn't want to download the file and commit it to my project.

Installation and Requirements

Requirements

Perl

cloc is written in perl and the binary that this package exposes is the cloc perl script. You must have perl installed on your machine for this binary to work.

Node & npm

This is distributed as an npm package (some say that stands for "Node Package Manager"). So you must have Node.js and npm installed.

Here are quick instructions on how to get those: http://blog.nodeknockout.com/post/65463770933/how-to-install-node-js-and-npm

Congratulations, you've opened your life to a whole new world of awesome tooling and other cool things :-)

Installation

The recommended usage is temporary installation using npx :

npx cloc [options]

However, you can also install it globally or locally to a project. Learn more

Usage

In your terminal, simply type npx cloc to get output of the options available.

See the official cloc website for documentation on how to use cloc .

Here's the output when you run cloc :

Usage : cloc [options] <file(s)/dir(s)/git hash(es)> | <set 1> <set 2> | <report files> Count, or compute differences of , physical lines of source code in the given files (may be archives such as compressed tarballs or zip files, or git commit hashes or branch names) and / or recursively below the given directories. Input Options to figure out how to extract the contents of the input file (s) by itself. Use <cmd> to extract binary archive files (e.g.: .tar.gz, .zip, .Z). Use the literal '> FILE <' as a stand- in for the actual file (s) to be extracted. For example, to count lines of code in the input files gcc- 4.2 .tar.gz perl- 5.8 . 8 .tar.gz on Unix use or , if you have GNU tar, and on Windows use , for example: ( if WinZip is installed there). process from < file >, which has one file /directory name per line . Only exact matches are counted; relative path names will be resolved starting from the directory where cloc is invoked. Set < file > to - to read file names from a STDIN pipe. See also < file >, whose format matches the output of see a sample.) The language identifier at the end of each line is ignored. This enables mode and bypasses file pair alignment logic. files to work on . If <VCS> is 'git ', then will invoke 'git ls-files' to get a file list and 'git submodule status' to get a list of submodules whose contents will be ignored. See also which accepts git commit hashes and branch names. If <VCS> is 'svn ' then will invoke 'svn list -R'. The primary benefit is that cloc will then skip files explicitly excluded by the versioning tool in question, ie, those in .gitignore or have the svn:ignore property . Alternatively <VCS> may be any system command that generates a list of files. Note : cloc must be in a directory which can read the files as they are returned by <VCS>. cloc will not download files from remote repositories. 'svn list -R' may refer to a remote repository to obtain file names ( and therefore may require authentication to the remote repository), but the files themselves must be local. Setting <VCS> to 'auto ' selects between 'git ' and 'svn ' ( or neither) depending on the presence of a .git or .svn subdirectory below the directory where cloc is invoked. expanded ASCII text . This causes performance to drop noticeably. Processing Options recognized languages. See also in addition to reporting by language. the default location of /Users/kentcdodds/.config/cloc/options.txt. The file should contain one switch, along with arguments ( if any), per line . Blank lines and lines beginning with '#' are skipped. Options given on the command line take priority over entries read from the file . First perform direct code counts of source file (s) of <set1> and <set2> separately, then perform a diff of these. Inputs may be pairs of files, directories, or archives. If three output files will be created, one for each of the two counts and one for the diff. See also source file (s) of <set1> and <set2>. The inputs may be any mix of files, directories, archives, or git commit hashes. Use generate a list showing which file pairs where compared. When comparing git branches, only files which have changed in either commit are compared. See also to process . Default is 10 seconds. Setting <N> to 0 allows unlimited time . (Large files with many repeated lines can cause Algorithm::Diff::sdiff() to take hours.) See also not always correct as docstrings represent regular strings when they appear on the right hand side of an assignment or as function arguments. This switch forces docstrings to be counted as code. (sym links to files are always followed). See also Process all files that have a <ext> extension with the counter for language <lang>. For example, to count all .f files with the Fortran 90 counter (which expects files to end with .f90) instead of the default Fortran 77 counter, use If <ext> is omitted, every file will be counted with the <lang> counter. This option can be specified multiple times (but that is only useful when <ext> is given each time ). See also then use these filters instead of the built- in filters. Note : languages which map to the same file extension ( for example: MATLAB/Mathematica/Objective-C/MUMPS/Mercury; Pascal/PHP; Lisp/OpenCL; Lisp/Julia; Perl/Prolog) will be ignored as these require additional processing that is not expressed in language definition files. Use new language filters without replacing built- in filters (see also (commit hashes, branch names, et cetera) if these are not first identified as file or directory names. This option overrides the if this is given; in other words, list of files to work on directly from git using the hash or branch name rather than from 'git ls-files'. This option can be used with commits, or between a git commit and a file , directory, or archive. Use -v/ the git system commands cloc issues. are recognized as git targets. Only files which have changed in either commit are compared. repository between the two commits. with consider upper- and lowercase letters equivalent when comparing files with cause problems counting some languages (specifically, .c and .C are associated with C and C++; this switch would count .C files as C rather than C++ on *nix operating systems). File name case insensitivity is always true on Windows. counter. This option overrides internal logic for files without extensions (where such files are checked against known scripting languages by examining the first line for #!). See also traversing directories. By default , <MB>= 100 . cloc 's memory requirement is roughly twenty times larger than the largest file so running with files larger than 100 MB on a computer with less than 2 GB of memory will cause problems. Note : this check does not apply to files explicitly passed as command line arguments. such as GNU autoconf. To see a list of these files ( then exit ), run with See also to the same directory as the original files. This is usually a bad idea and should only be attempted with text files that have embedded binary data. and merge them with those already known to cloc. If < file > defines a language cloc already knows about, cloc 's definition will take precedence. Use definitions (see also scripting language with the counter for language <lang>. For example, files that begin with #!/usr/local/bin/perl5. 8.8 will be counted with the Perl counter by using The language name is case insensitive but the name of the script language executable, <s>, must have the right case . This option can be specified multiple times. See also letting File ::Temp chose the location. Files written to this location are not removed at the end of the run (as they are with File ::Temp). a performance boost at the expense of counting files with identical contents multiple times ( if such duplicates exist). do not have directory 'nlink ' counts that match the number of its subdirectories. Consequently cloc may undercount or completely skip the contents of such file systems. This switch forces File ::Find to stat directories to obtain the correct count. File search spead will decrease. See also for standard input. ( Use - as the input name to receive source code via STDIN.) directory a version of the file which has blank and commented lines removed ( in - line comments persist). The name of each stripped file is the original file name with .<ext> appended to it. It is written to the current directory unless 'xx '. This attempts to work around a limitation in Regexp::Common::Comment where comment markers embedded in strings are seen as actual comment markers and not strings, often resulting in a 'Complex regular subexpression recursion limit' warning and incorrect counts. There are two disadvantages to using this switch: 1 /code count performance drops, and 2 /code generated with where ever embedded comments are found. created with the format (eg. not JSON, YAML, XML, or SQL). Makes a cumulative set of results containing the sum of data from the individual report files. to process at any of the language 's filter stages. The default maximum number of seconds spent on a filter stage is the number of lines in the file divided by one thousand. Setting <N> to 0 allows unlimited time . See also of the Parallel::ForkManager module. Not available on Windows.] Sets the maximum number of cores that cloc uses. The default value of 0 disables multiprocessing. logic and run in UNIX mode. See also executables c_count, java_count, pascal_count, php_count, and xml_count instead of cloc 's counters. SLOCCount 's compiled counters are substantially faster than cloc 's and may give a performance improvement when counting projects with large files. However, these cloc-specific features will not be available: logic and run in Microsoft Windows mode. See also Filter Options regular expression. D1, D2, D3, et cetera, from being scanned. For example all files and subdirectories that have /.cache/ or /test/ as their parent directory. Directories named .bzr, .cvs, .hg, .git, .svn, and .snapshot are always excluded. This option only works with individual directory names so including file path separators is not allowed. Use to supply a regex matching multiple subdirectories. Do not count files having the given file name extensions. Exclude the given comma separated languages L1, L2, L3, et cetera, from being counted. appear in < file >. < file > should have one file name per line . Only exact matches are ignored; relative path names will be resolved starting from the directory where cloc is invoked. See also and in the regex, not just the file 's basename. (This does not expand each file to include its absolute path, instead it uses as much of the path as is passed in to cloc.) Note : path and therefore is unaffected by Count only languages having the given comma separated file extensions. Use see the recognized extensions. Count only the given comma separated languages L1, L2, L3, et cetera. Use the list of recognized languages. regex. For example only counts files in directories containing /src/ or /include/. Unlike compares the fully qualified path against the regex. matching the Perl regex. Only the trailing directory name is compared, for example, when counting in /usr/local/lib, only 'lib ' is compared to the regex. Add the regex. Do not include file path separators at the beginning or end of the regex. regex. For example only counts files that start with Widget or widget. Add in the regex instead of just the basename. match the Perl regex. Add parent directories in the regex instead of just the basename. expression. For example, if given the code will skip files that end with .zip, .tar, .tar.gz, .tar.Z, .tar.bz2, .tar.xz, and .tar. 7 z. Debug Options showing which files were added, removed, and / or compared during a run with forces the language <lang> and exit . In some cases the filters refer to Perl subroutines rather than regular expressions. An examination of the source code may be needed for further explanation. were ignored to < file >. each filter is applied. given) file extensions and exit . given) languages and exit . and exit . See also -v[=<n>] Verbose switch (optional numeric value). -verbose[=<n>] Long form of -v. then exits. Useful as a first step to creating custom language definitions. Note : languages which map to the same file extension will be excluded. (See also Same as extensions. This generates a problematic language definition file because cloc will refuse to use it until duplicates are removed. Output Options (This option can cause report summation to fail if some reports were produced with this option while others were produced without it.) these values as percentages based on the value of X in the denominator: X = 'c ' -> # lines of code X = 'cm ' -> # lines of code + comments X = 'cb ' -> # lines of code + blanks X = 'cmb ' -> # lines of code + comments + blanks For example, if using method 'c ' and your code has twice as many lines of comments as lines of code, the value in the comment column will be 200 %. The code column remains a line count. separated files instead of ,. This switch forces the default ASCII (<E> = 'UTF - 7 '). Examples: 'UTF - 16 ', 'euc -kr', 'iso - 8859 - 16 '. Known encodings can be printed with perl -MEncode -e 'print join( "

" , Encode->encodings( ":all" )), "

" ' output header. This makes output deterministic. (JSON) formatted output. processed ( default <n>= 100 ). Set <n> to 0 to suppress progress output (useful when redirecting output to STDOUT). the final report . which can be read by a database program such as SQLite. If < file > is -, output is sent to STDOUT. by statements. Only valid with the current run. Only valid with the of the default SQLite format. Styles include 'Oracle ' and 'Named_Columns '. even if only one input file is processed. the XML output. If < file > is 1 (numeric one), writes a default stylesheet, cloc.xsl ( or cloc-diff.xsl if This switch forces

Development

To update the cloc version, run:

npm run update

For example:

npm run update

