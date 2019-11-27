CLNDR is a jQuery calendar plugin. It was created -- you've heard this before -- out of frustration with the lack of truly dynamic front-end calendar plugins out there.

See a demo: kylestetz.github.io/CLNDR/

Download

Returning to grab a new version? Have a look at the CHANGELOG.md file.

If you'd like to run some tests in a particular browser or environment, tests/test.html contains a list of basic functionality tests. When contributing, please run these (and add to them when appropriate) before submitting a pull request or issue!

Dependencies

jQuery and Moment.js are depended upon. By default CLNDR tries to use Underscore.js's _.template() function, however if you specify a custom rendering function (see documentation below) Underscore will not be used at all.

Because their APIs are the same, Lo-Dash's _.template() function will work as well! Just include Lo-Dash instead of Underscore.

Using NPM

You can install CLNDR via NPM:

npm install clndr

Underscore is not installed by default. This allows you to use whichever templating engine you want to. If you want to use the default template option with Underscore, just install it as a dependency of your project: npm install underscore or npm install lodash .

Using Bower

You can install CLNDR via Bower:

bower install clndr

Underscore is not installed by default. This allows you to use whichever templating engine you want to. If you want to use the default template option with Underscore, just install it as a dependency of your project: bower install underscore or bower install lodash .

CLNDR Using Angular

If you want to integrate clndr into an angular.js site, get started with this directive: angular-clndr.

CLNDR Using Rails

If you're building a rails application you may be interested in this gem by @sedx: clndr-rails.

Introduction: You Write The Markup

There are wonderful and feature-rich calendar modules out there and they all suffer the same problem: they give you markup (and often a good heap of JS) that you have to work with and style. This leads to a lot of hacking, pushing, pulling, and annoying why-can't-it-do-what-I-want scenarios.

CLNDR doesn't generate markup (well, it has some reasonable defaults, but that's an aside). Instead, CLNDR asks you to create a template and in return it supplies your template with a great set of objects that will get you up and running in a few lines.

The 'Days' Array

Here's a typical CLNDR template. It's got a controller section and a grid section.

< div class = "clndr-controls" > < div class = "clndr-previous-button" > ‹ </ div > < div class = "month" > < %= month %> </ div > < div class = "clndr-next-button" > › </ div > </ div > < div class = "clndr-grid" > < div class = "days-of-the-week" > < % _.each ( daysOfTheWeek , function ( day ) { %> < div class = "header-day" > < %= day %> </ div > < % }) %> < div class = "days" > < % _.each ( days , function ( day ) { %> < div class = "<%= day.classes %>" > < %= day.day %> </ div > < % }) %> </ div > </ div > </ div >

The days array contains most of the stuff we need to make a calendar. Its structure looks like this:

{ day : 5 , events : [], classes : "day" , date : moment( "2015-12-31" ) }

This makes quick work of generating a grid. days.classes contains extra classes depending on the circumstance: if a given day is today, 'today' will show up, as well as an 'event' class when an event lands on that day.

Pass In Your Events

CLNDR accepts events as an array of objects:

events = [ { date : "YYYY-MM-DD or some other ISO Date format" , and : "anything else" } ]

CLNDR looks through the objects in your events array for a date field unless you specify otherwise using the dateParameter option. In your template the days array will auto-magically contain these event objects in their entirety. See the examples for a demonstration of how events populate the days array.

Usage

CLNDR leans on the awesome work done in Underscore and moment. These are requirements unless you are using a different rendering engine, in which case Underscore is not a requirement). Do be sure to include them in your <head> before clndr.js. It is a jQuery plugin, so naturally you'll need that as well.

The bare minimum (CLNDR includes a default template):

$( '.parent-element' ).clndr();

With all of the available options:

$( '.parent-element' ).clndr({ template : clndrTemplate, startWithMonth : "YYYY-MM-DD" or moment(), weekOffset : 0 , daysOfTheWeek : [ 'Su' , 'Mo' , 'Tu' , 'We' , 'Th' , 'Fr' , 'Sa' ], formatWeekdayHeader : function ( day ) { return day.format( 'dd' ).charAt( 0 ); }, targets : { day : 'day' , empty : 'empty' , nextButton : 'clndr-next-button' , todayButton : 'clndr-today-button' , previousButton : 'clndr-previous-button' , nextYearButton : 'clndr-next-year-button' , previousYearButton : 'clndr-previous-year-button' , }, classes : { past : "past" , today : "today" , event : "event" , selected : "selected" , inactive : "inactive" , lastMonth : "last-month" , nextMonth : "next-month" , adjacentMonth : "adjacent-month" , }, clickEvents : { click : function ( target ) {...}, today : function ( month ) {...}, nextMonth : function ( month ) {...}, previousMonth : function ( month ) {...}, onMonthChange : function ( month ) {...}, nextYear : function ( month ) {...}, previousYear : function ( month ) {...}, onYearChange : function ( month ) {...}, nextInterval : function ( start, end ) {...}, previousInterval : function ( start, end ) {...}, onIntervalChange : function ( start, end ) {...} }, useTouchEvents : false , ready : function ( ) { }, doneRendering : function ( ) {...}, events : [ { title : 'This is an event' , date : '2000-08-20' }, ... ], dateParameter : 'date' , multiDayEvents : { endDate : 'endDate' , startDate : 'startDate' , singleDay : 'date' }, showAdjacentMonths : true , adjacentDaysChangeMonth : false , forceSixRows : null , trackSelectedDate : false , selectedDate : null , ignoreInactiveDaysInSelection : null , lengthOfTime : { months : null , days : null , interval : 1 }, extras : {}, render : function ( data ) { return '<div class="html data as a string"></div>' ; }, constraints : { startDate : '2017-12-22' , endDate : '2018-01-09' }, moment : null });

All of the things you have access to in your template:

daysOfTheWeek : [ 'S' , 'M' , 'T' , etc...] numberOfRows : 5 days : [{ day, classes, id, events, date }] month : "May" year : "2013" eventsThisMonth : [] eventsLastMonth : [] eventsNextMonth : [] intervalEnd : (moment object) intervalStart : (moment object) eventsThisInterval : [] extras : {}

Multi-day Events

CLNDR accepts events lasting more than one day. You just need to tell it how to access the start and end dates of your events:

var lotsOfEvents = [ { end : '2013-11-08' , start : '2013-11-04' , title : 'Monday to Friday Event' }, { end : '2013-11-20' , start : '2013-11-15' , title : 'Another Long Event' } ]; $( '#calendar' ).clndr({ events : lotsOfEvents, multiDayEvents : { endDate : 'end' , startDate : 'start' } });

When looping through days in my template, 'Monday to Friday Event' will be passed to every single day between the start and end date. See index.html in the example folder for a demo of this feature.

Mixing Multi- and Single-day Events

If you also have single-day events mixed in with different date fields, as of clndr v1.2.7 you can specify a third property of multiDayEvents called singleDay that refers to the date field for a single-day event.

var lotsOfMixedEvents = [ { end : '2015-11-08' , start : '2015-11-04' , title: 'Monday to Friday Event' }, { end : '2015-11-20' , start : '2015-11-15' , title: 'Another Long Event' }, { title: 'Birthday' , date : '2015-07-16' } ]; $( '#calendar' ).clndr({ events: lotsOfEvents, multiDayEvents: { endDate: 'end' , singleDay: 'date' , startDate: 'start' } });

Custom Classes

The classes that get added to a day object automatically can be customized to avoid styling conflicts. The classes option accepts today , event , past , lastMonth , nextMonth , adjacentMonth , and inactive . Pass in only the classnames you wish to override and the rest will be set to their defaults.

In this example we create a my- namespace for all of the classes:

clndr.customClasses = $( '#custom-classes' ).clndr({ classes : { past : "my-past" , today : "my-today" , event : "my-event" , inactive : "my-inactive" , lastMonth : "my-last-month" , nextMonth : "my-next-month" , adjacentMonth : "my-adjacent-month" } });

To configure the day , empty , and next/previous/today/etc. button classes, use the targets option documented in the usage section.

If you are making a datepicker or you'd just like to prevent users from next ing all the way to 2034 in your calendar, you can pass a constraints option with startDate , endDate , or both specified:

$( '#calendar' ).clndr({ constraints : { endDate : '2015-07-16' , startDate : '2015-05-06' } });

Now your calendar's next and previous buttons will only work within this date range. When they become disabled they will have the class 'inactive', which you can use to gray them out or add gif flames or whatever.

The days in your grid that are outside of the range will also have the inactive class. This means that you will want to add a click callback and check for whether or not a day has the class inactive . It will look like this:

$( '#calendar' ).clndr({ constraints : { endDate : '2015-07-16' , startDate : '2015-05-06' }, clickEvents : { click : function ( target ) { if (!$(target.element).hasClass( 'inactive' )) { console .log( 'You picked a valid date!' ); } else { console .log( 'That date is outside of the range.' ); } } } });

The constraints can be updated at any time via clndr.options.constraints . If you make a change, call render() afterwards so that clndr can update your interface with the appropriate classes.

myCalendar.options.constraints.startDate = '1999-12-31' ; myCalendar.render();

Make sure the startDate comes before the endDate !

Returning the Instance / Public API

It's possible to save the clndr object in order to call it from JS later. There are functions to increment or set the month or year. You can also provide a new events array.

var myCalendar = $( '#myCalendar' ).clndr(); myCalendar.forward(); myCalendar.back(); myCalendar.setMonth( 0 ); myCalendar.setMonth( 'February' ); myCalendar.nextYear(); myCalendar.previousYear(); myCalendar.setYear( 1997 ); myCalendar.today(); myCalendar.setExtras(newExtras); myCalendar.setEvents(newEventsArray); myCalendar.addEvents(additionalEventsArray); myCalendar.removeEvents( function ( event ) { return event.id === idToRemove; }); myCalendar.destroy();

If you are taking advantage of the onMonthChange and onYearChange callbacks, you might want them to fire whenver you call setMonth , setYear , forward , back , etc. Just pass in an object as an argument with withCallbacks: true like this:

myCalendar.setMonth( "February" , { withCallbacks : true }); myCalendar.next({ withCallbacks : true });

Template Requirements

CLNDR is structured so that you don't really need anything in your template.

<% _.each(days, function ( day ) { %> < div class = '<%= day.classes %>' > < %= day.day %> </ div > < % }); %>

Currently CLNDR sets the class on a day to 'calendar-day-2013-05-30' and uses it to determine the date when a user clicks on it. Thus, click events will only work if days.classes is included in your day element's class attribute as seen above.

Configuration

Template Rendering Engine

You can pass in a render function as an option, for example:

var precompiledTemplate = myRenderingEngine.template($( '#my-template' ).html()); $( '#my-calendar' ).clndr({ render : function ( data ) { return precompiledTemplate(data); } });

Where the function must return the HTML result of the rendering operation. In this case you would precompile your template elsewhere in your code, since CLNDR only cares about your template if it's going to use Underscore.

If you are using your own render method, Underscore is NOT a dependency of this plugin.

CLNDR has been tested successfully with doT.js, Hogan.js, Handlebars.js, Mustache.js, and Knockout.js. Please get in touch if you have success with other languages and they will be documented here.

Here's an example using doT.js...

The markup:

< script id = "dot-template" type = "text/template" > < div class = "clndr-controls" > < div class = "clndr-previous-button" > ‹ </ div > < div class = "month" > {{= it.month }} </ div > < div class = "clndr-next-button" > › </ div > </ div > < div class = "clndr-grid" > < div class = "days-of-the-week" > {{~it.daysOfTheWeek :day:index}} < div class = "header-day" > {{= day }} </ div > {{~}} < div class = "days" > {{~it.days :day:index}} < div class = " {{= day.classes }} "> {{= day.day }} </ div > {{~}} </ div > </ div > </ div > </ script >

The Javascript:

var clndrTemplate = doT.template($( '#dot-template' ).html()); $( '#calendar' ).clndr({ render : function ( data ) { return clndrTemplate(data); } });

Here's an example using Mustache.js...

The markup:

< script type = "x-tmpl-mustache" id = "calendar-tmpl" > < div class = "controls" > < span class = "clndr-previous-button" > prev </ span > < span class = "month" > {{month}} </ span > < span class = "year" > {{year}} </ span > < span class = "clndr-next-button" > next </ span > </ div > < div class = "days-container" > < div class = "days" > < div class = "headers" > {{# daysOfTheWeek }} < div class = "day-header" > {{.}} </ div > {{/ daysOfTheWeek }} </ div > {{# days }} < div class = " {{classes}} " id = " {{id}} "> {{day}} </ div > {{/ days }} </ div > </ div > </ script >

The Javascript:

$( '#calendar' ).clndr({ render : function ( data ) { return Mustache.render($( '#calendar-tmpl' ).html(), data); }, });

Internationalization

CLNDR has support for internationalization insofar as Moment.js supports it. By configuring your Moment.js instance to a different language, which you can read more about here: i18n in Moment.js, you are configuring CLNDR as well.

If you would prefer to pass in a pre-configured instance of moment, you can do this by passing it in as the moment config option when initializing CLNDR:

moment.locale( 'de' ); console .log(moment().calendar()) $( '#calendar' ).clndr({ moment : moment });

If you are using a moment.js language configuration in which weeks begin on a Monday (e.g. French), CLNDR will detect this automatically and there is no need to provide a weekOffset or a daysOfTheWeek array. If you want to reverse this behavior, there is a field in each moment.js language config file called dow which you can set to your liking.

The day of the week abbreviations are created automatically using moment.js's current language setting, however if this does not suit your needs you should override them using the daysOfTheWeek option. Make sure the array you provide begins on the same day of the week as your current language setting. Warning: using daysOfTheWeek and weekOffset in conjunction with different language settings is not recommended and may cause you headaches.

Underscore Template Delimiters

If you're not a fan of <% %> and <%= %> style delimiters you can provide Underscore.js with alternatives in the form of regular expressions. There are three delimiters...

interpolate, which outputs a string (this is <%= %> by default)

escape, for escaping HTML (this is <%- %> by default)

evaluate, for evaluating javascript (this is <% %> by default)

If you're more comfortable with Jinja2/Twig/Nunjucks style delimiters, simply call this before you instantiate your clndr:

_.templateSettings = { escape : /\{\{\-(.+?)\}\}/g , evaluate : /\{\%(.+?)\%\}/g , interpolate : /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g , };

Internet Explorer Issues

If you're planning on supporting IE8 and below, you'll have to be careful about version dependencies. You'll need the jQuery 1.10.x branch for IE support, and if you're taking advantage of the constraints feature you'll need to use a version of moment.js <=2.1.0 or >=2.5.1 .

Submitting Issues

GitHub issues and support tickets are to be submitted only for bugs. We sadly don't have the time or manpower to answer implementation questions, debug your application code, or anything that isn't directly related to a CLNDR bug :D There are many wonderful places to seek help, like Stack Overflow.