clmtrackr

clmtrackr is a javascript library for fitting facial models to faces in videos or images. It currently is an implementation of constrained local models fitted by regularized landmark mean-shift, as described in Jason M. Saragih's paper. clmtrackr tracks a face and outputs the coordinate positions of the face model as an array, following the numbering of the model below:

Reference - Overview

The library provides some generic face models that were trained on the MUCT database and some additional self-annotated images. Check out clmtools for building your own models.

For tracking in video, it is recommended to use a browser with WebGL support, though the library should work on any modern browser.

For some more information about Constrained Local Models, take a look at Xiaoguang Yan's excellent tutorial, which was of great help in implementing this library.

Examples

Usage

Download the minified library clmtrackr.js, and include it in your webpage.

/* clmtrackr libraries */ < script src = "js/clmtrackr.js" > </ script >

The following code initiates the clmtrackr with the default model (see the reference for some alternative models), and starts the tracker running on a video element.

< video id = "inputVideo" width = "400" height = "300" autoplay loop > < source src = "./media/somevideo.ogv" type = "video/ogg" /> </ video > < script type = "text/javascript" > var videoInput = document .getElementById( 'inputVideo' ); var ctracker = new clm.tracker(); ctracker.init(); ctracker.start(videoInput); </ script >

You can now get the positions of the tracked facial features as an array via getCurrentPosition() :

< script type = "text/javascript" > function positionLoop () { requestAnimationFrame(positionLoop); var positions = ctracker.getCurrentPosition(); } positionLoop(); </ script >

You can also use the built in function draw() to draw the tracked facial model on a canvas :

< canvas id = "drawCanvas" width = "400" height = "300" > </ canvas > < script type = "text/javascript" > var canvasInput = document .getElementById( 'drawCanvas' ); var cc = canvasInput.getContext( '2d' ); function drawLoop ( ) { requestAnimationFrame(drawLoop); cc.clearRect( 0 , 0 , canvasInput.width, canvasInput.height); ctracker.draw(canvasInput); } drawLoop(); </ script >

See the complete example here.

Development

First, install node.js with npm.

In the root directory of clmtrackr, run npm install then run npm run build . This will create clmtrackr.js and clmtrackr.module.js in build folder.

To test the examples locally, you need to run a local server. One easy way to do this is to install http-server , a small node.js utility: npm install -g http-server . Then run http-server in the root of clmtrackr and go to https://localhost:8080/examples in your browser.

License

clmtrackr is distributed under the MIT License