cf

clj-fuzzy

by Guillaume Plique
0.4.1 (see all)

A handy collection of algorithms dealing with fuzzy strings and phonetics.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
use the `talisman` library instead

Readme

clj-fuzzy

clj-fuzzy is a native Clojure library providing a collection of famous algorithms dealing with fuzzy strings and phonetics.

It can be used in Clojure, ClojureScript, client-side JavaScript and Node.js.

~Deprecation warning~

Consider this library deprecated for JavaScript.

Indeed, the Talisman library can be seen as an improvement over clj-fuzzy and is, what's more, written directly in JavaScript.

Full documentation

The full documentation for this library is available there.

Available algorithms

Metrics

Stemmers

Phonetics

Contribution

Please feel free to contribute by forking this repo. Just be sure to add relevant unit tests and pass them all before submitting any code.

License

MIT

