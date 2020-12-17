clj-fuzzy is a native Clojure library providing a collection of famous algorithms dealing with fuzzy strings and phonetics.

It can be used in Clojure, ClojureScript, client-side JavaScript and Node.js.

Consider this library deprecated for JavaScript.

Indeed, the Talisman library can be seen as an improvement over clj-fuzzy and is, what's more, written directly in JavaScript.

Contribution

Please feel free to contribute by forking this repo. Just be sure to add relevant unit tests and pass them all before submitting any code.

License

MIT