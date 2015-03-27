openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cli

clivas

by Mathias Buus
0.2.0 (see all)

use your terminal as a canvas. features easy redrawing, colors and more

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

837

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

clivas

Turn your terminal into a canvas.

It is available through npm:

npm install clivas

Usage

It is easy to use

var clivas = require('clivas');

var frame = 0;

setInterval(function() {
    clivas.clear(); // clears the canvas
    clivas.line('hello world (#frame '+frame+')');
    clivas.line('{red:also} {green:colors}!');
    frame++;
}, 200);

When you draw something with clivas you can use the format patten to help you

clivas.line('{red:i am red} and {blue: i am blue}');

If you wanted to inverse a color you would provide the inverse tag

clivas.line('{red+inverse:i am inversed}');

The format pattern can also help you add whitespace

clivas.line('[{10:===>}]'); // prints [===>      ]

API

  • clivas.clear() - Clears the screen. If you called clivas.pin() it would only clear up until the pin.

  • clivas.flush() - Clears everything below the cursor.

  • clivas.pin([lineNumber]) - Only clear to here when clivas.clear() is called

  • clivas.line(str) - Write a line (accepts a format string as described above)

  • clivas.write(str) - Same as clivas.line(str) except it does not add a newline

  • clivas.cursor(enable) - Enable or disable the terminal cursor

  • clivas.alias(name, value) - Add an alias to the format pattern i.e. clivas.alias('link', 'red+underline') enables you to use {link:http://google.com}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial