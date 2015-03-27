clivas

Turn your terminal into a canvas.

It is available through npm:

npm install clivas

Usage

It is easy to use

var clivas = require ( 'clivas' ); var frame = 0 ; setInterval( function ( ) { clivas.clear(); clivas.line( 'hello world (#frame ' +frame+ ')' ); clivas.line( '{red:also} {green:colors}!' ); frame++; }, 200 );

When you draw something with clivas you can use the format patten to help you

clivas.line( '{red:i am red} and {blue: i am blue}' );

If you wanted to inverse a color you would provide the inverse tag

clivas.line( '{red+inverse:i am inversed}' );

The format pattern can also help you add whitespace

clivas.line( '[{10:===>}]' );

API

clivas.clear() - Clears the screen. If you called clivas.pin() it would only clear up until the pin.

clivas.flush() - Clears everything below the cursor.

clivas.pin([lineNumber]) - Only clear to here when clivas.clear() is called

clivas.line(str) - Write a line (accepts a format string as described above)

clivas.write(str) - Same as clivas.line(str) except it does not add a newline

clivas.cursor(enable) - Enable or disable the terminal cursor

clivas.alias(name, value) - Add an alias to the format pattern i.e. clivas.alias('link', 'red+underline') enables you to use {link:http://google.com}

License

MIT