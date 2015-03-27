Turn your terminal into a canvas.
It is available through npm:
npm install clivas
It is easy to use
var clivas = require('clivas');
var frame = 0;
setInterval(function() {
clivas.clear(); // clears the canvas
clivas.line('hello world (#frame '+frame+')');
clivas.line('{red:also} {green:colors}!');
frame++;
}, 200);
When you draw something with clivas you can use the format patten to help you
clivas.line('{red:i am red} and {blue: i am blue}');
If you wanted to inverse a color you would provide the inverse tag
clivas.line('{red+inverse:i am inversed}');
The format pattern can also help you add whitespace
clivas.line('[{10:===>}]'); // prints [===> ]
clivas.clear() - Clears the screen. If you called
clivas.pin() it would only clear up until the pin.
clivas.flush() - Clears everything below the cursor.
clivas.pin([lineNumber]) - Only clear to here when
clivas.clear() is called
clivas.line(str) - Write a line (accepts a format string as described above)
clivas.write(str) - Same as
clivas.line(str) except it does not add a newline
clivas.cursor(enable) - Enable or disable the terminal cursor
clivas.alias(name, value) - Add an alias to the format pattern i.e.
clivas.alias('link', 'red+underline') enables you to use
{link:http://google.com}
MIT