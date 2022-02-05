cliui

easily create complex multi-column command-line-interfaces.

Example

const ui = require ( 'cliui' )() ui.div( 'Usage: $0 [command] [options]' ) ui.div({ text : 'Options:' , padding : [ 2 , 0 , 1 , 0 ] }) ui.div( { text : "-f, --file" , width : 20 , padding : [ 0 , 4 , 0 , 4 ] }, { text : "the file to load." + chalk.green( "(if this description is long it wraps)." ) , width : 20 }, { text : chalk.red( "[required]" ), align : 'right' } ) console .log(ui.toString())

Deno/ESM Support

As of v7 cliui supports Deno and ESM:

import cliui from "https://deno.land/x/cliui/deno.ts" ; const ui = cliui({}) ui.div( 'Usage: $0 [command] [options]' ) ui.div({ text: 'Options:' , padding: [ 2 , 0 , 1 , 0 ] }) ui.div({ text: "-f, --file" , width: 20 , padding: [ 0 , 4 , 0 , 4 ] }) console .log(ui.toString())

Layout DSL

cliui exposes a simple layout DSL:

: characters will be interpreted as new rows.

: characters will be interpreted as new rows. \t : characters will be interpreted as new columns.

: characters will be interpreted as new columns. \s : characters will be interpreted as padding.

as an example...

var ui = require ( './' )({ width : 60 }) ui.div( 'Usage: node ./bin/foo.js

' + ' <regex>\t provide a regex

' + ' <glob>\t provide a glob\t [required]' ) console .log(ui.toString())

will output:

Usage: node ./bin/foo.js <regex> provide a regex <glob> provide a glob [required]

Methods

cliui = require ( 'cliui' )

Specify the maximum width of the UI being generated. If no width is provided, cliui will try to get the current window's width and use it, and if that doesn't work, width will be set to 80 .

Enable or disable the wrapping of text in a column.

Create a row with any number of columns, a column can either be a string, or an object with the following options:

text: some text to place in the column.

some text to place in the column. width: the width of a column.

the width of a column. align: alignment, right or center .

alignment, or . padding: [top, right, bottom, left] .

. border: should a border be placed around the div?

Similar to div , except the next row will be appended without a new line being created.