easily create complex multi-column command-line-interfaces.
const ui = require('cliui')()
ui.div('Usage: $0 [command] [options]')
ui.div({
text: 'Options:',
padding: [2, 0, 1, 0]
})
ui.div(
{
text: "-f, --file",
width: 20,
padding: [0, 4, 0, 4]
},
{
text: "the file to load." +
chalk.green("(if this description is long it wraps).")
,
width: 20
},
{
text: chalk.red("[required]"),
align: 'right'
}
)
console.log(ui.toString())
As of
v7
cliui supports Deno and
ESM:
import cliui from "https://deno.land/x/cliui/deno.ts";
const ui = cliui({})
ui.div('Usage: $0 [command] [options]')
ui.div({
text: 'Options:',
padding: [2, 0, 1, 0]
})
ui.div({
text: "-f, --file",
width: 20,
padding: [0, 4, 0, 4]
})
console.log(ui.toString())
cliui exposes a simple layout DSL:
If you create a single
ui.div, passing a string rather than an
object:
\n: characters will be interpreted as new rows.
\t: characters will be interpreted as new columns.
\s: characters will be interpreted as padding.
as an example...
var ui = require('./')({
width: 60
})
ui.div(
'Usage: node ./bin/foo.js\n' +
' <regex>\t provide a regex\n' +
' <glob>\t provide a glob\t [required]'
)
console.log(ui.toString())
will output:
Usage: node ./bin/foo.js
<regex> provide a regex
<glob> provide a glob [required]
cliui = require('cliui')
Specify the maximum width of the UI being generated.
If no width is provided, cliui will try to get the current window's width and use it, and if that doesn't work, width will be set to
80.
Enable or disable the wrapping of text in a column.
Create a row with any number of columns, a column can either be a string, or an object with the following options:
right or
center.
[top, right, bottom, left].
Similar to
div, except the next row will be appended without
a new line being created.
Resets the UI elements of the current cliui instance, maintaining the values
set for
width and
wrap.