A CLI lite framework for your node CLI utilities. Provides basic routine functionality that you don't want to write yourself. Pronounced: slight.
package.json version, or if omitted (if you're using semantic-release) will echo the current branch & commit
After
npm install --save clite to your project, the simplest CLI script contains:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var clite = require('clite');
clite(require('./config'));
The config drives how your code is run from the CLI. Note that by default, clite expects your code to return a string (which will be echo'ed on
STDOUT) or throw an error that also echos the
error.message on
STDERR.
To see more details on what clite is parsing and see any stacktraces inside of clite, use the
DEBUG=clite env value:
DEBUG=clite <your-demo-app>
Your command modules are called inside of promises. The clite framework expects a
string to be returned out of the promises to be printed on
STDOUT.
If your command needs to make use of asnychonous programming, return a promise, and resolve the promise with a string. For example:
module.exports = function echoLater(args) {
return new Promise(resolve =>
setTimeout(() => resolve('All done'), 1000)
);
};
The configuration is made up of the following properties:
process.exit(1))
Important: all filenames (for help and commands) are relative to the root of your package.json file.
For
commands and
help, a special key of
_ that is used if no argument is given (i.e. your user runs your CLI utility without any arguments).
A sample config can be seen in the example section below.
The commands are the mapping from the CLI argument to your scripts. An example
commands in the config could be:
module.exports = {
commands: {
'_': 'lib/index',
'publish': 'lib/publish',
'search': 'lib/search',
'new': 'lib/create-new-post'
},
// snip
Although clite uses promises, your code does not need to use them (but you can if chose to), however, if you
throw an error, this will echo to the terminal and
exit(1) the program. The commands modules receive three arguments:
args: an object of the fully parsed CLI arguments, all command arguments are stored in
args._ as an array (note that the array only contains all the remaining args not matched to flags or commands)
settings: the configuration of clite (including defaults)
body: the body of text if content was piped via
STDIN
For example,
lib/create-new-post could contain:
module.exports = (args, settings, body) => {
if (body) {
// create the post in the db
return new Post({
body,
title: args._[0]
}).save().then(r => `Successfully created ${r.id}`);
}
};
// called using `cat post.md | my-cli-tool new "Awesome Post Title"
This also assumes that your bin script is using
.then(console.log) to redirect responses to the terminal. Of course, you don't have to do that, you can handle printing to the terminal as you please.
Directory structure:
clite-demo
├── cli
│ ├── config.js
│ └── index.js
├── help
│ ├── help.txt
│ └── setup.txt
├── lib
│ ├── search.js
│ ├── publish.js
│ ├── create-new-post.js
│ └── index.js
├── node_modules
│ └── clite <snip>
└── package.json
Snippet of
package.json:
{
"name": "clite-demo",
"main": "lib/index.js",
"dependencies": {
"clite": "^1.0.0"
},
"bin": {
"clite-demo": "cli/index.js"
}
}
Contents of
cli/index.js (which is linked to the bin file
clite-demo):
#!/usr/bin/env node
var clite = require('clite');
clite(require('./config')).then(console.log);
Contents of
cli/config.js:
module.exports = {
commands: {
'_': 'lib/index',
'publish': 'lib/publish',
'search': 'lib/search',
'new': 'lib/create-new-post'
},
option: [
'grep',
'count',
],
flag: [
'debug',
'json'
],
help: {
_: 'help/help.txt',
setup: 'help/setup.txt'
},
};
Important note: where
_ is used, this is the fallback for if the user has not specified a value for a particular command. If the default is not found, clite will revert to loading "
." (aka the index of package directory).
Frequently asked questions...that I made up:
undefined at the end of the output
This is because clite is logging out your content, then your code is including a final log, such as:
clite(require('./config')).then(console.log);
To fix this, remove the final
.then(console.log).
The original CLI args is on
process.argv, if you want everything that wasn't a boolean or an option, then this is in the command's
arg.argv - which is usually the same as
arg._ except doesn't contain the path to
node, the script that ran the code and if a command was matched, that command.
Please see the contributing for guidelines. All feedback is welcome ❤