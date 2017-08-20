Add Clippy or his friends to any website for instant nostalgia. This project is a fresh rewrite of Clippy.JS in ES6. (Read More)
Please be patient for first load. It may take some time as agents are loaded one by one.
For using in raw HTML/JS:
<!-- Add the stylesheet to the head -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://gitcdn.xyz/repo/pi0/clippyjs/master/assets/clippy.css">
<!-- Add these scripts to the bottom of the page -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery@3.2.1"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/clippyjs@latest"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
clippy.load('Merlin', function(agent){
// Do anything with the loaded agent
agent.show();
});
</script>
Install dependency
yarn add clippyjs # or npm install clippyjs
Import and load
import clippy from 'clippyjs'
clippy.load('Merlin', (agent) => {
// do anything with the loaded agent
agent.show();
});
NOTE
assets dir is not shipped with npm package for lighter package size.
However it should work fine as assets are served from CDN by default. See CDN section below.
All the agent actions are queued and executed by order, so you could stack them.
// play a given animation
agent.play('Searching');
// play a random animation
agent.animate();
// get a list of all the animations
agent.animations();
// => ["MoveLeft", "Congratulate", "Hide", "Pleased", "Acknowledge", ...]
// Show text balloon
agent.speak('When all else fails, bind some paper together. My name is Clippy.');
// move to the given point, use animation if available
agent.moveTo(100,100);
// gesture at a given point (if gesture animation is available)
agent.gestureAt(200,200);
// stop the current action in the queue
agent.stopCurrent();
// stop all actions in the queue and go back to idle mode
agent.stop();
By default all agents are being served from GitHub CDN (this repo) in order to customize loading base path,
You can set
window.CLIPPY_CDN or use fourth argument of
load function it can be absolute URL or relative to script.
(path should end with slash /)
// Using global config
window.CLIPPY_CDN = './agents/'
// Or using fourth argument
clippy.load('Marline', function() {
// ...
}, undefined, './agents/')
MIT