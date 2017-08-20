openbase logo
clippyjs

by pooya parsa
0.0.3 (see all)

Add Clippy or his friends to any website for instant nostalgia

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Clippy

Add Clippy or his friends to any website for instant nostalgia. This project is a fresh rewrite of Clippy.JS in ES6. (Read More)

Demos

Please be patient for first load. It may take some time as agents are loaded one by one.

image FOSSA Status

Usage

Browser

For using in raw HTML/JS:

<!-- Add the stylesheet to the head -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://gitcdn.xyz/repo/pi0/clippyjs/master/assets/clippy.css">

<!-- Add these scripts to  the bottom of the page -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery@3.2.1"></script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/clippyjs@latest"></script>

<script type="text/javascript">
clippy.load('Merlin', function(agent){
    // Do anything with the loaded agent
    agent.show();
});
</script>

NPM / Webpack

Install dependency

yarn add clippyjs # or npm install clippyjs

Import and load

import clippy from 'clippyjs'

clippy.load('Merlin', (agent) => {
    // do anything with the loaded agent
    agent.show();
});

NOTE assets dir is not shipped with npm package for lighter package size. However it should work fine as assets are served from CDN by default. See CDN section below.

Actions

All the agent actions are queued and executed by order, so you could stack them.

// play a given animation
agent.play('Searching');

// play a random animation
agent.animate();

// get a list of all the animations
agent.animations();
// => ["MoveLeft", "Congratulate", "Hide", "Pleased", "Acknowledge", ...]

// Show text balloon
agent.speak('When all else fails, bind some paper together. My name is Clippy.');

// move to the given point, use animation if available
agent.moveTo(100,100);

// gesture at a given point (if gesture animation is available)
agent.gestureAt(200,200);

// stop the current action in the queue
agent.stopCurrent();

// stop all actions in the queue and go back to idle mode
agent.stop();

Custom CDN / Agents

By default all agents are being served from GitHub CDN (this repo) in order to customize loading base path, You can set window.CLIPPY_CDN or use fourth argument of load function it can be absolute URL or relative to script. (path should end with slash /)

// Using global config
window.CLIPPY_CDN = './agents/'

// Or using fourth argument
clippy.load('Marline', function() {
   // ...
}, undefined, './agents/')

Licence

MIT

FOSSA Status

Special Thanks

