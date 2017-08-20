Clippy

Add Clippy or his friends to any website for instant nostalgia. This project is a fresh rewrite of Clippy.JS in ES6. (Read More)

Demos

Please be patient for first load. It may take some time as agents are loaded one by one.

Usage

Browser

For using in raw HTML/JS:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://gitcdn.xyz/repo/pi0/clippyjs/master/assets/clippy.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/jquery@3.2.1" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/clippyjs@latest" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > clippy.load( 'Merlin' , function (agent) { agent.show(); }); </ script >

NPM / Webpack

Install dependency

yarn add clippyjs

Import and load

import clippy from 'clippyjs' clippy.load( 'Merlin' , (agent) => { agent.show(); });

NOTE assets dir is not shipped with npm package for lighter package size. However it should work fine as assets are served from CDN by default. See CDN section below.

Actions

All the agent actions are queued and executed by order, so you could stack them.

agent.play( 'Searching' ); agent.animate(); agent.animations(); agent.speak( 'When all else fails, bind some paper together. My name is Clippy.' ); agent.moveTo( 100 , 100 ); agent.gestureAt( 200 , 200 ); agent.stopCurrent(); agent.stop();

Custom CDN / Agents

By default all agents are being served from GitHub CDN (this repo) in order to customize loading base path, You can set window.CLIPPY_CDN or use fourth argument of load function it can be absolute URL or relative to script. (path should end with slash /)

window .CLIPPY_CDN = './agents/' clippy.load( 'Marline' , function ( ) { }, undefined , './agents/' )

Licence

MIT

Special Thanks