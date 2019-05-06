openbase logo
clipper-lib

by Lingjun Meng
6.4.2 (see all)

Boolean operations and offsetting library in Javascript

Documentation
5.4K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSL-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ClipperLib

forked from Javascript Clipper

Description

The Javascript Clipper library performs clipping and offsetting for both lines and polygons. All four boolean clipping operations are supported - intersection, union, difference and exclusive-or. Polygons can be of any shape including self-intersecting polygons.

Javascript Clipper is a port of Angus Johnson's Clipper library: https://sourceforge.net/projects/polyclipping/

LIVE DEMO: http://jsclipper.sourceforge.net/6.2.1.0/main_demo.html

Information and examples: http://jsclipper.sourceforge.net/6.2.1.0/

Donate Javascript Clipper Project: https://sourceforge.net/p/jsclipper/wiki/Donations/

Use cases:

Javascript Clipper Web Site

Features

  • Line and polygon clipping - intersection, union, difference & xor
  • Line and polygon offsetting with 3 types of joining - miter, square and round
  • Polygons can be of any shape, including self-intersecting polygons
  • Minkowski Addition and Minkowski Difference functions included
  • The library is written in Javascript
  • Comprehensive documentation
  • Demos use inline SVG and Canvas libraries
  • The library is significantly faster than commercial alternatives
  • Uses Tom Wu's fast big integer library
  • UMD support

Algorithms, Graphics

License

Boost Software License (BSL1.0)

