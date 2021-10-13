openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cli

clipboardy

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Clipboard

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
alexn-s

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant

Readme

clipboardy

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

Cross-platform. Supports: macOS, Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, Android with Termux, and modern browsers.

Install

npm install clipboardy

Usage

import clipboard from 'clipboardy';

clipboard.writeSync('🦄');

clipboard.readSync();
//=> '🦄'

API

clipboard

.write(text)

Write (copy) to the clipboard asynchronously.

Returns a Promise.

text

Type: string

The text to write to the clipboard.

.read()

Read (paste) from the clipboard asynchronously.

Returns a Promise.

.writeSync(text)

Write (copy) to the clipboard synchronously.

Doesn't work in browsers.

text

Type: string

The text to write to the clipboard.

.readSync()

Read (paste) from the clipboard synchronously.

Doesn't work in browsers.

FAQ

Where can I find the source of the bundled binaries?

The Linux binary is just a bundled version of xsel. The source for the Windows binary can be found here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alex25 Ratings2 Reviews
typescript dev from germany
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It is really easy to use. I use it in many projects and it is my goto clipboard package for node. Love it

0
Anthony DombrowskiAustin, TX29 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use

Alternatives

cli
clipboard:scissors: Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash. Just 3kb gzipped :clipboard:
GitHub Stars
32K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cb
clipboard-buttonCopy text to clipboard by clicking a button, using only vanilla javascript without Flash.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial