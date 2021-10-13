Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)
Cross-platform. Supports: macOS, Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, Android with Termux, and modern browsers.
npm install clipboardy
import clipboard from 'clipboardy';
clipboard.writeSync('🦄');
clipboard.readSync();
//=> '🦄'
Write (copy) to the clipboard asynchronously.
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
The text to write to the clipboard.
Read (paste) from the clipboard asynchronously.
Returns a
Promise.
Write (copy) to the clipboard synchronously.
Doesn't work in browsers.
Type:
string
The text to write to the clipboard.
Read (paste) from the clipboard synchronously.
Doesn't work in browsers.
The Linux binary is just a bundled version of
xsel. The source for the Windows binary can be found here.
It is really easy to use. I use it in many projects and it is my goto clipboard package for node. Love it