clipboard-polyfill
I plan to deprecate
clipboard-polyfill in the near future, since it has finished serving its purpose of providing a simple, safe clipboard API in lieu of browser support.
If you believe you have a use case that warrants continued maintenance, please file an issue!
This project dates from a time when clipboard access in JS was barely becoming possible, and ergonomic clipboard API efforts were stalling. (See this presentation for a bit more context.) Fortunately, an ergonomic API with the same functionality is now available in all modern browsers since 2020:
document.execCommand("copy") call (with many, many issues).
clipboard.js (half a year before @zenorocha picked the same name 😛).
crbug.com/593475).
clipboard-polyfill to reflect a
v2 API overhaul aligned with the draft spec.
navigator.clipboard.writeText().
navigator.clipboard.write() (including
text/html support).
Thanks to Gary Kacmarcik, Hallvord Steen, and others for helping to bring the async clipboard API to life!
Makes copying on the web as easy as:
clipboard.writeText("hello world");
This library is a ponyfill/polyfill for the modern
Promise-based asynchronous clipboard API.
Note: As of 2021, you can use
navigator.clipboard in the stable versions of all major browsers. This library will only be useful to you if you need to target older browsers (see below for compatibility).
If you use
npm, install:
npm install clipboard-polyfill
Sample app that copies text to the clipboard:
// Using the `clipboard/text` build saves code size.
// This is recommended if you only need to copy text.
import * as clipboard from "clipboard-polyfill/text";
function handler() {
clipboard.writeText("This text is plain.").then(
() => {
console.log("success!");
},
() => {
console.log("error!");
}
);
}
window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
const button = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("button"));
button.textContent = "Copy";
button.addEventListener("click", handler);
});
Notes:
button click).
async/
await syntax
import * as clipboard from "clipboard-polyfill/text";
async function handler() {
console.log("Previous clipboard text:", await clipboard.readText());
await clipboard.writeText("This text is plain.");
}
window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
const button = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("button"));
button.textContent = "Copy";
button.addEventListener("click", handler);
});
import * as clipboard from "clipboard-polyfill";
async function handler() {
console.log("Previous clipboard contents:", await clipboard.read());
const item = new clipboard.ClipboardItem({
"text/html": new Blob(
["<i>Markup</i> <b>text</b>. Paste me into a rich text editor."],
{ type: "text/html" }
),
"text/plain": new Blob(
["Fallback markup text. Paste me into a rich text editor."],
{ type: "text/plain" }
),
});
await clipboard.write([item]);
}
window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
const button = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("button"));
button.textContent = "Copy";
button.addEventListener("click", handler);
});
Check the Clipboard API specification for more details.
Notes:
async functions for the
await syntax.
text/plain and
text/html are the only data types that can be written to the clipboard across most browsers.
read() may only return a subset of supported data types, even if the clipboard contains more data types. There is no way to tell if there were more data types.
overwrite-globals version
If you want the library to overwrite the global clipboard API with its implementations, import
clipboard-polyfill/overwrite-globals. This will turn the library from a ponyfill into a proper polyfill, so you can write code as if the async clipboard API were already implemented in your browser:
import "clipboard-polyfill/overwrite-globals";
async function handler() {
const item = new window.ClipboardItem({
"text/html": new Blob(
["<i>Markup</i> <b>text</b>. Paste me into a rich text editor."],
{ type: "text/html" }
),
"text/plain": new Blob(
["Fallback markup text. Paste me into a rich text editor."],
{ type: "text/plain" }
),
});
navigator.clipboard.write([item]);
}
window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
const button = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement("button"));
button.textContent = "Copy";
button.addEventListener("click", handler);
});
This approach is not recommended, because it may break any other code that interacts with the clipboard API globals, and may be incompatible with future browser implementations.
Promise included
If you need to grab a version that "just works", download
clipboard-polyfill.promise.js and include it using a
<script> tag:
<script src="./clipboard-polyfill.promise.js"></script>
<button onclick="copy()">Copy text!</button>
<script>
// `clipboard` is defined on the global `window` object.
function copy() {
clipboard.writeText("hello world!");
}
</script>
clipboard-polyfill?
Browsers have implemented several clipboard APIs over time, and writing to the clipboard without triggering bugs in various old and current browsers is fairly tricky. In every browser that supports copying to the clipboard in some way,
clipboard-polyfill attempts to act as close as possible to the async clipboard API. (See above for disclaimers and limitations.)
See this presentation for for a longer history of clipboard access on the web.
clipboard-polyfill adds support.
Write support by earliest browser version:
|Browser
writeText()
write() (HTML)
write() (other formats)
|Safari 13.1
|☑️
|☑️
|☑️ (
image/uri-list,
image/png)
|Chrome 86ᵃ / Edge 86
|☑️
|☑️
|☑️ (
image/png)
|Chrome 76ᵃ / Edge 79
|☑️
|✅
|☑️ (
image/png)
|Chrome 66ᵃ / Firefox 63
|☑️
|✅
|❌
|Safari 10 / Chrome 42ᵃ / Edgeᵈ / Firefox 41
|✅
|✅ᵇ
|❌
|IE 9
|✅ᶜ
|❌
|❌
Read support:
|Browser
readText()
read() (HTML)
read() (other formats)
|Safari 13.1
|☑️
|☑️
|☑️ (
image/uri-list,
image/png)
|Chrome 76 ᵃ / Edge 79
|☑️
|❌
|☑️ (
image/png)
|Chrome 66ᵃ
|☑️
|❌
|❌
|IE 9
|✅ᶜ
|❌
|❌
|Firefox
|❌
|❌
|❌
window.Promise if you want the library to work.
clipboard-polyfill will always report success in this case.
ClipboardItem constructor.
text/html data type is not written using the expected
CF_HTML format.
clipboard-polyfill does not try to work around this, since 1) it would require fragile browser version sniffing, 2) users of Edge are not generally stuck on version < 17, and 3) the failure mode for other browsers would be that invalid clipboard HTML is copied. (Edge Bug #14372529, #73)
clipboard-polyfill uses a variety of heuristics to work around compatibility bugs. Please let us know if you are running into compatibility issues with any of the browsers listed above.
If you only need to copy text in modern browsers, consider using
navigator.clipboard.writeText() directly: https://caniuse.com/mdn-api_clipboard_writetext
If you need copy text in older browsers as well, you could also try this gist for a simple hacky solution.