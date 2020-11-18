The goal of this package is to offer simple copy-to-clipboard functionality in modern web browsers using the fewest bytes. To do so, this package only supports modern browsers. No fallback using Adobe Flash, no hacks. Just 30 lines of code.
Unlike other implementations, text copied with
clipboard-copy is clean and
unstyled. Copied text will not inherit HTML/CSS styling like the page's background
color.
Supported browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari.
Works in the browser with browserify!
npm install clipboard-copy
const copy = require('clipboard-copy')
button.addEventListener('click', function () {
copy('This is some cool text')
})
successPromise = copy(text)
Copy the given text to the user's clipboard. Returns
successPromise, a promise that resolves if the copy was successful and rejects if the copy failed.
Note: in most browsers, copying to the clipboard is only allowed if
copy() is
triggered in direct response to a user gesture like a
'click' or a
'keypress'.
clipboard-copy (this package): 508 B gzipped
clipboard-js: 1.7 kB gzipped
clipboard: 3.2 kB gzipped
Testing this module is currently a manual process. Open
test.html in your web browser and follow the short instructions. The web page will always load the latest version of the module, no bundling is necessary.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.