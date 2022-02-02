openbase logo
clipboard.js

Build Status Killing Flash

Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash. Just 3kb gzipped.

Demo

Why

Copying text to the clipboard shouldn't be hard. It shouldn't require dozens of steps to configure or hundreds of KBs to load. But most of all, it shouldn't depend on Flash or any bloated framework.

That's why clipboard.js exists.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install clipboard --save

Or if you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Setup

First, include the script located on the dist folder or load it from a third-party CDN provider.

<script src="dist/clipboard.min.js"></script>

Now, you need to instantiate it by passing a DOM selector, HTML element, or list of HTML elements.

new ClipboardJS('.btn');

Internally, we need to fetch all elements that matches with your selector and attach event listeners for each one. But guess what? If you have hundreds of matches, this operation can consume a lot of memory.

For this reason we use event delegation which replaces multiple event listeners with just a single listener. After all, #perfmatters.

Usage

We're living a declarative renaissance, that's why we decided to take advantage of HTML5 data attributes for better usability.

Copy text from another element

A pretty common use case is to copy content from another element. You can do that by adding a data-clipboard-target attribute in your trigger element.

The value you include on this attribute needs to match another's element selector.

example-2

<!-- Target -->
<input id="foo" value="https://github.com/zenorocha/clipboard.js.git" />

<!-- Trigger -->
<button class="btn" data-clipboard-target="#foo">
  <img src="assets/clippy.svg" alt="Copy to clipboard" />
</button>

Cut text from another element

Additionally, you can define a data-clipboard-action attribute to specify if you want to either copy or cut content.

If you omit this attribute, copy will be used by default.

example-3

<!-- Target -->
<textarea id="bar">Mussum ipsum cacilds...</textarea>

<!-- Trigger -->
<button class="btn" data-clipboard-action="cut" data-clipboard-target="#bar">
  Cut to clipboard
</button>

As you may expect, the cut action only works on <input> or <textarea> elements.

Copy text from attribute

Truth is, you don't even need another element to copy its content from. You can just include a data-clipboard-text attribute in your trigger element.

example-1

<!-- Trigger -->
<button
  class="btn"
  data-clipboard-text="Just because you can doesn't mean you should — clipboard.js"
>
  Copy to clipboard
</button>

Events

There are cases where you'd like to show some user feedback or capture what has been selected after a copy/cut operation.

That's why we fire custom events such as success and error for you to listen and implement your custom logic.

var clipboard = new ClipboardJS('.btn');

clipboard.on('success', function (e) {
  console.info('Action:', e.action);
  console.info('Text:', e.text);
  console.info('Trigger:', e.trigger);

  e.clearSelection();
});

clipboard.on('error', function (e) {
  console.error('Action:', e.action);
  console.error('Trigger:', e.trigger);
});

For a live demonstration, go to this site and open your console.

Tooltips

Each application has different design needs, that's why clipboard.js does not include any CSS or built-in tooltip solution.

The tooltips you see on the demo site were built using GitHub's Primer. You may want to check that out if you're looking for a similar look and feel.

Advanced Options

If you don't want to modify your HTML, there's a pretty handy imperative API for you to use. All you need to do is declare a function, do your thing, and return a value.

For instance, if you want to dynamically set a target, you'll need to return a Node.

new ClipboardJS('.btn', {
  target: function (trigger) {
    return trigger.nextElementSibling;
  },
});

If you want to dynamically set a text, you'll return a String.

new ClipboardJS('.btn', {
  text: function (trigger) {
    return trigger.getAttribute('aria-label');
  },
});

For use in Bootstrap Modals or with any other library that changes the focus you'll want to set the focused element as the container value.

new ClipboardJS('.btn', {
  container: document.getElementById('modal'),
});

Also, if you are working with single page apps, you may want to manage the lifecycle of the DOM more precisely. Here's how you clean up the events and objects that we create.

var clipboard = new ClipboardJS('.btn');
clipboard.destroy();

Browser Support

This library relies on both Selection and execCommand APIs. The first one is supported by all browsers while the second one is supported in the following browsers.

Chrome logoEdge logoFirefox logoInternet Explorer logoOpera logoSafari logo
42+ ✔12+ ✔41+ ✔9+ ✔29+ ✔10+ ✔

The good news is that clipboard.js gracefully degrades if you need to support older browsers. All you have to do is show a tooltip saying Copied! when success event is called and Press Ctrl+C to copy when error event is called because the text is already selected.

You can also check if clipboard.js is supported or not by running ClipboardJS.isSupported(), that way you can hide copy/cut buttons from the UI.

Bonus

A browser extension that adds a "copy to clipboard" button to every code block on GitHub, MDN, Gist, StackOverflow, StackExchange, npm, and even Medium.

Install for Chrome and Firefox.

License

MIT License © Zeno Rocha

December 31, 2020
I like to program things and I hope to program something cool one day :D
December 31, 2020
Great Documentation

Clipboard (or what I call and import as clipboard.js) is one of the most straightforward libraries I've used to handle copying to clipboards. I'm not a JS expert, but it is quite simple to set up and add some simple events to respond to the successful or failed events. It's not overly complicated or challenging to set up, and it doesn't need to be. I've had no issues with it (outside of holes in my JavaScript knowledge), and it is what I recommend to those who don't already know about Clipboard.

0
6 days ago
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago
Great Documentation

Clipboard js is the most simplest library I have used in my projects. It is like If I have to provide a small feature in my site for copy to clipboard I can do that with just a few lines of code. Also I would like to thank its developer for the great documentation that helps even a newbie to start with this library easily.

0
1 year ago
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Very Useful and amazing library for adding clipboard functions on react-app i used this library in my couple blog project so adding copy icon function for copying text from article in shortcut. easy to use library . and great documentation support and powerful libraries also support Vue and angular smoothly.

0
