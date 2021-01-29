This is a library designed to express command-line options. It supports
commands and subcommands (at an arbitrary depth), automatically generates help
text and
usage contents. You can use custom parsers for attributes and
options values (types supported out of the box:
int,
bool,
string).
Its design is vaguely inspired from optparse-applicative which is a great CLI parsing library. JS being not as expressive as Haskell, a direct port is not possible.
Disclaimer:
This library has been started by @divarvel as part of his job at Clever Cloud. Since he left the company and doesn't use cliparse nor wishes to maintain it anymore, we mutually agreed to transfer ownership of the project to CleverCloud.
Big thanks to him for producing this library!
npm install cliparse
#!/usr/bin/env node
var cliparse = require("cliparse");
var parsers = cliparse.parsers;
function echoModule(params) {
}
function addModule(params) {
}
var cliParser = cliparse.cli({
name: "my-executable",
description: "Simple CLI written for the sake of the example",
commands: [
cliparse.command(
"echo",
{ description: "Display the given value",
args: [ cliparse.argument("value", { description: "Simple value" })],
options: [ cliparse.flag("reverse", { aliases: ["r"], description: "Reverse the value"}) ]
},
echoModule),
cliparse.command(
"add2",
{ description: "Add 2 to the given integer and display the result",
args: [
cliparse.argument("int",
{ default: 0,
parser: parsers.intParser,
description: "Int to add 2 to" })
]
},
addModule)
]
});
cliparse.parse(cliParser);
Where
echoModule and
addModule are callbacks taking a
{ args: ['value'], options: {key: 'value'} } parameter.
$ my-executable --help
Usage: my-executable
Simple CLI written for the sake of the example.
Options:
[--help, -?] Display help about this program
Available commands:
help Display help about this program
echo VALUE Display the given value
add2 [INT] Add 2 to the given integer and display the result
$ my-executable echo --help
Usage : my-executable echo VALUE
display the given value
Arguments:
VALUE Simple value
Options:
[--help, -?] Display help about this program
[--reverse, -r] Reverse the value
The
command constructor takes an optional
commands attribute which allows
you to nest subcommands at an arbitrary level.
var testCli = cliparse.cli({
name: "testCli",
description: "Simple CLI written for the sake of the example",
commands: [
cliparse.command(
"number",
{ description: "perform simple arithmetic calculations",
commands: [
cliparse.command(
"add",
{ description: "add two integers",
args: [ intArgument, intArgument]
}, numberModule.add),
cliparse.command(
"multiply",
{ description: "multiply two integers",
args: [ intArgument, intArgument]
}, numberModule.multiply)
]
}),
]
});
An help command is automatically generated, with the following syntax:
$ my-executable help <command> <subcommand> <...>
It can be disabled by setting
helpCommand to
false in
cliparse.cli options.
CLI parse allows you to generate autocompletion scripts for bash and zsh (work in progress). Generate the script in your npm post-install hook and add it to your users shell completion scripts to enable it.
It supports completion on commands, options and arguments, as well as on the help command. Completion on options and arguments are configurable: you can declare your own completion methods.
All the completion logic is handled within your app, so it will work with dynamically defined commands.
Generate the completion script and put it in bash completion dir:
$ my-executable --bash-autocomplete-script /complete/path/to/my-executable > ~/.bash_completion.d/my-executable
Normally
.bash_completion.d is automatically sourced. You can put the file
where you want and source it manually.
Generate the completion script and put it in zsh completion dir:
$ my-executable --zsh-autocomplete-script /complete/path/to/my-executable > ~/.zsh.d/completion/_my-executable
The file name must be
_my-executable (if your executable is named
my-executable). You can put the file where you want as long as it's in a
directory listed in
$fpath.
You can have custom completion for option or arguments, by passing a custom complete function (see API).
For instance to complete on a list of colors:
var colorCompleter = function() {
return autocomplete.words(['mauve', 'blue', 'yellow', 'purple', 'parabolic']);
};
To complete on a list of files:
var fileCompleter = function() {
return autocomplete.files;
};
The
complete function can also return a promise for async results.
cli
cli(opts, cb);
Where opts can contain
name: the name of the executable (if not provided,
process.argv is used)
description: a one-line description of the executable
version: the version number of the executable (displayed by
--version.
Default value:
null
options: array of top-level options (constructed with
option or
flag). Default
value:
[].
commands: array of commands (constructed with
command). Default value:
[]
args: array of arguments (constructed with
argument). If your app
doesn't have commands.
helpCommand: Generate a
help command. Default value:
true.
If your application is not solely made of commands, you can pass an action
callback. If you don't give a callback, calling your application without any
argument will display a
usage message describing the available commands.
option
option(name, opts);
Where name is the name of the flag, and opts can contain
aliases: array of other names (the shorthand name for instance. Default
value:
[]
metavar: the name of the value of the option (if applicable: for flags,
see below)
parser: the parser used to parse the value. Default value:
stringParser
which is a noop parser returning the string.
description: a single-line description of what the option is about. Default
value: the empty string.
required: make option mandatory
default: value used if the option is not given any value. If set,
overrides the
required setting.
complete: a function returning completion results for the option (or a
promise of results). Default value: a function returning an empty result.
expects_value: does the option expect a value? Default: true. Rather than
setting it yourself, use
flag.
flag
Shorthand for flags (ie options with boolean values, defaulting to
false,
doesn't expect a value)
flag(name, opts);
Acts like
option, with different defaults:
parser defaults to
booleanParser, which parses boolean values
default defaults to
false
argument
argument(name, opts);
Where opts can contain
parser: ther parser used to parse the value of the argument. Default
value:
stringParser
description: a single-line description of what the argument is about.
default: value used if the argument is not given any value
complete: a function returning completion results for the argument. Default
value: a function returning an empty result.
command
command(name, opts, cb);
Where
name is the name of the command , and
opts can contain
description: a single line description of the command
args: array of arguments (constructed with
argument). Default value:
[]
options: array of options (constructed with
option). Default value:
[]
commands: array of subcommands (constructed with
command). Default
value:
[]
cb is a callback which is called when the command match (if no subcommand
match). It is called with a
{ args: ['value'], options: {key: 'value'}} object.
opts contains
both the options of the command and the options of the parent commands.
Basic scalar types (
int,
bool, and
string) are already supported. It is
possible to declare your own parsers to validate more specific types of values
(eg. enums).
A parser is a function
String -> Result where
Result is either
{ success: <parsed value> }
{ error: <error message> }
Parser results can be constructed with
parsers.success(<value>) and
parsers.error(<reason>).
For instance, to parse an hexadecimal RBG color:
var colorParser = function(input) {
var pattern = /^#([0-9a-f]{2})([0-9a-f]{2})([0-9a-f]{2})$/i;
var matches = input.match(pattern);
if(matches !== null) {
var components = matches.slice(1,4)
.map(function(x) { return parseInt(x, 16); });
return parsers.success(components);
} else {
return parsers.error("invalid color code");
}
}
autocomplete.empty: no results
autocomplete.words([…]): list of words
autocomplete.glob(<glob>): files matching glob (eg.
*.log).
autocomplete.files: files
autocomplete.directories: directories
You can combine autocompletion results:
autocomplete.mappend(<result1, result2>): combine results from
result1 and
result2. As globs can't be combined, the last one wins (if set).
autocomplete.mconcat([ <results> ]): reduce a list of result to a composite
result with
mappend. If the list is empty, then
empty is returned.
Make sure you don't break anything.
npm test
0.3.0