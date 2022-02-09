Type-safe CLI library with no runtime dependencies
yarn add clipanion
yarn workspaces list)
-- (for example
yarn dlx eslint --fix)
Clipanion is used in Yarn with great success.
Check the website for our documentation: mael.dev/clipanion.
You can use
clipanion-v3-codemod to migrate a Clipanion v2 codebase to v3.
Commands are declared by extending from the
Command abstract base class, and more specifically by implementing its
execute method which will then be called by Clipanion. Whatever exit code it returns will then be set as the exit code for the process:
class SuccessCommand extends Command {
async execute() {
return 0;
}
}
Commands can also be exposed via one or many arbitrary paths using the
paths static property:
class FooCommand extends Command {
static paths = [[`foo`]];
async execute() {
this.context.stdout.write(`Foo\n`);
}
}
class BarCommand extends Command {
static paths = [[`bar`]];
async execute() {
this.context.stdout.write(`Bar\n`);
}
}
Options are defined as regular class properties, annotated by the helpers provided in the
Option namespace. If you use TypeScript, all property types will then be properly inferred with no extra work required:
class HelloCommand extends Command {
// Positional option
name = Option.String();
async execute() {
this.context.stdout.write(`Hello ${this.name}!\n`);
}
}
Option arguments can be validated and coerced using the Typanion library:
class AddCommand extends Command {
a = Option.String({required: true, validator: t.isNumber()});
b = Option.String({required: true, validator: t.isNumber()});
async execute() {
this.context.stdout.write(`${this.a + this.b}\n`);
}
}
