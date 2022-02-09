Clipanion

Type-safe CLI library with no runtime dependencies

Installation

yarn add clipanion

Why

Clipanion supports advanced typing mechanisms

Clipanion supports nested commands ( yarn workspaces list )

) Clipanion supports transparent option proxying without -- (for example yarn dlx eslint --fix )

(for example ) Clipanion supports all option types you could think of (including negations, batches, ...)

Clipanion offers a Typanion integration for increased validation capabilities

Clipanion generates an optimized state machine out of your commands

Clipanion generates good-looking help pages out of the box

Clipanion offers common optional command entries out-of-the-box (e.g. version command, help command)

Clipanion is used in Yarn with great success.

Documentation

Check the website for our documentation: mael.dev/clipanion.

Migration

You can use clipanion-v3-codemod to migrate a Clipanion v2 codebase to v3.

Overview

Commands are declared by extending from the Command abstract base class, and more specifically by implementing its execute method which will then be called by Clipanion. Whatever exit code it returns will then be set as the exit code for the process:

class SuccessCommand extends Command { async execute() { return 0 ; } }

Commands can also be exposed via one or many arbitrary paths using the paths static property:

class FooCommand extends Command { static paths = [[ `foo` ]]; async execute() { this .context.stdout.write( `Foo

` ); } } class BarCommand extends Command { static paths = [[ `bar` ]]; async execute() { this .context.stdout.write( `Bar

` ); } }

Options are defined as regular class properties, annotated by the helpers provided in the Option namespace. If you use TypeScript, all property types will then be properly inferred with no extra work required:

class HelloCommand extends Command { name = Option.String(); async execute() { this .context.stdout.write( `Hello ${ this .name} !

` ); } }

Option arguments can be validated and coerced using the Typanion library:

class AddCommand extends Command { a = Option.String({required: true , validator: t.isNumber()}); b = Option.String({required: true , validator: t.isNumber()}); async execute() { this .context.stdout.write( ` ${ this .a + this .b}

` ); } }

License (MIT)