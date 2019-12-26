Cross-browser clip-path polyfill.
NOTE: currently only supports polygon values.
with npm:
$ npm install clip-path --save
with yarn:
$ yarn add clip-path
Vanilla javascript:
ClipPath('.target', '5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%');
with jQuery:
$('.target').ClipPath('5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%');
NOTE: for backward compatibility reasons, jquery implementation also accepts an object as an argument. In this case, a path property is expected. This alternative should be avoided since it is deprecated. (See also #4)
// Using object instead string
// @deprecated
$('.image').ClipPath({path: '5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%, 75% 75%, 75% 100%, 50% 75%, 0% 75%'});
Or can use html element's attribute to set clip points:
<!-- In the html -->
<img id='clipped' data-clip="5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%" src="https://unsplash.it/100/100/?random" />
// In the javascript
ClipPath('#clipped');
See example folder to view more usage cases.
ClipPath(query_selector, polygon_value)
query_selector: string with css query selector. e.g.:
#image img.test-class
polygon_value: string with polygon points in the format
'x y, x y, xy ...'.
e.g.:
ClipPath('.target', '10px 10px, 15px 10px, 15px 15px, 10px 15px');
Clone the project and install dependencies:
$ git clone git@github.com:AlfonsoFilho/ClipPath.git
$ cd ClipPath && npm install
To test:
$ npm test
To test and watch file changes
$ npm run test:watch
To Build:
$ npm start
or
$ npm run build