ClipPath

Cross-browser clip-path polyfill.

NOTE: currently only supports polygon values.

Installing

with npm:

npm install clip-path --save

with yarn:

yarn add clip-path

Usage

Vanilla javascript:

ClipPath( '.target' , '5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%' );

with jQuery:

$( '.target' ).ClipPath( '5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%' );

NOTE: for backward compatibility reasons, jquery implementation also accepts an object as an argument. In this case, a path property is expected. This alternative should be avoided since it is deprecated. (See also #4)

$( '.image' ).ClipPath({ path : '5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%, 75% 75%, 75% 100%, 50% 75%, 0% 75%' });

Or can use html element's attribute to set clip points:

< img id = 'clipped' data-clip = "5% 5%, 100% 0%, 100% 75%" src = "https://unsplash.it/100/100/?random" />

ClipPath( '#clipped' );

See example folder to view more usage cases.

API

ClipPath(query_selector, polygon_value)

query_selector: string with css query selector. e.g.: #image img.test-class

polygon_value: string with polygon points in the format 'x y, x y, xy ...' . e.g.:

ClipPath( '.target' , '10px 10px, 15px 10px, 15px 15px, 10px 15px' );

Test and Build

Clone the project and install dependencies:

$ git clone git@github.com:AlfonsoFilho/ClipPath.git $ cd ClipPath && npm install

To test:

$ npm test

To test and watch file changes

$ npm run test :watch

To Build:

$ npm start

or

$ npm run build

To Do