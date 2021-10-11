openbase logo
clio-lang

by clio-lang
0.1.6 (see all)

Clio is a functional, parallel, distributed programming language.

Documentation
110

GitHub Stars

892

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

17

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm version Travis (.org) FOSSA Status

Clio Logo

Clio is looking to hire developers in Iran. If anyone is interested you can apply on our telegram group.

Clio

Clio is a pure functional lazy-evaluated programming language targeting decentralized and distributed systems. It is made to take advantage of multiple CPUs and CPU cores (parallelism) by default, to run on clusters and on the cloud easily.

Clio compiles to JavaScript. This makes Clio fast, easy to port and easy to extend. It gives Clio a free JIT compiler, a powerful VM and access to lots of existing libraries. It enables Clio to run in the browser and on servers, and anywhere JavaScript can run.

Read Clio introduction blog post on medium.

Clio Logo

Install

To install you'll need Node.js (latest version) and NPM. Clio is hosted on NPM, to install it simply do

npm i -g clio-lang

Command Line Usage

To see a list of available clio commands and their description you can run

clio --help

Project Status

Clio is in active development and it's not ready for production. It is in a highly experimental state, although some stable demonstrations and test programs exist, it is not recommended to use in production.

Examples

You can check the examples in examples repository or you can check Clio on Rosetta Code.

Documentation

You can visit docs.clio-lang.org for a short tutorial, introduction and documentation. This documentation is a work in progress and your contributions are highly appreciated.

Features and Work in Progress

  • Pure
  • Noise-free
  • Lazy evaluation
  • Lazy data types
  • Asynchronous by default
  • Functional programming paradigm
  • Pipes and flows
  • Functions are micro-services
  • Network-based foreign function interface
  • Tensor/array indexing and programming
  • Cloud/decentralized/distributed modules and functions
  • Event-based flow control

For a list of what's done and what's planned you can check Clio on Trello.

Project Goals

  • Encourage writing clean code
  • Encourage writing interconnected micro-functionalities instead of big whole programs
  • Make it easier to write decentralized and distributed code
  • Take advantage of multi-core CPUs and multiple CPUs by default
  • It should be easy to port existing code, and it should be easy to port Clio code to different platforms
  • Avoid spaghetti code and callback hell

Contributing

Please make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING-Guidelines before making a pull request.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Clio!

License

FOSSA Status

