Clio is a pure functional lazy-evaluated programming language targeting decentralized and distributed systems. It is made to take advantage of multiple CPUs and CPU cores (parallelism) by default, to run on clusters and on the cloud easily.
Clio compiles to JavaScript. This makes Clio fast, easy to port and easy to extend. It gives Clio a free JIT compiler, a powerful VM and access to lots of existing libraries. It enables Clio to run in the browser and on servers, and anywhere JavaScript can run.
Read Clio introduction blog post on medium.
To install you'll need Node.js (latest version) and NPM. Clio is hosted on NPM, to install it simply do
npm i -g clio-lang
To see a list of available
clio commands and their description you can run
clio --help
Clio is in active development and it's not ready for production. It is in a highly experimental state, although some stable demonstrations and test programs exist, it is not recommended to use in production.
You can check the examples in examples repository or you can check Clio on Rosetta Code.
You can visit docs.clio-lang.org for a short tutorial, introduction and documentation. This documentation is a work in progress and your contributions are highly appreciated.
For a list of what's done and what's planned you can check Clio on Trello.
Please make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING-Guidelines before making a pull request.
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Clio!