Clio is looking to hire developers in Iran. If anyone is interested you can apply on our telegram group.

Clio

Clio is a pure functional lazy-evaluated programming language targeting decentralized and distributed systems. It is made to take advantage of multiple CPUs and CPU cores (parallelism) by default, to run on clusters and on the cloud easily.

Clio compiles to JavaScript. This makes Clio fast, easy to port and easy to extend. It gives Clio a free JIT compiler, a powerful VM and access to lots of existing libraries. It enables Clio to run in the browser and on servers, and anywhere JavaScript can run.

Read Clio introduction blog post on medium.

Install

To install you'll need Node.js (latest version) and NPM. Clio is hosted on NPM, to install it simply do

npm i -g clio-lang

Command Line Usage

To see a list of available clio commands and their description you can run

clio -- help

Project Status

Clio is in active development and it's not ready for production. It is in a highly experimental state, although some stable demonstrations and test programs exist, it is not recommended to use in production.

Examples

You can check the examples in examples repository or you can check Clio on Rosetta Code.

Documentation

You can visit docs.clio-lang.org for a short tutorial, introduction and documentation. This documentation is a work in progress and your contributions are highly appreciated.

Features and Work in Progress

Pure

Noise-free

Lazy evaluation

Lazy data types

Asynchronous by default

Functional programming paradigm

Pipes and flows

Functions are micro-services

Network-based foreign function interface

Tensor/array indexing and programming

Cloud/decentralized/distributed modules and functions

Event-based flow control

For a list of what's done and what's planned you can check Clio on Trello.

Project Goals

Encourage writing clean code

Encourage writing interconnected micro-functionalities instead of big whole programs

Make it easier to write decentralized and distributed code

Take advantage of multi-core CPUs and multiple CPUs by default

It should be easy to port existing code, and it should be easy to port Clio code to different platforms

Avoid spaghetti code and callback hell

Contributing

Please make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING-Guidelines before making a pull request.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Clio!

License