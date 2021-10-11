Clio

Clio is a functional, distributed programming language that compiles to JavaScript. It runs in the browser and on the server and is made to be a suitable language for scientific programming. Clio takes advantage of multiple CPUs and multiple CPU cores (parallelism) by default, is able to use network resources, is easy to run on clusters and on the cloud.

Read Clio documentation or visit our website for more info.

Install

To install you'll need Node.js (latest version) and NPM. Clio is hosted on NPM, to install it simply do

npm i -g clio

Command Line Usage

To see a list of available clio commands and their description you can run

clio -- help

Project Status

Clio is in active development and it's not ready for production. It is in a highly experimental state, although some stable demonstrations and test programs exist, it is not recommended to use in production.

Click here to see what we are currently working on

Examples

You can check the examples in examples repository or you can check Clio on Rosetta Code.

Documentation

You can visit docs.clio-lang.org for a short tutorial, introduction and documentation. This documentation is a work in progress and your contributions are highly appreciated.

Contributing

Please make sure to read the CONTRIBUTING-Guidelines before making a pull request.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Clio!

Backers

Thank you all for supporting Clio! Read backers.md to learn more.

License

Apache-2.0