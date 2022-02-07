An Open Source Node.js performance profiling suite originally developed by NearForm.
Demo and detailed documentation: https://clinicjs.org/
npm install -g clinic
As a first step, run the
clinic doctor:
clinic doctor -- node server.js
Then benchmark your server with
wrk or
autocannon:
wrk http://localhost:3000
autocannon http://localhost:3000
If you want to run autocannon as soon as your server starts listening you can
use the
--autocannon option using subarg syntax.
clinic doctor --autocannon [ / --method POST ] -- node server.js
Other benchmarking tools like wrk can be started in a similar way using the
--on-port flag
# $PORT is the port the server is listening on
clinic doctor --on-port 'wrk http://localhost:$PORT' -- node server.js
Finally shut down your server (Ctrl+C). Once the server process has shutdown
clinic doctor will analyse the collected data and detect what type of issue
you are having. Based on the issue type, it will provide a recommendation for
you.
For example, to debug I/O issues, use
clinic bubbleprof:
clinic bubbleprof -- node server.js
Then benchmark your server again, just like you did with
clinic doctor.
Note that when looking at the CPU graph you might notice that it doesn't necessarily go from 0-100 but might go from 0-200 or higher. This is because the percentage reflects the total amount of CPU cores your computer has. Node.js itself uses more than one thread behind the scene even though JavaScript is single threaded. V8 (The JavaScript engine) runs the garbage collector and some optimizations on background threads. With worker threads, the CPU will also utilize more than 100%. The visible percentage is always the combination of all these factors together.
In order to diagnose your application with node clinic, you should execute your application after double hyphens(
--),
e.g:
clinic doctor -- node myapplication.js.
On Windows using PowerShell as terminal the above statement might not work because PowerShell parses everything after
--
as literal arguments instead of options.
To avoid that behavior you can either quote ("--", '--') or escape (
--) the double hyphens.
Clinic.js relies heavily on Node.js core instrumentation available in later versions.
Currently the supported Node.js versions are
>= 12.22.7.
If you encounter any issue, feel free to send us an issue report at:
https://github.com/clinicjs/node-clinic/issues
For more information use the
--help option:
clinic doctor --help
clinic bubbleprof --help
clinic flame --help
clinic heapprofiler --help
doctor functionality is provided by Clinic.js Doctor.
bubbleprof functionality is provided by Clinic.js Bubbleprof.
flame functionality is provided by Clinic.js Flame.
heapprofiler functionality is provided by Clinic.js Heap Profiler.
-h | --help Display Help
-v | --version Display Version
--collect-only Do not process data on termination
--visualize-only datapath Build or rebuild visualization from data
--on-port Run a script when the server starts listening on a port.
--autocannon Run the autocannon benchmarking tool when the server starts listening on a port.
--dest Destination for the collect data (default .).
--stop-delay Add a delay to close the process when a job is done through either `autocannon` or `on-port` flag (milliseconds)
Each of the tools has a programmable interface which you can read about in their repos.