climem

Monitor the memory consumption of your node process via CLI

Install

npm install climem npm install climem -g

Usage

node -r climem yourapp .js & climem climem-PID

You can also set CLIMEM env variable to set a specific location or a TCP port:

CLIMEM=8999 node -r climem yourapp.js & climem 8999 localhost

Acknowledgements

climem is sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT