CLI output formatting tools: "Your CLI Formatting Friend".
curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
[sudo] npm install cliff
There are a number of methods available in Cliff for common logging tasks in command-line tools. If you're looking for more usage, checkout the examples in this repository:
cliff.stringifyRows(rows[, colors])
Takes a set of Arrays and row headers and returns properly formatted and padded rows. Here's a sample:
var cliff = require('../lib/cliff');
var rows = [
['Name', 'Flavor', 'Dessert'],
['Alice', 'cherry', 'yogurt'],
['Bob', 'carmel', 'apples'],
['Joe', 'chocolate', 'cake'],
['Nick', 'vanilla', 'ice cream']
];
console.log(cliff.stringifyRows(rows, ['red', 'blue', 'green']));
cliff.putRows(level, rows[, colors])
The
putRows method is a simple helper that takes a set of Arrays and row headers and logs properly formatted and padded rows (logs
stringifyRows to winston). Here's a quick sample:
var cliff = require('../lib/cliff');
var rows = [
['Name', 'Flavor', 'Dessert'],
['Alice', 'cherry', 'yogurt'],
['Bob', 'carmel', 'apples'],
['Joe', 'chocolate', 'cake'],
['Nick', 'vanilla', 'ice cream']
];
cliff.putRows('data', rows, ['red', 'blue', 'green']);
The resulting output on the command-line would be:
cliff.stringifyObjectRows(objs, properties[, colors]) used to be: cliff.rowifyObjects(objs, properties, colors)
Takes a set of Objects and the properties to extract from them and returns properly formatted and padded rows. Here's a sample:
var cliff = require('../lib/cliff');
var objs = [], obj = {
name: "bazz",
address: "1234 Nowhere Dr.",
};
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
objs.push({
name: obj.name,
address: obj.address,
id: Math.random().toString()
});
}
console.log(cliff.stringifyObjectRows(objs, ['id', 'name', 'address'], ['red', 'blue', 'green']));
cliff.putObjectRows(level, objs, properties[, colors])
Takes a set of Objects and the properties to extract from them and it will log to the console. (it prints
stringifyObjectRows with winston). Here's a sample:
var cliff = require('../lib/cliff');
var objs = [], obj = {
name: "bazz",
address: "1234 Nowhere Dr.",
};
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
objs.push({
name: obj.name,
address: obj.address,
id: Math.random().toString()
});
}
cliff.putObjectRows('data', objs, ['id', 'name', 'address']);
Colors Parameter
The
colors parameter is an array that colors the first row. It uses the colors.js. You can use any of those.
var cliff = require('../lib/cliff');
var rows = [
['Name', 'Flavor', 'Dessert'],
['Alice'.grey, 'cherry'.cyan, 'yogurt'.yellow],
['Bob'.magenta, 'carmel'.rainbow, 'apples'.white],
['Joe'.italic, 'chocolate'.underline, 'cake'.inverse],
['Nick'.bold, 'vanilla', 'ice cream']
];
cliff.putRows('data', rows, ['red', 'blue', 'green']);
The resulting output on the command-line would be:
cliff.inspect(obj)
The
inspect method is a lightweight wrapper to a pre-configured eyes inspector. If you wish to change the coloring of objects that are logged using
cliff you only need to override
cliff.inspect with a new eyes inspector. Here is how to use it:
var cliff = require('../lib/cliff');
console.log(cliff.inspect({
literal: "bazz",
arr: [
"one",
2,
],
obj: {
host: "localhost",
port: 5984,
auth: {
username: "admin",
password: "password"
}
}
}));
cliff.putObject(obj, [rewriters, padding])
The
putObject method is a simple helper function for prefixing and styling inspected object output from eyes. Here's a quick sample:
var cliff = require('cliff');
cliff.putObject({
literal: "bazz",
arr: [
"one",
2,
],
obj: {
host: "localhost",
port: 5984,
auth: {
username: "admin",
password: "password"
}
}
});
The resulting output on the command-line would be:
All of the cliff tests are written in vows, and cover all of the use cases described above.
npm test
Cliff is the swiss army knife of CLI formatting tools. It is based on highly flexible and powerful libraries: