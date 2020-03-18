client-sessions is connect middleware that implements sessions in encrypted tamper-free cookies. For a complete introduction to encrypted client side sessions, refer to Francois Marier's blog post on the subject;

NOTE: It is not recommended using both this middleware and connect's built-in session middleware.

Installation

npm install client-sessions

Usage

Basic usage:

var sessions = require ( "client-sessions" ); app.use(sessions({ cookieName : 'mySession' , secret : 'blargadeeblargblarg' , duration : 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , activeDuration : 1000 * 60 * 5 })); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { if (req.mySession.seenyou) { res.setHeader( 'X-Seen-You' , 'true' ); } else { req.mySession.seenyou = true ; res.setHeader( 'X-Seen-You' , 'false' ); } });

You can control more specific cookie behavior during setup:

app.use(sessions({ cookieName : 'mySession' , secret : 'blargadeeblargblarg' , duration : 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , cookie : { path : '/api' , maxAge : 60000 , ephemeral : false , httpOnly : true , secure : false } }));

You can have multiple cookies:

app.use(sessions({ cookieName : 'shopping_cart' , secret : 'first secret' , duration : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 })); app.use(sessions({ cookieName : 'authenticated' , secret : 'first secret' , duration : 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 }));

In this example, there's a 2 hour authentication session, but shopping carts persist for a week.

Finally, you can use requestKey to force the name where information can be accessed on the request object.

var sessions = require ( "client-sessions" ); app.use(sessions({ cookieName : 'mySession' , requestKey : 'forcedSessionKey' , secret : 'blargadeeblargblarg' , duration : 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , })); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { if (req.forcedSessionKey.seenyou) { res.setHeader( 'X-Seen-You' , 'true' ); } next(); });

Cryptography

A pair of encryption and signature keys are derived from the secret option via HMAC-SHA-256; the secret isn't used directly to encrypt or compute the MAC.

The key-derivation function, in pseudocode:

encKey := HMAC-SHA-256(secret, 'cookiesession-encryption'); sigKey := HMAC-SHA-256(secret, 'cookiesession-signature');

The AES-256-CBC cipher is used to encrypt the session contents, with an HMAC-SHA-256 authentication tag (via Encrypt-then-Mac composition). A random 128-bit Initialization Vector (IV) is generated for each encryption operation (this is the AES block size regardless of the key size). The CBC-mode input is padded with the usual PKCS#5 scheme.

In pseudocode, the encryption looks like the following, with || denoting concatenation. The createdAt and duration parameters are decimal strings.

sessionText := cookieName || '=' || sessionJson iv := secureRandom(16 bytes) ciphertext := AES-256-CBC(encKey, iv, sessionText) payload := iv || '.' || ciphertext || '.' || createdAt || '.' || duration hmac := HMAC-SHA-256(sigKey, payload) cookie := base64url(iv) || '.' || base64url(ciphertext) || '.' || createdAt || '.' || duration || '.' || base64url(hmac)

For decryption, a constant-time equality operation is used to verify the HMAC output to avoid the plausible timing attack.

Advanced Cryptographic Options

The defaults are secure, but may not suit your requirements. Some example scenarios:

You want to use randomly-generated keys instead of using the key-derivation function used in this module.

AES-256 is overkill for the type of data you store in the session (e.g. not personally-identifiable or sensitive) and you'd like to trade-off decreasing the security level for CPU economy.

SHA-256 is maybe too weak for your application and you want to have more MAC security by using SHA-512, which grows the size of your cookies slightly.

If the defaults don't suit your needs, you can customize client-sessions. Beware: Changing keys and/or algorithms will make previously-generated Cookies invalid!

Configuring Keys

To configure independent encryption and signature (HMAC) keys:

app.use(sessions({ encryptionKey : loadFromKeyStore( 'session-encryption-key' ), signatureKey : loadFromKeyStore( 'session-signature-key' ), }));

Configuring Algorithms

To specify custom algorithms and keys:

app.use(sessions({ encryptionAlgorithm : 'aes128' , encryptionKey : loadFromKeyStore( 'session-encryption-key' ), signatureAlgorithm : 'sha256-drop128' , signatureKey : loadFromKeyStore( 'session-signature-key' ), }));

Encryption Algorithms

Supported CBC-mode encryptionAlgorithm s (and key length requirements):

Cipher Key length aes128 16 bytes aes192 24 bytes aes256 32 bytes

These key lengths are exactly as required by the Advanced Encryption Standard.

Signature (HMAC) Algorithms

Supported HMAC signatureAlgorithm s (and key length requirements):

HMAC Minimum Key Length Maximum Key Length sha256 32 bytes 64 bytes sha256-drop128 32 bytes 64 bytes sha384 48 bytes 128 bytes sha384-drop192 48 bytes 128 bytes sha512 64 bytes 128 bytes sha512-drop256 64 bytes 128 bytes

The HMAC key length requirements are derived from RFC 2104 section 3. The maximum key length can be exceeded, but it doesn't increase the security of the signature.

The -dropN algorithms discard the latter half of the HMAC output, which provides some additional protection against SHA2 length-extension attacks on top of HMAC. The same technique is used in the upcoming JSON Web Algorithms AES_CBC_HMAC_SHA2 authenticated cipher.

Generating Keys

One can easily generate both AES and HMAC-SHA2 keys via command line: openssl rand -base64 32 for a 32-byte (256-bit) key. It's easy to then parse that output into a Buffer :

function loadKeyFromStore ( name ) { var text = myConfig.keys[name]; return Buffer.from(text, 'base64' ); }

Key Constraints

If you specify encryptionKey or signatureKey , you must supply the other as well.

The following constraints must be met or an Error will be thrown:

both keys must be Buffer s. the keys must be different. the encryption key are exactly the length required (see above). the signature key has at least the length required (see above).

Based on the above, please note that if you specify a secret and a signatureAlgorithm , you need to use sha256 or sha256-drop128 .

