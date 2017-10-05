Sometimes you want to use a library that uses the (great!!) request library but you can't have all those dependencies.
This library is a a very narrow subset of the common simpler uses of
request that can be substituted for
request without too much effort.
For the small subset of the
request interface it implements, it is super opinionated and leaves any fancier features to you.
Just to be clear, this module does not even try to implement most of the features of
request.
Things it does support from the
request API:
var req = request(options, callback)
http or
https based on the uri
If you want...
request.form -- use form-urlencoded, a zero-deps form body encoder. (example below)
options.qs -- use the core
querystring library or qs and append the querystring to your url path prior to sending it to request
var request = require("client-request")
var options = {
uri: "http://brycebaril.com",
method: "POST",
body: {blah: "some stuff"},
timeout: 100,
json: true
}
var req = request(options, function callback(err, response, body) {
console.log(response.statusCode)
if (body) {
console.log(body)
}
})
var requestPromise = require("client-request/promise")
requestPromise(options).then(function (result) {
if (result.response.statusCode === 201) {
console.log(result.response.headers.location)
} else {
console.log(result.body)
}
}).catch(err){
console.log(err)
})
var requestPromise = require("client-request/promise")
// ONLY in ES2016 and later, you can await a promise in an async function (generator)
async function(){
try {
let result = await requestPromise(options)
console.log(result.response.headers.location)
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
}
request
bryce@x1c:~/forks/request$ browserify --bare index.js -o bundle.js && wc -c bundle.js
741099 bundle.js
client-request
bryce@x1c:~/forks/client-request$ browserify --bare request.js -o bundle.js && wc -c bundle.js
6159 bundle.js
var req = require("client-request")(options, callback)
Perform a client request. Returned value is the core
http request object.
The
callback is executed with three arguments
callback(err, response, body)
Buffer returned by the server, or if
options.json is used, the object the server's body deserializes into.
Options:
uri -- a full uri, e.g. "https://example.com:9090/path?query=args"
method -- GET, POST, PUT, etc. (Default GET)
http.request options)
json -- attempt to JSON.parse the response body and return the parsed object (or an error if it doesn't parse)
timeout -- a timeout in ms for the client to abort the request
body -- the raw body to send to the server (e.g. PUT or POST) -- if
body is a string/buffer, it will send that, if
body quacks like a stream, stream it, otherwise it will send it JSON serialized.
stream -- if
true callback will return raw
http.ServerResponse stream. Stream error handling will be up to you.
I suggest form-urlencoded for your form needs.
Code with request:
var request = require("request")
var form = {
alice: "hi bob",
bob: "hi alice"
}
var options = {
uri: "https://mysite.example",
form: form,
method: "PUT",
}
var req = request(options, function callback(err, response) {
// ...
})
Converted to use
client-request:
var request = require("request-client")
var encodeForm = require("form-urlencoded").encode
var form = {
alice: "hi bob",
bob: "hi alice"
}
var options = {
uri: "https://mysite.example",
body: encodeForm(form),
method: "PUT",
headers: {
"content-type": "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" // setting headers is up to *you*
}
}
var req = request(options, function callback(err, response, body) {
// ...
})
If it works for you, the core
querystring module is a great way to avoid additional dependencies.
Code with request:
var request = require("request")
var qs = {
q: "what?",
page: 99
}
var options = {
uri: "https://mysite.example",
qs: qs
}
var req = request(options, function callback(err, response, body) {
// ...
})
var request = require("request-client")
var encodeQuery = require("querystring").encode
var qs = {
q: "what?",
page: 99
}
var options = {
uri: "https://mysite.example" + "?" + encodeQuery(qs)
}
var req = request(options, function callback(err, response, body) {
// ...
})
MIT