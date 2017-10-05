Sometimes you want to use a library that uses the (great!!) request library but you can't have all those dependencies.

This library is a a very narrow subset of the common simpler uses of request that can be substituted for request without too much effort.

For the small subset of the request interface it implements, it is super opinionated and leaves any fancier features to you.

Just to be clear, this module does not even try to implement most of the features of request .

Things it does support from the request API:

Only this call form: var req = request(options, callback)

this call form: automatic selection of http or https based on the uri

or based on the uri options.timeout

options.json

If you want...

request.form -- use form-urlencoded, a zero-deps form body encoder. (example below)

-- use form-urlencoded, a zero-deps form body encoder. (example below) options.qs -- use the core querystring library or qs and append the querystring to your url path prior to sending it to request

-- use the core library or qs and append the querystring to your url path prior to sending it to request anything else ... find a module and suggest it here!

var request = require ( "client-request" ) var options = { uri : "http://brycebaril.com" , method : "POST" , body : { blah : "some stuff" }, timeout : 100 , json : true } var req = request(options, function callback ( err, response, body ) { console .log(response.statusCode) if (body) { console .log(body) } })

var requestPromise = require ( "client-request/promise" ) requestPromise(options).then( function ( result ) { if (result.response.statusCode === 201 ) { console .log(result.response.headers.location) } else { console .log(result.body) } }).catch(err){ console .log(err) })

var requestPromise = require ( "client-request/promise" ) async function ( ) { try { let result = await requestPromise(options) console .log(result.response.headers.location) } catch (err) { console .log(err) } }

WHY DID I MAKE THIS?

request

bryce@x1c:~/forks/request$ browserify --bare index .js -o bundle .js && wc -c bundle .js 741099 bundle .js

client-request

bryce@x1c:~/forks/client-request$ browserify --bare request .js -o bundle .js && wc -c bundle .js 6159 bundle .js

API

var req = require("client-request")(options, callback)

Perform a client request. Returned value is the core http request object.

The callback is executed with three arguments callback(err, response, body)

err: any error when attempting to make the request, timeouts, or parse errors

response: the core http Response object

body: the Buffer returned by the server, or if options.json is used, the object the server's body deserializes into.

Options:

uri -- a full uri, e.g. "https://example.com:9090/path?query=args"

-- a full uri, e.g. "https://example.com:9090/path?query=args" method -- GET, POST, PUT, etc. (Default GET)

-- GET, POST, PUT, etc. (Default GET) (generally similar to the core http.request options)

options) json -- attempt to JSON.parse the response body and return the parsed object (or an error if it doesn't parse)

-- attempt to JSON.parse the response body and return the parsed object (or an error if it doesn't parse) timeout -- a timeout in ms for the client to abort the request

-- a timeout in ms for the client to abort the request body -- the raw body to send to the server (e.g. PUT or POST) -- if body is a string/buffer, it will send that, if body quacks like a stream, stream it, otherwise it will send it JSON serialized.

-- the raw body to send to the server (e.g. PUT or POST) -- if is a string/buffer, it will send that, if quacks like a stream, stream it, otherwise it will send it JSON serialized. stream -- if true callback will return raw http.ServerResponse stream. Stream error handling will be up to you.

Extensions

Forms

I suggest form-urlencoded for your form needs.

Code with request:

var request = require ( "request" ) var form = { alice : "hi bob" , bob : "hi alice" } var options = { uri : "https://mysite.example" , form : form, method : "PUT" , } var req = request(options, function callback ( err, response ) { })

Converted to use client-request :

var request = require ( "request-client" ) var encodeForm = require ( "form-urlencoded" ).encode var form = { alice : "hi bob" , bob : "hi alice" } var options = { uri : "https://mysite.example" , body : encodeForm(form), method : "PUT" , headers : { "content-type" : "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" } } var req = request(options, function callback ( err, response, body ) { })

Querystrings

If it works for you, the core querystring module is a great way to avoid additional dependencies.

Code with request:

var request = require ( "request" ) var qs = { q : "what?" , page : 99 } var options = { uri : "https://mysite.example" , qs : qs } var req = request(options, function callback ( err, response, body ) { })

var request = require ( "request-client" ) var encodeQuery = require ( "querystring" ).encode var qs = { q : "what?" , page : 99 } var options = { uri : "https://mysite.example" + "?" + encodeQuery(qs) } var req = request(options, function callback ( err, response, body ) { })

LICENSE

MIT