Straight-forward execution of OAuth 2.0 flows and authenticated API requests. 7.58 kB in browsers, after minification and gzipping, 75% from
urland
querystringdependencies.
npm install client-oauth2 --save
The module supports executing all the various OAuth 2.0 flows in any JavaScript environment. To authenticate you need to create an instance of the module for your API.
var ClientOAuth2 = require('client-oauth2')
var githubAuth = new ClientOAuth2({
clientId: 'abc',
clientSecret: '123',
accessTokenUri: 'https://github.com/login/oauth/access_token',
authorizationUri: 'https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize',
redirectUri: 'http://example.com/auth/github/callback',
scopes: ['notifications', 'gist']
})
P.S. The second argument to the constructor can inject a custom request function.
token)
token)
token and
code)
token and
code)
To re-create an access token instance and make requests on behalf on the user, you can create an access token instance by using the
createToken method on a client instance.
// Can also just pass the raw `data` object in place of an argument.
var token = githubAuth.createToken('access token', 'optional refresh token', 'optional token type', { data: 'raw user data' })
// Set the token TTL.
token.expiresIn(1234) // Seconds.
token.expiresIn(new Date('2016-11-08')) // Date.
// Refresh the users credentials and save the new access token and info.
token.refresh().then(storeNewToken)
// Sign a standard HTTP request object, updating the URL with the access token
// or adding authorization headers, depending on token type.
token.sign({
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.github.com/users'
}) //=> { method, url, headers, ... }
P.S. All authorization methods accept
options as the last argument, useful for overriding the global configuration on a per-request basis.
The authorization code grant type is used to obtain both access tokens and refresh tokens and is optimized for confidential clients. Since this is a redirection-based flow, the client must be capable of interacting with the resource owner's user-agent (typically a web browser) and capable of receiving incoming requests (via redirection) from the authorization server.
githubAuth.code.getUri([ options ]).
githubAuth.code.getToken(uri [, options ]).
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
app.get('/auth/github', function (req, res) {
var uri = githubAuth.code.getUri()
res.redirect(uri)
})
app.get('/auth/github/callback', function (req, res) {
githubAuth.code.getToken(req.originalUrl)
.then(function (user) {
console.log(user) //=> { accessToken: '...', tokenType: 'bearer', ... }
// Refresh the current users access token.
user.refresh().then(function (updatedUser) {
console.log(updatedUser !== user) //=> true
console.log(updatedUser.accessToken)
})
// Sign API requests on behalf of the current user.
user.sign({
method: 'get',
url: 'http://example.com'
})
// We should store the token into a database.
return res.send(user.accessToken)
})
})
P.S. The
getToken URI parameter can be an object containing
pathname and
query properties.
The implicit grant type is used to obtain access tokens (it does not support the issuance of refresh tokens) and is optimized for public clients known to operate a particular redirection URI. These clients are typically implemented in a browser using a scripting language such as JavaScript.
githubAuth.token.getUri([ options ]).
githubAuth.token.getToken(uri [, options ]).
window.oauth2Callback = function (uri) {
githubAuth.token.getToken(uri)
.then(function (user) {
console.log(user) //=> { accessToken: '...', tokenType: 'bearer', ... }
// Make a request to the github API for the current user.
return popsicle.request(user.sign({
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.github.com/user'
})).then(function (res) {
console.log(res) //=> { body: { ... }, status: 200, headers: { ... } }
})
})
}
// Open the page in a new window, then redirect back to a page that calls our global `oauth2Callback` function.
window.open(githubAuth.token.getUri())
P.S. The
getToken URI parameter can be an object containing
pathname,
query and
hash properties.
The resource owner password credentials grant type is suitable in cases where the resource owner has a trust relationship with the client, such as the device operating system or a highly privileged application. The authorization server should take special care when enabling this grant type and only allow it when other flows are not viable.
githubAuth.owner.getToken(username, password [, options ]).
githubAuth.owner.getToken('blakeembrey', 'hunter2')
.then(function (user) {
console.log(user) //=> { accessToken: '...', tokenType: 'bearer', ... }
})
The client can request an access token using only its client credentials (or other supported means of authentication) when the client is requesting access to the protected resources under its control, or those of another resource owner that have been previously arranged with the authorization server (the method of which is beyond the scope of this specification).
githubAuth.credentials.getToken([ options ]).
githubAuth.credentials.getToken()
.then(function (user) {
console.log(user) //=> { accessToken: '...', tokenType: 'bearer', ... }
})
A JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token can be used to request an access token when a client wishes to utilize an existing trust relationship, expressed through the semantics of (and digital signature or Message Authentication Code calculated over) the JWT, without a direct user approval step at the authorization server.
githubAuth.jwt.getToken(jwt [, options ]).
githubAuth.jwt.getToken('eyJhbGciOiJFUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3Mi[...omitted for brevity...].J9l-ZhwP[...omitted for brevity...]')
.then(function (user) {
console.log(user) //=> { accessToken: '...', tokenType: 'bearer', ... }
})
Requires an ES5 environment with global
Promise and
Object.assign.
Apache 2.0
we are using this library in order to get the access token from azure active directory, it's very easy to implement by just passing the client id and client secret and the access token URI. there is no need of handling the HTTP request client in order to get the token it will take care of calling the azure endpoint and preparing the headers underneath.