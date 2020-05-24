Check out the demo!

A JavaScript client side image compression library. This library uses the Canvas API to compress the image, and thus will not work on the node.js server-side. This library is forked from compress.js. This version has been updated to use the latest packages, uses async/await, fixes bugs, offers more options and a cleaner API.

The input format is a Blob-like object (Blob or File) representing an image (can take most image formats), and the output data format is a JPEG Blob. See the usage section for details.

Note on v1 vs v2+: V1 originally returned the photo data as a base64 encoded string. The processing also used this base64 string which made the size calculation inaccurate. V2 and up returns the photo data as Blob object. If you really need to, you can use the static method Compress.blobToBase64 to convert a Blob to base64 e.g. for displaying in an img element or uploading to server (it is preferred to use URL.createObjectURL). However, you should be able to upload images as raw Blobs. An example of how to display a compressed image is below.

Advantages

Quick compression on the client-side

Compress multiple images and convert them to base64 string

Save data by compressing it on the client-side before sending to the server

Automatically resize the image to max 1920px (width or height, but maintains the aspect ratio of the images) - this is configurable

Fix image rotation issue when uploading images from Android an iOS (uses EXIF data)

Limitations

There are several limitations for this library:

When working with image/gif , the compressed image will no longer animate.

, the compressed image will no longer animate. When working with image/png with transparent background, the compressed image will lose transparency and result in black background.

Installation

yarn add client-compress

OR

npm install client-compress --save

Import

const Compress = require ( 'client-compress' )

Usage

See the example directory for a full example.

Listening to an input element and displaying the compressed image

const options = { targetSize : 0.2 , quality : 0.75 , maxWidth : 800 , maxHeight : 600 } const compress = new Compress(options) const upload = document .getElementById( "upload" ) upload.addEventListener( "change" , (evt) => { const files = [...evt.target.files] compress.compress(files).then( ( conversions ) => { const { photo, info } = conversions[ 0 ] console .log({ photo, info }) const objectUrl = URL.createObjectURL(photo.data) Compress.loadImageElement(preview, objectUrl).then( () => { URL.revokeObjectURL(objectUrl) }) }) }, false )

Example Output

The compress method returns a promise which resolves to an array of objects which take the form { photo, info } where photo contains data about the output photo, and info contains metadata about that particular compression.

Here is an example of one of the elements in the output array:

{ "photo" : { "name" : "photo-1234.jpg" , "type" : "image/jpeg" , "size" : 55472.99270072992 , "orientation" : -1 , "data" : "[object Blob]" , "width" : 800 , "height" : 435.6913183279743 }, "info" : { "start" : 3572.8999999992084 , "quality" : 0.75 , "startType" : "image/jpeg" , "startWidth" : 4976 , "startHeight" : 2710 , "endWidth" : 800 , "endHeight" : 435.6913183279743 , "iterations" : 1 , "startSizeMB" : 3.11684 , "endSizeMB" : 0.05547299270072992 , "sizeReducedInPercent" : 98.22021686385153 , "end" : 4180.400000004738 , "elapsedTimeInSeconds" : 0.6075000000055297 , "endType" : "image/jpeg" } }

Options