A JavaScript client side image compression library. This library uses the Canvas API to compress the image, and thus will not work on the node.js server-side. This library is forked from compress.js. This version has been updated to use the latest packages, uses async/await, fixes bugs, offers more options and a cleaner API.
The input format is a Blob-like object (Blob or File) representing an image (can take most image formats), and the output data format is a JPEG Blob. See the usage section for details.
Note on v1 vs v2+: V1 originally returned the photo data as a base64 encoded string. The processing also used this base64 string which made the size calculation inaccurate. V2 and up returns the photo data as Blob object. If you really need to, you can use the static method
Compress.blobToBase64 to convert a Blob to base64 e.g. for displaying in an
img element or uploading to server (it is preferred to use URL.createObjectURL). However, you should be able to upload images as raw Blobs. An example of how to display a compressed image is below.
There are several limitations for this library:
image/gif, the compressed image will no longer animate.
image/png with transparent background, the compressed image will lose transparency and result in black background.
yarn add client-compress
OR
npm install client-compress --save
const Compress = require('client-compress')
See the example directory for a full example.
const options = {
targetSize: 0.2,
quality: 0.75,
maxWidth: 800,
maxHeight: 600
}
const compress = new Compress(options)
const upload = document.getElementById("upload")
upload.addEventListener(
"change",
(evt) => {
const files = [...evt.target.files]
compress.compress(files).then((conversions) => {
// Conversions is an array of objects like { photo, info }.
// 'photo' has the photo data while 'info' contains metadata
// about that particular image compression (e.g. time taken).
const { photo, info } = conversions[0]
console.log({ photo, info })
// Create an object URL which points to the photo Blob data
const objectUrl = URL.createObjectURL(photo.data)
// Set the preview img src to the object URL and wait for it to load
Compress.loadImageElement(preview, objectUrl).then(() => {
// Revoke the object URL to free up memory
URL.revokeObjectURL(objectUrl)
})
})
},
false
)
The
compress method returns a promise which resolves to an array of objects which
take the form
{ photo, info } where photo contains data about the output photo,
and info contains metadata about that particular compression.
Here is an example of one of the elements in the output array:
{
// This is the photo output
"photo": {
"name": "photo-1234.jpg",
"type": "image/jpeg",
"size": 55472.99270072992,
"orientation": -1,
"data": "[object Blob]",
"width": 800,
"height": 435.6913183279743
},
// This is the metadata for this conversion
"info": {
"start": 3572.8999999992084,
"quality": 0.75,
"startType": "image/jpeg",
"startWidth": 4976,
"startHeight": 2710,
"endWidth": 800,
"endHeight": 435.6913183279743,
"iterations": 1,
"startSizeMB": 3.11684,
"endSizeMB": 0.05547299270072992,
"sizeReducedInPercent": 98.22021686385153,
"end": 4180.400000004738,
"elapsedTimeInSeconds": 0.6075000000055297,
"endType": "image/jpeg"
}
}
|Option
|Default
|Description
|targetSize
|Infinity
|The target size of the photo in MB. If the image size is greater than the target size after a compression, the image is compressed with a lower quality. This happens in a loop until the next compression would make the size <= target size or the quality would be less than the minimum quality. Setting the targetSize to Infinity will cause the algorithm to only every perform 1 iteration at the given quality.
|quality
|0.75
|The initial quality to compress the image at.
|minQuality
|0.5
|The minimum quality allowed for an image compression. This is only relevant if the initial compression does not make the image size <= the target size.
|qualityStepSize
|0.1
|The amount to try reducing the quality by in each iteration, if the image size is still > the target size.
|maxWidth
|1920
|The maximum width of the output image.
|maxHeight
|1920
|The maximum height of the output image.
|resize
|true
|Whether the image should be resized to within the bounds set by maxWidth and maxHeight (maintains the aspect ratio).
|throwIfSizeNotReached
|false
|Whether to throw an Error if the target size is not reached.
|autoRotate
|true
|Rotates the image based on the EXIF orientation. This only applies if the current browser does not support displaying images according to their EXIF rotation.