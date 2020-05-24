openbase logo
client-compress

by David Moodie
2.2.2 (see all)

A JavaScript based in-browser client-side image compression library

Overview

Categories

Readme

client-compress

Check out the demo!

A JavaScript client side image compression library. This library uses the Canvas API to compress the image, and thus will not work on the node.js server-side. This library is forked from compress.js. This version has been updated to use the latest packages, uses async/await, fixes bugs, offers more options and a cleaner API.

The input format is a Blob-like object (Blob or File) representing an image (can take most image formats), and the output data format is a JPEG Blob. See the usage section for details.

Note on v1 vs v2+: V1 originally returned the photo data as a base64 encoded string. The processing also used this base64 string which made the size calculation inaccurate. V2 and up returns the photo data as Blob object. If you really need to, you can use the static method Compress.blobToBase64 to convert a Blob to base64 e.g. for displaying in an img element or uploading to server (it is preferred to use URL.createObjectURL). However, you should be able to upload images as raw Blobs. An example of how to display a compressed image is below.

Advantages

  • Quick compression on the client-side
  • Compress multiple images and convert them to base64 string
  • Save data by compressing it on the client-side before sending to the server
  • Automatically resize the image to max 1920px (width or height, but maintains the aspect ratio of the images) - this is configurable
  • Fix image rotation issue when uploading images from Android an iOS (uses EXIF data)

Limitations

There are several limitations for this library:

  • When working with image/gif, the compressed image will no longer animate.
  • When working with image/png with transparent background, the compressed image will lose transparency and result in black background.

Installation

yarn add client-compress

OR

npm install client-compress --save

Import

const Compress = require('client-compress')

Usage

See the example directory for a full example.

Listening to an input element and displaying the compressed image

const options = {
  targetSize: 0.2,
  quality: 0.75,
  maxWidth: 800,
  maxHeight: 600
}

const compress = new Compress(options)
const upload = document.getElementById("upload")

upload.addEventListener(
  "change",
  (evt) => {
    const files = [...evt.target.files]
    compress.compress(files).then((conversions) => {
      // Conversions is an array of objects like { photo, info }.
      // 'photo' has the photo data while 'info' contains metadata
      // about that particular image compression (e.g. time taken).

      const { photo, info } = conversions[0]

      console.log({ photo, info })

      // Create an object URL which points to the photo Blob data
      const objectUrl = URL.createObjectURL(photo.data)

      // Set the preview img src to the object URL and wait for it to load
      Compress.loadImageElement(preview, objectUrl).then(() => {
        // Revoke the object URL to free up memory
        URL.revokeObjectURL(objectUrl)
      })
    })
  },
  false
)

Example Output

The compress method returns a promise which resolves to an array of objects which take the form { photo, info } where photo contains data about the output photo, and info contains metadata about that particular compression.

Here is an example of one of the elements in the output array:

{
  // This is the photo output
  "photo": {
    "name": "photo-1234.jpg",
    "type": "image/jpeg",
    "size": 55472.99270072992,
    "orientation": -1,
    "data": "[object Blob]",
    "width": 800,
    "height": 435.6913183279743
  },
  // This is the metadata for this conversion
  "info": {
    "start": 3572.8999999992084,
    "quality": 0.75,
    "startType": "image/jpeg",
    "startWidth": 4976,
    "startHeight": 2710,
    "endWidth": 800,
    "endHeight": 435.6913183279743,
    "iterations": 1,
    "startSizeMB": 3.11684,
    "endSizeMB": 0.05547299270072992,
    "sizeReducedInPercent": 98.22021686385153,
    "end": 4180.400000004738,
    "elapsedTimeInSeconds": 0.6075000000055297,
    "endType": "image/jpeg"
  }
}

Options

OptionDefaultDescription
targetSizeInfinityThe target size of the photo in MB. If the image size is greater than the target size after a compression, the image is compressed with a lower quality. This happens in a loop until the next compression would make the size <= target size or the quality would be less than the minimum quality. Setting the targetSize to Infinity will cause the algorithm to only every perform 1 iteration at the given quality.
quality0.75The initial quality to compress the image at.
minQuality0.5The minimum quality allowed for an image compression. This is only relevant if the initial compression does not make the image size <= the target size.
qualityStepSize0.1The amount to try reducing the quality by in each iteration, if the image size is still > the target size.
maxWidth1920The maximum width of the output image.
maxHeight1920The maximum height of the output image.
resizetrueWhether the image should be resized to within the bounds set by maxWidth and maxHeight (maintains the aspect ratio).
throwIfSizeNotReachedfalseWhether to throw an Error if the target size is not reached.
autoRotatetrueRotates the image based on the EXIF orientation. This only applies if the current browser does not support displaying images according to their EXIF rotation.

