middleware for Node.js implementing client SSL certificate authentication/authorization
Copyright © 2013 Tony Gies
April 30, 2013
client-certificate-auth is available from npm.
$ npm install client-certificate-auth
client-certificate-auth is tested against Node.js versions 0.6, 0.8, and 0.10. It has no external dependencies (other than any middleware framework with which you may wish to use it); however, to run the tests, you will need mocha and should.
client-certificate-auth provides HTTP middleware for Node.js (in particular
Connect/Express) to require that a valid, verifiable client SSL certificate is
provided, and passes information about that certificate to a callback which must
return
true for the request to proceed; otherwise, the client is considered
unauthorized and the request is aborted.
The https server must be set up to request a client certificate and validate it against an issuer/CA certificate. What follows is a typical example using Express:
var express = require('express');
var fs = require('fs');
var https = require('https');
var clientCertificateAuth = require('client-certificate-auth');
var opts = {
// Server SSL private key and certificate
key: fs.readFileSync('server.key'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('server.pem'),
// issuer/CA certificate against which the client certificate will be
// validated. A certificate that is not signed by a provided CA will be
// rejected at the protocol layer.
ca: fs.readFileSync('cacert.pem'),
// request a certificate, but don't necessarily reject connections from
// clients providing an untrusted or no certificate. This lets us protect only
// certain routes, or send a helpful error message to unauthenticated clients.
requestCert: true,
rejectUnauthorized: false
};
var app = express();
// add clientCertificateAuth to the middleware stack, passing it a callback
// which will do further examination of the provided certificate.
app.use(clientCertificateAuth(checkAuth));
app.use(app.router);
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) { console.log(err); next(); });
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.send('Authorized!');
});
var checkAuth = function(cert) {
/*
* allow access if certificate subject Common Name is 'Doug Prishpreed'.
* this is one of many ways you can authorize only certain authenticated
* certificate-holders; you might instead choose to check the certificate
* fingerprint, or apply some sort of role-based security based on e.g. the OU
* field of the certificate. You can also link into another layer of
* auth or session middleware here; for instance, you might pass the subject CN
* as a username to log the user in to your underlying authentication/session
* management layer.
*/
return cert.subject.CN === 'Doug Prishpreed';
};
https.createServer(opts, app).listen(4000);
Or secure only certain routes:
app.get('/unsecure', function(req, res) {
res.send('Hello world');
});
app.get('/secure', clientCertificateAuth(checkAuth), function(req, res) {
res.send('Hello authorized user');
});
checkAuth can also be asynchronous:
function checkAuth(cert, callback) {
callback(true);
}
app.use(checkAuth);