middleware for Node.js implementing client SSL certificate authentication/authorization

Copyright © 2013 Tony Gies

April 30, 2013

installing

client-certificate-auth is available from npm.

npm install client-certificate-auth

requirements

client-certificate-auth is tested against Node.js versions 0.6, 0.8, and 0.10. It has no external dependencies (other than any middleware framework with which you may wish to use it); however, to run the tests, you will need mocha and should.

synopsis

client-certificate-auth provides HTTP middleware for Node.js (in particular Connect/Express) to require that a valid, verifiable client SSL certificate is provided, and passes information about that certificate to a callback which must return true for the request to proceed; otherwise, the client is considered unauthorized and the request is aborted.

usage

The https server must be set up to request a client certificate and validate it against an issuer/CA certificate. What follows is a typical example using Express:

var express = require ( 'express' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var https = require ( 'https' ); var clientCertificateAuth = require ( 'client-certificate-auth' ); var opts = { key : fs.readFileSync( 'server.key' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'server.pem' ), ca : fs.readFileSync( 'cacert.pem' ), requestCert : true , rejectUnauthorized : false }; var app = express(); app.use(clientCertificateAuth(checkAuth)); app.use(app.router); app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { console .log(err); next(); }); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Authorized!' ); }); var checkAuth = function ( cert ) { return cert.subject.CN === 'Doug Prishpreed' ; }; https.createServer(opts, app).listen( 4000 );

Or secure only certain routes:

app.get( '/unsecure' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello world' ); }); app.get( '/secure' , clientCertificateAuth(checkAuth), function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello authorized user' ); });

checkAuth can also be asynchronous: