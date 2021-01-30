React component to add
onClickto HTML elements without sacrificing accessibility.
It's very hard to remove all styles from HTML
button elements. It's also hard to create clickable
divs that are accessible. This can cause developers to ship inaccessible UI.
The
ClickableBox React component accepts an
onClick prop and an element to render. It returns the element with the
onClick as well as the attributes and event listeners needed to make it as accessible as a
button.
You can install
ClickableBox with NPM or Yarn.
npm install clickable-box --save-exact
yarn add clickable-box --exact
We encourage pinning the version number until
ClickableBox reaches
1.0.0. We may ship breaking changes in
0.x.x versions.
Here's how to use
ClickableBox to make a clickable SVG:
// import ClickableBox from 'clickable-box';
<ClickableBox
onClick={this.closeModal}
aria-label="Close modal"
className="icon-button"
>
<CloseIcon />
</ClickableBox>
ClickableBox will return a
span that looks like this:
<span
// Make the element clickable
onClick={this.closeModal}
// Make the element navigable by keyboard
tabIndex={0}
// Call `this.closeModal` if the user presses either the
// enter or space key while the element is in focus
onKeyDown={...}
// Tell screen readers that the element is a button
role="button"
// All other props are passed through to the element
aria-label="Close modal"
className="icon-button"
>
<CloseIcon />
</span>
The resulting HTML is accessible for users navigating by screen readers, keyboard, and mouse/touch.
There are a few props that are built into
ClickableBox:
|prop
|type
|description
onClick
function | defaults to:
undefined
|The action to perform when the element is pressed
is
string,
React.Element | defaults to:
span
|The element to render
disabled
boolean | defaults to:
false
|Makes element non-interactive, even if
onClick is provided
ref
React.Ref
|Provides access to the React element
You can pass any custom prop as well. This component will forward those props to the rendered element.
a tag with an
href instead. The anchor tag is semantically correct, allows users to preview the URL, open it in a new tab, and copy the link to their clipboard.
button element with CSS.
button: This is a good sign that you should use a
button element instead.
How can I style this with
cursor: pointer?
ClickableBox accepts all props including
className and
style prop. If you prefer, you can add the cursor style globally with this CSS:
/* Targets all instances of `ClickableBox` */
[role="button"] {
cursor: pointer;
}
What are accessibility best practices for
ClickableBox?
aria-label to
ClickableBox if
children contains an SVG and no descriptive text. The value of
aria-label should describe the action that will happen if the button is interacted with. It will be announced to users navigating with screen readers.
ClickableBox within an anchor tag or another button. You also shouldn't use an
a or
button in the
children prop.