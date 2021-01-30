openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cb

clickable-box

by Daniel O’Connor
1.1.6 (see all)

React component to add `onClick` to HTML elements without sacrificing accessibility.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

936

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📦 ClickableBox

NPM version Test build status Bundle size Bundle size

React component to add onClick to HTML elements without sacrificing accessibility.

What is this?

It's very hard to remove all styles from HTML button elements. It's also hard to create clickable divs that are accessible. This can cause developers to ship inaccessible UI.

The ClickableBox React component accepts an onClick prop and an element to render. It returns the element with the onClick as well as the attributes and event listeners needed to make it as accessible as a button.

Install

You can install ClickableBox with NPM or Yarn.

npm install clickable-box --save-exact

yarn add clickable-box --exact

We encourage pinning the version number until ClickableBox reaches 1.0.0. We may ship breaking changes in 0.x.x versions.

Usage

Here's how to use ClickableBox to make a clickable SVG:

// import ClickableBox from 'clickable-box';

<ClickableBox
  onClick={this.closeModal}
  aria-label="Close modal"
  className="icon-button"
>
  <CloseIcon />
</ClickableBox>

ClickableBox will return a span that looks like this:

<span
  // Make the element clickable
  onClick={this.closeModal}
  // Make the element navigable by keyboard
  tabIndex={0}
  // Call `this.closeModal` if the user presses either the
  // enter or space key while the element is in focus
  onKeyDown={...}
  // Tell screen readers that the element is a button
  role="button"
  // All other props are passed through to the element
  aria-label="Close modal"
  className="icon-button"
>
  <CloseIcon />
</span>

The resulting HTML is accessible for users navigating by screen readers, keyboard, and mouse/touch.

Props

There are a few props that are built into ClickableBox:

proptypedescription
onClickfunction | defaults to: undefinedThe action to perform when the element is pressed
isstring, React.Element | defaults to: spanThe element to render
disabledboolean | defaults to: falseMakes element non-interactive, even if onClick is provided
refReact.RefProvides access to the React element

You can pass any custom prop as well. This component will forward those props to the rendered element.

When should you use this?

  • You're building a button that looks like plain text.
  • You're building a button that has content spanning multiple columns or rows.
  • You're making a clickable SVG icon.

When shouldn't you use this?

  • You're linking to another page: Use an a tag with an href instead. The anchor tag is semantically correct, allows users to preview the URL, open it in a new tab, and copy the link to their clipboard.
  • You're using this as a submit button in a form. (It's possible, but there's a quirk.)
  • You're building a button that looks like a button: This is fairly easy to build as a button element with CSS.
  • You think it'd be easier to simply style a button: This is a good sign that you should use a button element instead.

FAQs

How can I style this with cursor: pointer?

ClickableBox accepts all props including className and style prop. If you prefer, you can add the cursor style globally with this CSS:

/* Targets all instances of `ClickableBox` */
[role="button"] {
  cursor: pointer;
}

What are accessibility best practices for ClickableBox?

  • Pass aria-label to ClickableBox if children contains an SVG and no descriptive text. The value of aria-label should describe the action that will happen if the button is interacted with. It will be announced to users navigating with screen readers.
  • You shouldn't use ClickableBox within an anchor tag or another button. You also shouldn't use an a or button in the children prop.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial