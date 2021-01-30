📦 ClickableBox

React component to add onClick to HTML elements without sacrificing accessibility.

What is this?

It's very hard to remove all styles from HTML button elements. It's also hard to create clickable div s that are accessible. This can cause developers to ship inaccessible UI.

The ClickableBox React component accepts an onClick prop and an element to render. It returns the element with the onClick as well as the attributes and event listeners needed to make it as accessible as a button .

Install

You can install ClickableBox with NPM or Yarn.

npm install clickable-box --save-exact

yarn add clickable-box --exact

We encourage pinning the version number until ClickableBox reaches 1.0.0 . We may ship breaking changes in 0.x.x versions.

Usage

Here's how to use ClickableBox to make a clickable SVG:

<ClickableBox onClick={ this .closeModal} aria-label= "Close modal" className= "icon-button" > < CloseIcon /> </ ClickableBox >

ClickableBox will return a span that looks like this:

<span onClick={ this .closeModal} tabIndex={ 0 } onKeyDown={...} role= "button" aria-label= "Close modal" className= "icon-button" > < CloseIcon /> </ span >

The resulting HTML is accessible for users navigating by screen readers, keyboard, and mouse/touch.

Props

There are a few props that are built into ClickableBox :

prop type description onClick function | defaults to: undefined The action to perform when the element is pressed is string , React.Element | defaults to: span The element to render disabled boolean | defaults to: false Makes element non-interactive, even if onClick is provided ref React.Ref Provides access to the React element

You can pass any custom prop as well. This component will forward those props to the rendered element.

When should you use this?

You're building a button that looks like plain text.

You're building a button that has content spanning multiple columns or rows.

You're making a clickable SVG icon.

When shouldn't you use this?

You're linking to another page: Use an a tag with an href instead. The anchor tag is semantically correct, allows users to preview the URL, open it in a new tab, and copy the link to their clipboard.

tag with an instead. The anchor tag is semantically correct, allows users to preview the URL, open it in a new tab, and copy the link to their clipboard. You're using this as a submit button in a form. (It's possible, but there's a quirk.)

You're building a button that looks like a button: This is fairly easy to build as a button element with CSS.

element with CSS. You think it'd be easier to simply style a button : This is a good sign that you should use a button element instead.

FAQs

How can I style this with cursor: pointer ?

ClickableBox accepts all props including className and style prop. If you prefer, you can add the cursor style globally with this CSS:

[role="button"] { cursor : pointer; }

What are accessibility best practices for ClickableBox ?