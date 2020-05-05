A simple react hook to detect click or touch events outside an element and execute a provided callback when this happens.

Install

yarn add click-outside-hook

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import useClickOutside from 'click-outside-hook' ; export default function SomeAwesomeComponent ( ) { const ref = useClickOutside( () => console .log( 'my callback' )); return ( < div > < div ref = {ref} > Awesome content </ div > </ div > ); }

When the user clicks or touches outside the Awesome content element, the callback is executed.

License

MIT © andreoav