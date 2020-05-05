A simple react hook to detect click or touch events outside an element and execute a provided callback when this happens.
yarn add click-outside-hook
import React from 'react';
import useClickOutside from 'click-outside-hook';
export default function SomeAwesomeComponent() {
const ref = useClickOutside(() => console.log('my callback'));
return (
<div>
<div ref={ref}>Awesome content</div>
</div>
);
}
When the user clicks or touches outside the
Awesome content element, the callback is executed.
MIT © andreoav