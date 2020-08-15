openbase logo
cw

cli-welcome

by Ahmad Awais ⚡️
2.2.2

📟 Welcome header for Node.js CLI software.

Readme

cli-welcome

Welcome header for Node.js CLI software.


📟

Install

npm install cli-welcome

⚙️

Usage

const welcome = require('cli-welcome');

// Use it.
welcome({title: `Welcome CLI`, tagLine: `by Ahmad Awais`});

// OR with all the options set like this:
welcome({
    title: `Welcome CLI`,
    tagLine: `by Ahmad Awais`,
    bgColor: `#FADC00`,
    color: `#000000`,
    bold: true,
    clear: true,
    version: `v1.0`
});

📃

API

welcome(options)

❯ options

Type: object
Default: {}

You can specify the options below.

❯ title

Type: string

CLI title with background color highlight.

❯ tagLine

Type: string

CLI tag line in front of the title without highlight but dimmed.

❯ description

Type: string

CLI description below the title.

clear

Type: boolean
Default: true

Clear console.

bold

Type: boolean
Default: true

Bold heading text.

bgColor

Type: string
Default: #ffffff

Background color highlight for heading.

color

Type: string
Default: true

Text color for heading.

version

Type: string
Default: (empty string)

Print version text.


Changelog

❯ Read the changelog here →


KEY: 📦 NEW, 👌 IMPROVE, 🐛 FIX, 📖 DOC, 🚀 RELEASE, and ✅ TEST

I use Emoji-log, you should try it and simplify your git commits.

License & Conduct


Connect

GitHub @AhmadAwais (follow) To stay up to date on free & open-source software

Twitter @MrAhmadAwais (follow) To get #OneDevMinute daily hot tips & trolls

YouTube AhmadAwais (subscribe) To tech talks & #OneDevMinute videos

Blog: AhmadAwais.com (read) In-depth & long form technical articles

LinkedIn @MrAhmadAwais (connect) On the LinkedIn profile y'all


Me (Ahmad Awais) and my incredible wife (Maedah Batool) are two engineers who fell in love with open source and then with each other. You can read more about me here. If you or your company use any of my projects or like what I’m doing then consider backing me. I'm in this for the long run. An open-source developer advocate.


Or you can back me by checking out my super fun video course. As developers, we spend over 200 Hrs/month with our code editors — it's only fair to learn your next editor deeply. This course will save you 15-20 hours every month. Become a VSCode Power User


