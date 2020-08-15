Welcome header for Node.js CLI software.
npm install cli-welcome
const welcome = require('cli-welcome');
// Use it.
welcome({title: `Welcome CLI`, tagLine: `by Ahmad Awais`});
// OR with all the options set like this:
welcome({
title: `Welcome CLI`,
tagLine: `by Ahmad Awais`,
bgColor: `#FADC00`,
color: `#000000`,
bold: true,
clear: true,
version: `v1.0`
});
Type:
object
Default:
{}
You can specify the options below.
Type:
string
CLI title with background color highlight.
Type:
string
CLI tag line in front of the title without highlight but dimmed.
Type:
string
CLI description below the title.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Clear console.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Bold heading text.
Type:
string
Default:
#ffffff
Background color highlight for
heading.
Type:
string
Default:
true
Text color for
heading.
Type:
string
Default:
(empty string)
Print version text.
KEY:
📦 NEW,
👌 IMPROVE,
🐛 FIX,
📖 DOC,
🚀 RELEASE, and
✅ TEST
I use Emoji-log, you should try it and simplify your git commits.
