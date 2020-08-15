Welcome header for Node.js CLI software.

Install

npm install cli-welcome

Usage

const welcome = require ( 'cli-welcome' ); welcome({ title : `Welcome CLI` , tagLine : `by Ahmad Awais` }); welcome({ title : `Welcome CLI` , tagLine : `by Ahmad Awais` , bgColor : `#FADC00` , color : `#000000` , bold : true , clear : true , version : `v1.0` });

API

❯ options

Type: object

Default: {}

You can specify the options below.

❯ title

Type: string

CLI title with background color highlight.

❯ tagLine

Type: string

CLI tag line in front of the title without highlight but dimmed.

❯ description

Type: string

CLI description below the title.

clear

Type: boolean

Default: true

Clear console.

bold

Type: boolean

Default: true

Bold heading text.

bgColor

Type: string

Default: #ffffff

Background color highlight for heading .

color

Type: string

Default: true

Text color for heading .

version

Type: string

Default: (empty string)

Print version text.

Changelog

❯ Read the changelog here →

KEY: 📦 NEW , 👌 IMPROVE , 🐛 FIX , 📖 DOC , 🚀 RELEASE , and ✅ TEST

I use Emoji-log, you should try it and simplify your git commits.

License & Conduct

