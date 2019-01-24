openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cw

cli-weather

by Anthony Pizzimenti
2.0.9 (see all)

Weather from the terminal.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM

npm GitHub release npm GitHub issues GitHub closed pull requests

cli-weather allows you to check the weather without taking a step outside your development environment. Instant, accurate location-based current conditions + four-day forecast.

Download

$ npm install cli-weather -g or $ yarn global add cli-weather

Updates

cli-weather has received a bit of a facelift! More colors have been added, different symbols, and a better packaging system have been implemented. This project is going to be expanded in the near future (hint hint), so there's always room for added features.

Contributing

Contribute as much as you want! Just open up a pull request and we can look it over together. And, as always, feedback is appreciated.

Usage

$ weather [options]

Options Run $ weather -h to see all command line options.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial