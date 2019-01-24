cli-weather allows you to check the weather without taking a step outside your development environment. Instant, accurate location-based current conditions + four-day forecast.

Download

$ npm install cli-weather -g or $ yarn global add cli-weather

cli-weather has received a bit of a facelift! More colors have been added, different symbols, and a better packaging system have been implemented. This project is going to be expanded in the near future (hint hint), so there's always room for added features.

Contributing

Contribute as much as you want! Just open up a pull request and we can look it over together. And, as always, feedback is appreciated.

Usage

$ weather [options]