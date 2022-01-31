cli IO utilities
The following assumes you have installed
cli-ux to your project with
npm install cli-ux or
yarn add cli-ux and have it required in your script (TypeScript example):
import cli from 'cli-ux'
cli.prompt('What is your name?')
JavaScript:
const {cli} = require('cli-ux')
cli.prompt('What is your name?')
Prompt for user input.
// just prompt for input
await cli.prompt('What is your name?')
// mask input after enter is pressed
await cli.prompt('What is your two-factor token?', {type: 'mask'})
// mask input on keypress (before enter is pressed)
await cli.prompt('What is your password?', {type: 'hide'})
// yes/no confirmation
await cli.confirm('Continue?')
// "press any key to continue"
await cli.anykey()
Create a hyperlink (if supported in the terminal)
await cli.url('sometext', 'https://google.com')
// shows sometext as a hyperlink in supported terminals
// shows https://google.com in unsupported terminals
Open a url in the browser
await cli.open('https://oclif.io')
Shows a spinner
// start the spinner
cli.action.start('starting a process')
// show on stdout instead of stderr
cli.action.start('starting a process', 'initializing', {stdout: true})
// stop the spinner
cli.action.stop() // shows 'starting a process... done'
cli.action.stop('custom message') // shows 'starting a process... custom message'
This degrades gracefully when not connected to a TTY. It queues up any writes to stdout/stderr so they are displayed above the spinner.
Shows an iterm annotation
cli.annotation('sometext', 'annotated with this text')
Waits for 1 second or given milliseconds
await cli.wait()
await cli.wait(3000)
Displays tabular data
cli.table(data, columns, options)
Where:
data: array of data objects to display
columns: Table.Columns
options: Table.Options
cli.table.flags() returns an object containing all the table flags to include in your command.
{
columns: Flags.string({exclusive: ['additional'], description: 'only show provided columns (comma-separated)'}),
sort: Flags.string({description: 'property to sort by (prepend '-' for descending)'}),
filter: Flags.string({description: 'filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo'}),
csv: Flags.boolean({exclusive: ['no-truncate'], description: 'output is csv format'}),
extended: Flags.boolean({char: 'x', description: 'show extra columns'}),
'no-truncate': Flags.boolean({exclusive: ['csv'], description: 'do not truncate output to fit screen'}),
'no-header': Flags.boolean({exclusive: ['csv'], description: 'hide table header from output'}),
}
Passing
{only: ['columns']} or
{except: ['columns']} as an argument into
cli.table.flags() will allow/block those flags from the returned object.
Table.Columns defines the table columns and their display options.
const columns: Table.Columns = {
// where `.name` is a property of a data object
name: {}, // "Name" inferred as the column header
id: {
header: 'ID', // override column header
minWidth: '10', // column must display at this width or greater
extended: true, // only display this column when the --extended flag is present
get: row => `US-O1-${row.id}`, // custom getter for data row object
},
}
Table.Options defines the table options, most of which are the parsed flags from the user for display customization, all of which are optional.
const options: Table.Options = {
printLine: myLogger, // custom logger
columns: flags.columns,
sort: flags.sort,
filter: flags.filter,
csv: flags.csv,
extended: flags.extended,
'no-truncate': flags['no-truncate'],
'no-header': flags['no-header'],
}
Example class:
import {Command} from '@oclif/core'
import {cli} from 'cli-ux'
import axios from 'axios'
export default class Users extends Command {
static flags = {
...cli.table.flags()
}
async run() {
const {flags} = this.parse(Users)
const {data: users} = await axios.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
cli.table(users, {
name: {
minWidth: 7,
},
company: {
get: row => row.company && row.company.name
},
id: {
header: 'ID',
extended: true
}
}, {
printLine: this.log,
...flags, // parsed flags
})
}
}
Displays:
$ example-cli users
Name Company
Leanne Graham Romaguera-Crona
Ervin Howell Deckow-Crist
Clementine Bauch Romaguera-Jacobson
Patricia Lebsack Robel-Corkery
Chelsey Dietrich Keebler LLC
Mrs. Dennis Schulist Considine-Lockman
Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group
Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group
Glenna Reichert Yost and Sons
Clementina DuBuque Hoeger LLC
$ example-cli users --extended
Name Company ID
Leanne Graham Romaguera-Crona 1
Ervin Howell Deckow-Crist 2
Clementine Bauch Romaguera-Jacobson 3
Patricia Lebsack Robel-Corkery 4
Chelsey Dietrich Keebler LLC 5
Mrs. Dennis Schulist Considine-Lockman 6
Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group 7
Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group 8
Glenna Reichert Yost and Sons 9
Clementina DuBuque Hoeger LLC 10
$ example-cli users --columns=name
Name
Leanne Graham
Ervin Howell
Clementine Bauch
Patricia Lebsack
Chelsey Dietrich
Mrs. Dennis Schulist
Kurtis Weissnat
Nicholas Runolfsdottir V
Glenna Reichert
Clementina DuBuque
$ example-cli users --filter="company=Group"
Name Company
Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group
Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group
$ example-cli users --sort=company
Name Company
Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group
Mrs. Dennis Schulist Considine-Lockman
Ervin Howell Deckow-Crist
Clementina DuBuque Hoeger LLC
Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group
Chelsey Dietrich Keebler LLC
Patricia Lebsack Robel-Corkery
Leanne Graham Romaguera-Crona
Clementine Bauch Romaguera-Jacobson
Glenna Reichert Yost and Sons
Generate a tree and display it
let tree = cli.tree()
tree.insert('foo')
tree.insert('bar')
let subtree = cli.tree()
subtree.insert('qux')
tree.nodes.bar.insert('baz', subtree)
tree.display()
Outputs:
├─ foo
└─ bar
└─ baz
└─ qux
Generate a customizable progress bar and display it
const simpleBar = cli.progress()
simpleBar.start()
const customBar = cli.progress({
format: 'PROGRESS | {bar} | {value}/{total} Files',
barCompleteChar: '\u2588',
barIncompleteChar: '\u2591',
})
customBar.start()
Outputs:
bar1:
progress [=====================-------------------] 53% | ETA: 1s | 53/100
bar2:
PROGRESS | █████████████████████████████░░░░░░░░░░░ | 146/204 Files
To see a more detailed example, run
$ ts-node examples/progress.ts
This extends cli-progress see all of the options and customizations there, which can be passed in with the options object. Only the single bar variant of cli-progress is currently supported.