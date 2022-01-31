========= This module has been deprecated in favor of oclif/core and will no longer be maintained. =========

cli IO utilities

Usage

The following assumes you have installed cli-ux to your project with npm install cli-ux or yarn add cli-ux and have it required in your script (TypeScript example):

import cli from 'cli-ux' cli.prompt( 'What is your name?' )

JavaScript:

const {cli} = require ( 'cli-ux' ) cli.prompt( 'What is your name?' )

Prompt for user input.

await cli.prompt( 'What is your name?' ) await cli.prompt( 'What is your two-factor token?' , { type : 'mask' }) await cli.prompt( 'What is your password?' , { type : 'hide' }) await cli.confirm( 'Continue?' ) await cli.anykey()

Create a hyperlink (if supported in the terminal)

await cli.url( 'sometext' , 'https://google.com' )

Open a url in the browser

await cli.open( 'https://oclif.io' )

Shows a spinner

cli.action.start( 'starting a process' ) cli.action.start( 'starting a process' , 'initializing' , {stdout: true }) cli.action.stop() cli.action.stop( 'custom message' )

This degrades gracefully when not connected to a TTY. It queues up any writes to stdout/stderr so they are displayed above the spinner.

Shows an iterm annotation

cli.annotation( 'sometext' , 'annotated with this text' )

Waits for 1 second or given milliseconds

await cli.wait() await cli.wait( 3000 )

Displays tabular data

cli.table(data, columns, options)

Where:

data : array of data objects to display

: array of data objects to display columns : Table.Columns

: Table.Columns options : Table.Options

cli.table.flags() returns an object containing all the table flags to include in your command.

{ columns: Flags.string({exclusive: [ 'additional' ], description: 'only show provided columns (comma-separated)' }), sort: Flags.string({description: 'property to sort by (prepend ' - ' for descending)' }), filter: Flags.string({description: 'filter property by partial string matching, ex: name=foo' }), csv: Flags.boolean({exclusive: [ 'no-truncate' ], description: 'output is csv format' }), extended: Flags.boolean({char: 'x' , description: 'show extra columns' }), 'no-truncate' : Flags.boolean({exclusive: [ 'csv' ], description: 'do not truncate output to fit screen' }), 'no-header' : Flags.boolean({exclusive: [ 'csv' ], description: 'hide table header from output' }), }

Passing {only: ['columns']} or {except: ['columns']} as an argument into cli.table.flags() will allow/block those flags from the returned object.

Table.Columns defines the table columns and their display options.

const columns: Table.Columns = { name: {}, id: { header: 'ID' , minWidth: '10' , extended: true , get : row => `US-O1- ${row.id} ` , }, }

Table.Options defines the table options, most of which are the parsed flags from the user for display customization, all of which are optional.

const options: Table.Options = { printLine: myLogger, columns: flags.columns, sort: flags.sort, filter: flags.filter, csv: flags.csv, extended: flags.extended, 'no-truncate' : flags[ 'no-truncate' ], 'no-header' : flags[ 'no-header' ], }

Example class:

import {Command} from '@oclif/core' import {cli} from 'cli-ux' import axios from 'axios' export default class Users extends Command { static flags = { ...cli.table.flags() } async run() { const {flags} = this .parse(Users) const {data: users} = await axios.get( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users' ) cli.table(users, { name: { minWidth: 7 , }, company: { get : row => row.company && row.company.name }, id: { header: 'ID' , extended: true } }, { printLine: this .log, ...flags, }) } }

Displays:

example-cli users Name Company Leanne Graham Romaguera-Crona Ervin Howell Deckow-Crist Clementine Bauch Romaguera-Jacobson Patricia Lebsack Robel-Corkery Chelsey Dietrich Keebler LLC Mrs. Dennis Schulist Considine-Lockman Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group Glenna Reichert Yost and Sons Clementina DuBuque Hoeger LLC example-cli users --extended Name Company ID Leanne Graham Romaguera-Crona 1 Ervin Howell Deckow-Crist 2 Clementine Bauch Romaguera-Jacobson 3 Patricia Lebsack Robel-Corkery 4 Chelsey Dietrich Keebler LLC 5 Mrs. Dennis Schulist Considine-Lockman 6 Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group 7 Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group 8 Glenna Reichert Yost and Sons 9 Clementina DuBuque Hoeger LLC 10 example-cli users --columns=name Name Leanne Graham Ervin Howell Clementine Bauch Patricia Lebsack Chelsey Dietrich Mrs. Dennis Schulist Kurtis Weissnat Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Glenna Reichert Clementina DuBuque example-cli users --filter= "company=Group" Name Company Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group example-cli users --sort=company Name Company Nicholas Runolfsdottir V Abernathy Group Mrs. Dennis Schulist Considine-Lockman Ervin Howell Deckow-Crist Clementina DuBuque Hoeger LLC Kurtis Weissnat Johns Group Chelsey Dietrich Keebler LLC Patricia Lebsack Robel-Corkery Leanne Graham Romaguera-Crona Clementine Bauch Romaguera-Jacobson Glenna Reichert Yost and Sons

Generate a tree and display it

let tree = cli.tree() tree.insert( 'foo' ) tree.insert( 'bar' ) let subtree = cli.tree() subtree.insert( 'qux' ) tree.nodes.bar.insert( 'baz' , subtree) tree.display()

Outputs:

├─ foo └─ bar └─ baz └─ qux

Generate a customizable progress bar and display it

const simpleBar = cli.progress() simpleBar.start() const customBar = cli.progress({ format: 'PROGRESS | {bar} | {value}/{total} Files' , barCompleteChar: '\u2588' , barIncompleteChar: '\u2591' , }) customBar.start()

Outputs:

bar1: progress [=====================-------------------] 53% | ETA: 1s | 53/100 bar2: PROGRESS | █████████████████████████████░░░░░░░░░░░ | 146/204 Files

To see a more detailed example, run

ts-node examples/progress.ts

This extends cli-progress see all of the options and customizations there, which can be passed in with the options object. Only the single bar variant of cli-progress is currently supported.