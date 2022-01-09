This utility allows you to render unicode-aided tables on the command line from your node.js scripts.
cli-table3 is based on (and api compatible with) the original cli-table,
and cli-table2, which are both
unmaintained.
cli-table3 includes all the additional features from
cli-table2.
npm install cli-table3
A portion of the unit test suite is used to generate examples:
This package is api compatible with the original cli-table. So all the original documentation still applies (copied below).
var Table = require('cli-table3');
// instantiate
var table = new Table({
head: ['TH 1 label', 'TH 2 label']
, colWidths: [100, 200]
});
// table is an Array, so you can `push`, `unshift`, `splice` and friends
table.push(
['First value', 'Second value']
, ['First value', 'Second value']
);
console.log(table.toString());
var Table = require('cli-table3');
var table = new Table();
table.push(
{ 'Some key': 'Some value' }
, { 'Another key': 'Another value' }
);
console.log(table.toString());
Cross tables are very similar to vertical tables, with two key differences:
head setting when instantiated that has an empty string as the first header
var Table = require('cli-table3');
var table = new Table({ head: ["", "Top Header 1", "Top Header 2"] });
table.push(
{ 'Left Header 1': ['Value Row 1 Col 1', 'Value Row 1 Col 2'] }
, { 'Left Header 2': ['Value Row 2 Col 1', 'Value Row 2 Col 2'] }
);
console.log(table.toString());
The
chars property controls how the table is drawn:
var table = new Table({
chars: { 'top': '═' , 'top-mid': '╤' , 'top-left': '╔' , 'top-right': '╗'
, 'bottom': '═' , 'bottom-mid': '╧' , 'bottom-left': '╚' , 'bottom-right': '╝'
, 'left': '║' , 'left-mid': '╟' , 'mid': '─' , 'mid-mid': '┼'
, 'right': '║' , 'right-mid': '╢' , 'middle': '│' }
});
table.push(
['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
, ['frob', 'bar', 'quuz']
);
console.log(table.toString());
// Outputs:
//
//╔══════╤═════╤══════╗
//║ foo │ bar │ baz ║
//╟──────┼─────┼──────╢
//║ frob │ bar │ quuz ║
//╚══════╧═════╧══════╝
Empty decoration lines will be skipped, to avoid vertical separator rows just set the 'mid', 'left-mid', 'mid-mid', 'right-mid' to the empty string:
var table = new Table({ chars: {'mid': '', 'left-mid': '', 'mid-mid': '', 'right-mid': ''} });
table.push(
['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
, ['frobnicate', 'bar', 'quuz']
);
console.log(table.toString());
// Outputs: (note the lack of the horizontal line between rows)
//┌────────────┬─────┬──────┐
//│ foo │ bar │ baz │
//│ frobnicate │ bar │ quuz │
//└────────────┴─────┴──────┘
By setting all chars to empty with the exception of 'middle' being set to a single space and by setting padding to zero, it's possible to get the most compact layout with no decorations:
var table = new Table({
chars: { 'top': '' , 'top-mid': '' , 'top-left': '' , 'top-right': ''
, 'bottom': '' , 'bottom-mid': '' , 'bottom-left': '' , 'bottom-right': ''
, 'left': '' , 'left-mid': '' , 'mid': '' , 'mid-mid': ''
, 'right': '' , 'right-mid': '' , 'middle': ' ' },
style: { 'padding-left': 0, 'padding-right': 0 }
});
table.push(
['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
, ['frobnicate', 'bar', 'quuz']
);
console.log(table.toString());
// Outputs:
//foo bar baz
//frobnicate bar quuz
Clone the repository and run
yarn install to install all its submodules, then run one of the following commands:
$ yarn test:coverage
$ yarn test:watch
$ yarn docs
